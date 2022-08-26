Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant still disconnected from grid, Ukraine's Energoatom says

FILE PHOTO: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant near Enerhodar
·1 min read

KYIV (Reuters) - All six reactors of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine are still disconnected from Ukraine's electricity grid, state nuclear company Energoatom said, a day after nearby fires allegedly caused by shelling caused the plant to go offline.

However, the company said there were currently no issues with the plant's machinery or its safety systems.

Energoatom said electricity for the plant's own needs was currently being supplied through a power line from Ukraine's electricity system, and that work was ongoing to restore grid connection to the plant's two functioning reactors.

In a speech late on Thursday, Ukraine's president blamed Russian shelling for the outage, and accused Moscow of "putting Ukraine and all Europeans... one step away from a radiation disaster."

Russian-installed officials in Zaporizhzhia region blamed the fire and subsequent outage on Ukraine's armed forces.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the largest in Europe, supplied around 20% of Ukraine's electricity before Moscow's invasion on Feb 24.

Russian forces captured the plant in early March, although Ukrainian engineers from Energoatom still run its daily operations.

Over the past two weeks, the territory of the plant has been repeatedly hit by shelling, with Ukraine and Russia blaming each other for the attacks.

Western leaders have previously demanded that Russia hands the plant back to Ukraine, while the UN chief has called for it to be "demilitarised". The IAEA has declared its intention to send a mission to inspect the power station.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Frank Jack Daniel)

Recommended Stories

  • Toll Brothers (TOL) Q3 Earnings Top, View Down, Shares Dip

    Toll Brothers (TOL) reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with higher gross margins. However, soft demand, municipal delays, labor shortages and supply chain disruptions are worrying.

  • 2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden's daughter's diary

    Two Florida residents have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items stolen from President Joe Biden’s daughter to the conservative group Project Veritas for $40,000, prosecutors said Thursday. Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander “sought to profit from their theft of another person’s personal property,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. Harris, a 40-year-old from Palm Beach, and Kurlander, 58, of nearby Jupiter, face the possibility of up to five years in prison.

  • Zelenskyy official says he regularly texted photos of dead Ukrainian children to officials around the world so they would send more help

    Andriy Yermak told The Washington Post he sent the photos early in the invasion, and most officials who got them "started doing even more" to help.

  • Russian advances completely halted by Ukrainian defense in Donbas

    Invading Russian forces continue to conduct active actions on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka axes in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Aug 24.

  • Russia Brags About Ukraine Independence Day Missile Strike That Killed Kids

    ReutersTwo young children are among 25 people dead after Russian forces lobbed missiles at a village in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region—an attack Russia now outrageously claims was a successful hit on a military target.The Wednesday missile strike on the village of Chaplyne came as Ukrainians across the country celebrated Independence Day. After search and rescue operations went on throughout the night, Ukrainian authorities on Thursday revealed that some of the 25 people killed had burned to de

  • Occupying forces lack rocketeers and Marines Ukraines military intelligence

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 20:02 The Russian military command is trying to supplement infantry units at the expense of soldiers who represent missile forces and Marines. Source: Chief Intelligence Directorate, on Telegram Details: It is reported that units of the strategic missile forces of the Russian Federation are recruiting personnel who will voluntarily go to fight against Ukraine.

  • Russian army tries to advance on Bakhmut front General Staff report

    FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 07:16 The Russians have conducted an offensive battle near Soledar, Bakhmut and Kodema (on the Bakhmut front), but failed. Source: morning report of the General Staff as of 06.

  • John Boyega Confirms He Will Not Return to 'Star Wars' Franchise

    British actor John Boyega who quickly became an international breakout star from his role as Finn...

  • Winter is coming but Germany's Scholz leaves Canada with no promises for LNG

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Canada this week, hoping a democratic G7 ally would one day ship his country liquefied natural gas to replace Russian gas imports, but the response he got from the world's fifth-largest producer was not to count on it. Environmental and regulatory hurdles to gas pipeline construction are a stumbling block to new LNG terminals on Canada's Atlantic coast, and support for the idea in Ottawa has been cooling. As recently as May, Canada said it was in talks with two companies to possibly accelerate LNG projects there that ship could gas to Europe within a few years.

  • Are Tomatoes Good for You?

    Whether red, orange, or yellow, these delicious veggies deliver disease-fighting phytochemicalsBy Lisa LombardiBiting into a ripe, juicy tomato is one of the true treats of summer. It’s also one ...

  • Russian military capabilities in decline after six months of war, UK intelligence says

    Moscow’s military, economic, and diplomatic capacity stands significantly diminished after six months of war in Ukraine, having failed to achieve most of their war aims, the UK’s Defense Ministry said in a daily military intelligence assessment on Twitter on Aug. 24.

  • These 183 housing markets could soon see home prices fall 20%, Moody’s says

    Moody’s Analytics unveils its downgraded U.S. home price forecast.

  • Trump and DeSantis put their thumbs on the scale and emerged as winners in Miami-Dade | Editorial

    Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing to become an omnipresent force in Florida politics with loyalists at all levels of government who will push his agenda. He’s taken a page out of the playbook of the man whose support thrust him into political stardom four years ago, Donald Trump.

  • Russian Proxy Leader Killed by Car Bomb as Ukraine Vows to ‘Fight to the End’

    Anadolu Agency via GettyA Russian proxy leader in charge of a town in Ukraine’s occupied Zaporizhzhia region has been killed by a car bomb, the latest in a growing list of Kremlin-appointed officials to be offed as the Moscow tries to strengthen its grip on stolen territories.Ivan Sushko, the head of Mykhailivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, was blown up when a bomb planted underneath the seat of his vehicle by unknown assailants detonated, according to Vladimir Rogov, a representative of the loca

  • Germany's worried about a coal shortage this winter as it scrambles to replace Russian gas: report

    A Rhine shipping slowdown and rail bottlenecks could lead to a coal shortage in Germany, whose industry is trying to switch away from Russian gas.

  • Voting machine tampering points to concern for fall election

    On the last day of voting in Colorado’s June primary, a poll worker sent to wipe down a voting machine found a concerning error message on its screen: “USB device change detected.” The incident heightened concerns among election officials and security experts that conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential election could inspire some voters to meddle with — or even attempt to sabotage — election equipment. Activists who promote the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have been traveling the country peddling a narrative that electronic voting machines are being manipulated.

  • Energy bills: On the front line

    Fuel bills will hit £3,549 a year from October - a rise of 80% on a typical household energy bill.

  • Ukrainians are emotionally exhausted after 6 months of war, but they're fighting to stay optimistic: 'My heart is full of hope'

    "We have got no other options than Victory," one man in Kyiv said, referring to Ukrainian troops as "the Gods of War."

  • Goodbye Hot Showers and Street Lights. Here’s How Europe Is Slashing Energy Use

    (Bloomberg) -- Europeans are taking colder showers, offices are turning down thermostats and stores are dimming lights to avoid blackouts and freezing homes this winter in the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months o

  • Satellite images show fires near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Thursday, 25 August 2022, 23:13 The satellite imagery showed fires near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Enerhodar, which is temporarily occupied by Russia. Source: "Skhemy" project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Details: On August 24, the Planet Labs satellite detected smoke above the ash disposal area of the Zaporizhzhya Thermal Power Plant, which is located near ZNPP.