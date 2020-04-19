Zardoya Otis, S.A. (BME:ZOT) First-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Last week saw the newest quarterly earnings release from Zardoya Otis, S.A. (BME:ZOT), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Zardoya Otis reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of €199m and statutory earnings per share of €0.30, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

View our latest analysis for Zardoya Otis

BME:ZOT Past and Future Earnings April 19th 2020 More

Taking into account the latest results, Zardoya Otis' six analysts currently expect revenues in 2020 to be €805.2m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be €0.30, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €821.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.31 in 2020. So it looks like the analysts have become a bit less optimistic after the latest results announcement, with revenues expected to fall even as the company is supposed to maintain EPS.

The consensus has reconfirmed its price target of €7.21, showing that the analysts don't expect weaker sales expectations next year to have a material impact on Zardoya Otis' market value. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Zardoya Otis analyst has a price target of €8.17 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €6.70. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 0.4% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 2.0% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.7% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Zardoya Otis' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, long term profitability is more important for the value creation process. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Zardoya Otis going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.