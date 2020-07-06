Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Alerts Consumers of Zantac Lawsuit

NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Have you taken Zantac and been diagnosed with Cancer? The Zantac lawsuit claims that Zantac can be contaminated with the cancer-causing substance N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).

If you or a loved one took Zantac and have been diagnosed with any of these cancers, contact us now!

Stomach

Small intestine

Colorectal

Esophageal

Liver

Prostate

Pancreatic

Leukemia

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

Bladder

Kidney

Thyroid

Breast

Testicular

For more information, visit: www.bgandg.com/zantac.

On September 13, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("the FDA") announced the risk of cancer from Zantac from a chemical contamination. The FDA described how the medications containing ranitidine, including Zantac (ranitidine), contains trace amounts of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) and that testing has confirmed NDMA to be a potent carcinogen. The FDA continued to state that Zantac has been found to contain these carcinogenic chemicals at 26,000 times the FDA approved.

Since this contamination was first discovered, there have been several Zantac recalls. On September 23, 2019, Sandoz issued the first recall, followed by several generic Zantac makers that supply for Walgreens, Walmart, Rite Aid and CVS. Sanofi, makers of the brand name Zantac issued a recall on October 18, 2019.

The FDA advised the public that it is okay to continue to take over the counter Zantac and other ranitidine medications, and anyone taking prescription Zantac should consult with their physicians if an alternative treatment is available.

Bronstein Gewirtz And Grossman is working tirelessly to alert consumers and to help consumers find out their rights. If you or a loved one have taken Zantac at any time between January 1, 2010 to present and have been diagnosed with Cancer, then you may be eligible for compensation. Know your rights! Reach out to Bronstein Gewirtz and Grossman LLC today. For more information, visit: www.bgandg.com/zantac.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zantac-lawsuit-301088532.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC