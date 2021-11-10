Zanesville Police investigating possible murder-suicide

Police in Zanesville are investigating a potential murder-suicide on Pine Street Wednesday morning after a couple was found dead inside their home with gunshot wounds.

ZANESVILLE — Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after the bodies of a man and woman were found inside a Zanesville home Wednesday morning.

According to Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury, 27-year-old Brittany Dobbs and 41-year-old Wesley Sanders were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both had gunshot wounds.

Police believe Sanders was the one who pulled the trigger.

Officers were alerted to the incident at 779 Pine St. after another individual inside the residence called 911 just before 8 a.m.

A neighbor said the couple had moved in a few months ago and she had recently met Dobbs and her children when they were trick-or-treating on Halloween.

The case is still under investigation with autopsies pending.

