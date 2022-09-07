U.N. nuclear watchdog calls for no-fire zone around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia power plant

Niamh Cavanagh
·Producer
·2 min read

LONDON — The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog has called for a protection zone around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine. The plant was pushed to the frontline of the Kremlin-led invasion after Russian forces captured the compound in March.

Since then, there has been mounting concern that the fighting surrounding the plant, the largest in Europe, could lead to a nuclear disaster. Shelling has already damaged infrastructure at the plant, including a chemical facility and laboratory. Both Kyiv and Moscow have accused one another of attacking Zaporizhzhia.

A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine in May 1. (AP)

Footage of bombs striking the plant sparked panic in the international community, conjuring up memories of one of the largest nuclear catastrophes in history, the 1986 Chernobyl disaster — the remains of which lie more than 400 miles away from Zaporizhzhia.

“We are playing with fire, and something very, very catastrophic could take place,” Rafael Grossi, the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) chief, told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday.

Last week, the U.N. watchdog visited the site, as agreed upon by Russian President Vladimir Putin. A team of 14 from the IAEA inspected the plant, and after two days all but two left. Those officials will remain at Zaporizhzhia on a permanent basis.

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, speaks to reporters at a news conference.
Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, at a news conference in Vienna on Sept. 2, after a visit to the nuclear power plant. (Georges Schneider/Xinhua via Getty Images)

In a detailed report published by the IAEA, the agency cautioned that firing around the plant should stop to “avoid any further damages to the plant and associated facilities.” It added: “This requires agreement by all relevant parties to the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around” Zaporizhzhia.

Inspectors reported having found Russian military equipment located inside buildings as well as nuclear waste. The New York Times had previously reported that staff at the plant had been “held hostage” and that some were “working at gunpoint.”

Members of the U.N. Security Council sitting at a table for a meeting as a speaker is shown on a large video screen.
The U.N. Security Council holds a meeting about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia plant on Tuesday. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Inspectors confirmed that staff at the plant had been “working under unbelievable pressure” and that the “morale and the emotional state” of workers were “very low.” In a tweet following his speech to the U.N. Security Council, Grossi praised the workers at the plant for “keeping the sites running in a safe and secure way amid the conflict.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed calls by the IAEA and said he supported the protection zone if it aimed at demilitarizing the “territory of the nuclear power plant.”

Recommended Stories

  • Russia requests 'explanations' from IAEA on Zaporizhzhia report

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has requested "additional explanations" from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on parts of its report on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Wednesday. The IAEA on Tuesday called for shelling near the power station to be halted and for a security zone around the plant to be established immediately in a report published after its long-awaited mission to Zaporizhzhia last week. Both Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of firing missiles at the power station, prompting fears of a Chornobyl-style nuclear disaster .

  • Barr: Judge’s ruling on special master in Trump documents case ‘deeply flawed’

    Former Attorney General William Barr decried the decision by a federal judge to appoint a special master to review government documents discovered in an FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home and country club, calling it “wrong” and “deeply flawed.”

  • Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks

    Russia resumed shelling near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a local official said Wednesday, a day after the U.N. atomic watchdog agency pressed for the warring sides to carve out a safe zone there to prevent a catastrophe. The city of Nikopol, on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River from Europe’s largest nuclear plant, was fired on with rockets and heavy artillery, regional Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said. The head of the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, warned the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that “something very, very catastrophic could take place” at Zaporizhzhia.

  • Factbox-Seven recommendations the IAEA makes in its Ukraine report

    The U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on Tuesday issued a report on the situation in Ukraine including at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) where it has established a presence. This is not sustainable and could lead to increased human error with implications for nuclear safety.

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts to IAEA report on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant: mission needs broader mandate to drive out the Russian Federation

    ALONA MAZURENKO - TUESDAY, 6 SEPTEMBER 2022, 23:52 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes, based on the results of the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, that the international organisation needs a broader mandate to force Russia to demilitarise the territory of the nuclear power plant and return full control to Ukraine.

  • We're Following Several Economic Updates, Apple's Launch Day and the Fed

    With September a notoriously challenging month for the stock market, investors are closely watching technical support levels while contending with prospects for not only higher interest rates but further signs of slowing growth, restrained spending and cost cutting measures. While this morning's trading will be driven by the latest economic data, renewed concerns over energy supplies to Europe and an outsized interest rate hike prospects in Canada, this afternoon will turn to Apple's expected iPhone refresh. As we exit the day, we'll be revisiting the CME FedWatch Tool to gauge how the market interprets the Beige Book report vs. this morning indication of an 85% chance the Fed hikes interest rates by another 75-basis points later this month.

