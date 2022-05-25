Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Ukrainian soldier shoots down 2nd Russian plane in 1 month

Olena Roshchina – Wednesday, 25 May 2022, 08:01

On 23 May, a Ukrainian National Guard soldier shot down his second Russian plane in one month, a Su-25 fighter jet, over Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: National Guard of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Two accurate shots – minus two enemy planes.

On 23 May, in the course of combat operations in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the enemy has suffered irretrievable losses due to the actions of the same soldier of the National Guard of Ukraine for the second time this month. The National Guard soldier’s accurate shot destroyed the occupiers’ Su-25 Grach fighter jet."

Details: The National Guard added that "the soldier’s professional, determined, and measured actions have saved the lives of many of our fellow Ukrainians."

Background: On 21 April, an air defence unit of the National Guard of Ukraine used an MPADS to destroy a Russian K-52 Alligator helicopter.



As of 24 May, Ukrainian troops have destroyed a total of 205 Russian planes, 170 helicopters, and 480 UAVs during the three months of Russia’s full-scale invasion in Ukraine.