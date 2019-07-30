Is Zardoya Otis, S.A.’s (BME:ZOT) 40% ROCE Any Good?

Today we'll look at Zardoya Otis, S.A. (BME:ZOT) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Zardoya Otis:

0.40 = €188m ÷ (€723m - €253m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2018.)

So, Zardoya Otis has an ROCE of 40%.

Does Zardoya Otis Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Zardoya Otis's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 11% average in the Machinery industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Zardoya Otis's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

You can see in the image below how Zardoya Otis's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Zardoya Otis's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Zardoya Otis has total assets of €723m and current liabilities of €253m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 35% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts Zardoya Otis's ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Zardoya Otis's ROCE

Still, it has a high ROCE, and may be an interesting prospect for further research.