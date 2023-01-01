Zanesville man gets 6 years in prison for meth trafficking in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON − The second of two men accused of dealing methamphetamine in Coshocton County was recently sentenced to prison in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court by Judge Robert Batchelor.

Attorney Lisa Tome with client Herbert Newton of Zanesville Wednesday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court. A change of plea hearing with possible sentencing to follow was continued until Aug. 12 for Tome to discuss matters further with her client. Newton was indicted in April for trafficking in methamphetamine, a first-degree felony.

Herbert G. Newton Jr., 51, was indicted in April with aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a first-degree felony, from an incident on April 10. The charge had a maximum penalty of 11 to 16.5 years in prison with the minimum term mandatory.

Newton received 6 to 9 years in prison with the minimum term mandatory. He was given credit for 257 days of local incarceration and must serve 2 to 5 years of post release control.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported Newton and Jason A. Kirk, also of Zanesville, were taken into custody following a buy-bust operation on Ohio 16, near Franklin Township Road 287. Court documents state the amount of meth was 453.94 grams, or a bit more than one pound.

Newton entered a guilty plea to the charge on Aug. 12. Plea negotiations included a recommendation of six years in prison and Newton agreeing to testify against Kirk if his case went to trial. The Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office also agreed to not oppose a pre-sentence investigation.

Kirk was sentenced on Dec. 15 to 10 to 15 years in prison with the minimum term mandatory.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with more than 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Zanesville man gets 6 years in prison for meth trafficking