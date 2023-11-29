Zanesville will soon open bidding on new armored vehicle for police department

ZANESVILLE− The Zanesville Municipal Airport will get new safety measures, and the Zanesville Police Department will receive a new special response squad vehicle.

For almost 15 years, the police department has been using a black-painted, commercial-grade ambulance as a special response vehicle. When necessary, the department has requested one from the Ohio Highway Patrol, but it typically takes an hour to arrive at the scene from the Columbus area.

At this week's city council meeting, Zanesville Police Chief Scott Comstock stated, "This vehicle allows for an eight-man team to roll right up to the front door, and, if they're taking fire, they're going to be secure."

The armored vehicle will cost about $275,000 to build, and the funding will come from the police budget through drug forfeitures and an allocation of $80,000 from the prosecutor's office earmarked for this particular project. No tax money will be used. According to Comstock, it will take about a year to be built from the day it is ordered and they plan to open bidding soon.

Since the existing vehicle is not armored, it is unable to stop bullets and cannot be utilized to transport people out of dangerous circumstances, such as hostage situations, which is crucial to the team. It is an important piece of equipment for both public safety and officer safety.

“We’ve been lucky a lot,” said Detective Mike Patrick said. “There are very few raids, there are very few search warrants that we do that there’s not some type of weapon whether it be a handgun, rifle or shotgun that was found in the residence."

The need for such a vehicle is a result of multiple events in the last few years. The most recent time Patrick recalled was during a situation with an individual experiencing a mental health crisis who was suspected to have a gun. The person's car was approached by an armored vehicle that was brought in, and from that vantage point, they were able to obtain a better understanding of the situation. In the end, the scenario led to a peaceful arrest.

A special response vehicle's maximum lifespan is approximately 15 years, and the police department anticipates using it on 30 to 40 occasions annually.

Municipal Airport

Safety was the center of discussion for council this week as an emergency ordinance was passed to repave and expand the runway and add new beacons at the airport for the Airport Entrance Road Reconstruction Project and the Airport Reconstruct Runway 4/22 REIL’s and Beacon Project. The Federal Aviation Administration will cover 90% of the project, Ohio’s Department of Transportation will cover 5% and the city will cover the remaining 5% of around $11,000. The cost is around $200,000 per project.

Although these projects were previously addressed a few months ago, it was brought before council as an emergency reading again because of modifications made by the DOT. These are merely upgrades that will start next year. The airport has not been damaged, said Scott Brown, public safety director for the city. The improvements will begin next year and will be completed six months from the start date, according to Brown.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Zanesville plans to purchase new armored vehicle for police department