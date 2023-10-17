Zara Aleena: Jury to examine Met Police's efforts to find killer

A jury will consider whether police officers could have done more to find Zara Aleena's killer before he murdered her, a coroner has directed.

Ms Aleena, 35, was attacked by Jordan McSweeney as she walked home from a night out in Ilford, east London, in June 2022.

McSweeney was jailed for life for the "terrifying and ruthless" assault.

Coroner Nadia Persaud said a jury would be called for the month-long inquest into Ms Aleena's death.

At a pre-inquest review hearing at East London Coroner's Court in Walthamstow, Ms Persaud said: "I consider there is reason to suspect the Met Police officers could and should have done more to locate Mr McSweeney prior to his attack on Zara Aleena, and a jury should be empanelled to consider this question."

McSweeney had 28 previous convictions for 69 separate offences, dating back 17 years.

The inquest will consider the actions of police officers, prison and probation staff.

The Coroners and Justice Act 2009 says an inquest must be held with a jury if a senior coroner has reason to suspect a death resulted from an act or omission of a police officer in the execution of their duty.

Ms Persaud said: "Acts or omissions of police officers who were tasked with recalling Mr McSweeney falls within the scope of this inquest."

McSweeney was released on licence from prison on 17 June 2022 and after he missed successive appointments, the probation service recalled him to prison on 24 June 2022. However, police did not find him at the address he had given and two days later he murdered Ms Aleena.

Ms Persaud said jurors would need to consider whether officers did enough to find McSweeney and "whether adequate steps were taken to obtain information from Mr McSweeney's mother".

Interested parties will include Ms Aleena's family, the Probation Service, Metropolitan Police and Redbridge Council, the coroner said.

Another pre-inquest review hearing is due to take place on 4 March with the inquest listed to take place between 3 and 28 June at the same court.

