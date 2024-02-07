Zanesville man killed in Wednesday morning crash Ohio 93

ZANESVILLE − The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 7:38 a.m. Wednesday on Ohio 93 near Dent Road in Monroe Township.

Troopers reported a 2017 Toyota Tundra was northbound when it went off the right side of the road and into a ditch before overturning.

The driver was identified as Timothy Lloyd Ickes, 63, of Zanesville. He sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Authorities said he was wearing a seat belt.

Assisting on scene were the Muskingum County Coroner's Office, Clever Towing, New Concord Fire Department and Adamsville Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Zanesville man killed in one-vehicle crash on Ohio 93