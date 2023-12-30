Zaporizhzhya declares day of mourning as death toll rises to nine

Zaporizhzhya, aftermath of the Russian missile attack on 29 December 2023

A day of mourning was declared in Zaporizhzhya as the death toll from Russia's massive combined missile and drone attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29 rose to nine, regional governor Yuriy Malashko wrote on Telegram on Dec. 30.

He also expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

Earlier, it was reported that eight residents of the city were killed, including a 53-year-old primary school teacher.

A day of mourning was also declared in Odesa Oblast and the city of Dnipro.

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack against Ukraine overnight on Dec. 29. Explosions rang out in many larger cities, such as Kyiv and Dnipro, and smaller ones, such as Konotop.

At least 26 people were killed and 133 injured in the largest attack on Ukraine of the war.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that air defense forces shot down 87 cruise missiles and 27 Shahed drones, out of 158 missiles and over 30 Shahed suicide drones in total.

Ukraine and a coalition of other countries requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over the massive strike by the Russians on Dec. 29, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine