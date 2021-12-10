Zanesville woman gets decade in prison for raping teen

ZANESVILLE — A 32-year-old Zanesville woman has been sentenced to a decade in prison for raping a teenage boy.

Amanda Sprankle was found guilty of rape by jurors during a trial in October. This week she was sentenced to 10 years in prison out of a possible maximum of 11.

According to Muskingum County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Hughes, Sprankle and the victim were attending a gathering at a home in South Zanesville in September 2020.

Hughes said Sprankle had been drinking throughout the day and began providing the boy with alcohol.

After they hadn’t seen Sprankle and the boy for a while, others are the party began looking for them.

Hughes said they found the pair outside engaging in questionable activity.

As time passed, witnesses grew more suspicious about what had happened.

Hughes said Sprankle filed a police report claiming she had been raped by the boy.

According to Prosecutor Ron Welch, her report added complications to the case.

"This was a challenge for the State because the victim was not the person that initiated the investigation," he wrote. "When the victim doesn't report a sexual assault immediately the defense often tries to convince the jury that the delay in reporting is because the victim is lying."

When investigators became involved, they determined there were some holes in her story.

According to Hughes, the boy told police he couldn’t remember much about what had happened because he was intoxicated.

He later told interviewers at the child advocacy center that Sprankle began coming on to him as she continued to provide him with liquor.

The boy said he was not comfortable with her advances.

Before they were found outside, the boy said Sprankle was on top of him engaging in intercourse.

Due to the boy's state of sobriety, it was determined that he was unable to consent to having sex with Sprankle, and she was charged with rape.

During trial in Judge Mark Fleegle’s court, jurors found her guilty of that charge.

According to Welch, the fact that the victim was a male posed a separate challenge for prosecutors to convey to a jury that the boy is still a victim of rape.

"Many people still view a younger male having sex with an older female as an accomplishment instead of a sexual assault that can create life-long issues for the male victim," he said.

Additionally, the Welch said the jury had to understand that the boy's alcohol consumption didn't mean he was fabricating the allegations.

"The jury was able to set aside uninformed ideas that the 15-year-old knew what he was doing or that what happened to him should be viewed as an accomplishment, that women can't be perpetrators and that the victim was to blame because he consumed alcohol," Welch said.

He commended Hughes for his work on the case and the jury for the guilty verdict.

"Most importantly the victim should be recognized for the bravery he displayed throughout this process," Welch said.

Upon her release from prison, Sprankle must register as a Tier III sex offender for life.