  • Putin Insists His War Against Ukraine Is Doing Great Things for Russia

    Contributor#8523328Russian leader Vladimir Putin has declared that the country “lost nothing” from its war against Ukraine and is only gaining strength.“I am certain we have lost nothing and will not lose anything. In terms of what we’ve gained I can say that the main gain is the strengthening of our sovereignty, and that is the inevitable result of what is happening now,” Putin said Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.He went on to say that the “polarization” seen in society

  • What's happening with Ukraine's threatened nuclear plant

    Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, built during the Soviet era and one of the 10 biggest in the world, has been engulfed by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops in recent weeks, fueling concerns of a nuclear catastrophe. On Monday, the plant was knocked off Ukraine’s electricity grid after its last transmission line was disconnected because of a fire caused by shelling.

  • Scientists release new forecast for spread of radiation in event of accident at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

    ALONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 5 SEPTEMBER, 2022, 21:43 In the event of an accident at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), radioactive contamination would primarily affect the south of Ukraine, including Crimea, and then move on to Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria, Moldova and Romania.

  • Line between Ukrainian nuclear power plant and grid disconnected

    The last reserve line connecting the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to the Ukrainian energy system was disconnected after "intensive shelling."

  • Mariupol: occupiers plan to conduct military draft in September Mayor's Advisor

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 6 SEPTEMBER, 2022, 12:53 Russian occupation authorities plan to mobilise civilians during September in temporarily occupied Mariupol and the Mariupol district. Source: Petro Andriushchenko, Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram Quote from Andriushchenko: "Approximately on 20 September, Mariupol and the district are expecting the first wave of mobilisation.

  • Naval research boss wants ‘experimentation czar’ powers

    Rear Adm. Lorin Selby is looking for a single position that can bridge the "valley of death" and help prototype and field promising new technologies.

  • Bow Wow Defends Himself Over His $1K Tour Meet And Greets After A Misunderstanding On Twitter

    As of late, artists have been receiving flack online over their meet and greet prices.

  • It's a Euphoria Reunion! Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow Reunite on the Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

    Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow (a.k.a. Cassie and Lexi Howard from Euphoria) had a sweet reunion on the red carpet at Venice Film Festival in matching dresses.

  • Navalny's Russian imprisonment is worsening: ally

    STORY: Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition politician who survived what Western lab tests say was an almost fatal poisoning attempt, has recently had his prison conditions significantly worsen.And it comes as his Anti-Corruption Foundation hopes to turn upcoming Moscow elections into a vote against the Ukraine war.That's according to to a close ally of Navalny, who is serving 11-1/2 years in prison for parole violations, fraud, and contempt of court - charges that he denies.The ally, his chief of staff, Leonid Volkov, met Reuters in Lithuania where most of Navalny's organization has relocated since it was banned in Russia."Now, suddenly, three weeks ago, they started to dramatically worsen his condition, which actually poses an enormous threat to his health, because, no normal person could spend a long time in this special cell. It's just very dangerous for everyone's health. And for Alexei’s, who just survived the poisoning, it's, of course, especially dangerous. This comes from Kremlin. So definitely Putin has some plan. He kind of like wants to make life unbearable for Alexei Navalny. He wants to punish him more.""Putin is losing support for his war. Putin is losing popularity, which makes it more and more complicated to him to continue his operation.”"Our strategy concentrates on voters, not on candidates. Our real goal is to demonstrate that in Moscow there are very many voters that are against Putin and against this war, and we will make it visible by organizing them through our grassroots campaign to vote for those anti-war candidates. So, we will make their voice clear, will amplify their political message."The Kremlin and President Putin say Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine is going according to plan.Volkov says Navalny has been moved into a punishment prison cell measuring two by three meters -- his third time since August. It has a table, chair, and a bed, he says, but the bed is folded between 6 in the morning and 10 at night. Neither the Kremlin nor the prison service immediately responded to Reuters requests for comment on Navalny, and Reuters cannot verify Volkov's allegations.

  • FBI found document on foreign nuclear defenses at Mar-a-Lago – report

    Recovered records include material even senior Biden officials were not authorized to view, Washington Post reports

  • U.N. agency calls for demilitarized safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant

    The U.N. atomic watchdog agency urged Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday to establish a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the Zaporizhzhia power plant amid mounting fears the fighting could trigger a catastrophe in a country still scarred by the Chernobyl disaster.

  • New York returns $19m worth of stolen art to Italy

    The 58 pieces include a marble head of the goddess Athena dated 200 BC, worth an estimated $3m alone.

  • Putin casts doubt over Ukraine grain deal and gas supplies to Europe

    President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he wanted to discuss reopening a U.N.-brokered deal that allows Ukraine to export its grain via the Black Sea and threatened to halt all energy supplies to Europe if Brussels caps the price of Russian gas. In a combative speech to an economic forum in Russia's Far East region, Putin made little reference to his invasion of Ukraine, but said in answer to a question that Russia would not lose the war and had strengthened its sovereignty and influence. On the ground, Ukrainian officials remained guarded about how a counter offensive they began late last month was faring but a Russian-installed official in eastern Ukraine said Ukrainian forces had attacked a town there.

  • Video: UFC hopeful Vitor Petrino clobbers Rodolfo Bellato to end DWCS slugfest with a bang

    A heavy-handed slugfest ended in a highlight-reel flattening.