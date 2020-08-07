Zara Larsson talks drawing inspiration from ABBA and her new dance track 'Love Me Land'

Zara Larsson has a new album that she says is inspired by ABBA, one of the most famous Swedish pop groups of all time.

The Swedish singer, 22, spoke about the supergroup influencing her new dance track, "Love Me Land" and her upcoming album during an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday.

She admitted that she listened to a wide range of artists growing up -- her favorite being Beyoncé -- and ABBA wasn't in her regular rotation. But she's recently gotten into them.

"When I started listening to ABBA again, I'm just like ... Hold on, they have hits on hits on hits on hits ... and even if they would release them now they would still -- they're timeless, their melodies and what they're saying, it's so unique and fun," Larsson said about the group.

"For this album, I've just listened to how they make their songs, what comes after the verse, how to structure the songs, basically, because it's a little freeer, I guess, than most of the pop songs today. Because now you have -- this is what a pop song should be like, this is what a pop song should be like to be played on the radio. But I love how they can just make everything interesting."

The singer was influenced by ABBA's 80s hit "Lay All Your Love on Me" when creating her latest single, "Love Me Land."

Larsson said she loves the group's sound because of there's a lot of textures. "Every time you listen to it, you hear something new, which is so cool," she shared. "I mean, just their track listing -- just watch the movie 'Mamma Mia'... you know all the songs, and it just goes on and on and on."

Her new song is about taking a chance at loving again after processing a difficult experience, she said.

"It's about taking that step of maybe having been in a relationship, and then it wasn't what you wanted it to be, or you broke up and it hurt really bad and you think -- I don't really want to be in that situation again," she explained. "So you protect yourself and think I'm not going to put myself in a vulnerable spot, but feeling that lovey dovey feeling is the best feeling in the world."

"It's literally, in my opinion, the reason why we're alive -- so we can feel that connection to other people," she added. "I just wanted to just write about that positive feeling."

Larsson said she wants her fans to interpret and receive it in whatever way they relate to it most. "There's no wrong or right or like correct feeling that you should feel when you hear the song," she said.

"If you feel really empowered and self-love listening to it, that's great for you," she added. "If you think about a special person, that's great for you. If you like feeling sad when you hear it because you think about something, that's the right thing for you."

