Zara and Mike Tindall announce baby boy - the Queen's 10th great-grandchild

Gareth Davies
·4 min read
Zara and Mike Tindall&#xa0; - Getty
Zara Tindall has given birth to a son, who has been named Lucas Philip Tindall, the couple have announced.

A spokeswoman for the couple said: "Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall."

The baby was born on Sunday March 21, weighing 8lbs 4oz.

The couple gave their baby boy the middle name Philip in honour of both Mr Tindall's father as well as Zara's grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh.

Mr Tindall said the royal baby - the Queen and Philip's 10th great-grandchild - was born on the bathroom floor after the couple were unable to make it to hospital.

"Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor," he said on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast.

He described how he rushed to get a mat for his wife.

"So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."

Tindall said his wife's friend Dolly, who was also at the birth of their two daughters, Mia and Lena, was present.

"She was there and recognised that we wouldn't have got to hospital in time."

He added: "Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn't that far away so she drove up just as we had assumed the position and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived."

Mia and Lena Tindall were elsewhere for the day because Zara had been having contractions through the night.

Tindall described Zara as a "warrior".

One of his co-presenters joked: "Is she up and about, back on a horse?"

Tindall replied: "As every man will say, she was a warrior as always, they always are."

He joked he would be having a vasectomy, saying: "I literally was like 'Yep, snip, snip, snip.' I've got a boy. I'm out. I'm out of here."

He added: "The best thing about being at home, the best thing was, as soon he's wrapped up, he's skin on skin, straight downstairs. TV room. Golf on. This is what we're doing."

The baby's birth at 6pm on Sunday comes just a few weeks after Zara's cousin Princess Eugenie had her son August on Feb 9.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th Great Grandchild when circumstances allow."

The newest addition to the Tindall family is a younger brother to seven-year-old Mia and two-year-old Lena.

Lucas is a great-grandchild of the monarch, but is only 22nd in line to the throne. He is a regular Master Tindall and is not an HRH.

The Queen's granddaughter announced in December that she was pregnant, her husband Mike Tindall - former England rugby captain - said that he would like a boy.

He announced the news of the pregnancy on his podcast, and he used the same platform to announce the news of the birth.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby on Tuesday night, he described how he'd gone from anger at England's abject performance against Ireland in the Six Nations, to happiness at France's last-gasp defeat of Wales on Saturday night to elation at the new arrival on Sunday.

The baby was born at home. "Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house," he said.

Speaking in December on the same podcast Mike Tindall said: "It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week - third Tindall on its way."

Tindall said his wife - who was the first member of the royal family to speak openly about miscarriage after she lost two babies following the birth of her first daughter Mia in 2014 - was being cautious, but was in good health.

"Z is very good, always careful because of things that have happened in the past, and really looking forward to it,” he said.

Mike Tindall spoke in December of wanting a boy, and this weekend got his wish.

He had previously said: "I'd like a boy this time, I've got two girls, I would like a boy. I'll love it whether a boy or a girl - but please be a boy."

In what some might see as a slightly off-colour joke, Tindall added: "We're not sure what to do; Covi or Covina - I don't know where to go with names."

