Zaxby’s rings in Saucetember with a zangy twist. How to win a lifetime supply of Zax Sauce

A fried-chicken chain is taking sauce to a new level.

On Tuesday, Zaxby’s announced a saucy surprise for its fans on Tiktok, saying there will be an auction for the first ever bottle of Zax Sauce.

The auction takes place from Sept. 12-15. Along with the collector’s edition bottle of sauce, the winner of the auction will receive a lifetime supply of Zax Sauce. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Boys’ & Girls’ Clubs of America.

The single bottle of Zax Sauce is signed by Zach McLeroy, Zaxby’s founder and sauce creator. It is the first time the sauce has ever been bottled since its creation in 1990.

Now I am sure some of you are thinking, “Why would I want a bottle that’s been sitting around since the chain was founded 24 years ago?”

Fortunately, that's not the case. The auction is not for an original bottle of sauce, but instead the first time the sauce has ever been bottled. Zaxby’s has not yet started selling its bottled sauce on supermarket shelves.

Bidding started at $19.90 in an homage to the year the chain was founded. The price of the collector’s bottle has rapidly increased since the bidding started Tuesday.

And, if you miss out on the first bottle, you can start your own collection like everyone else who gets leftover sauce and stores it in the pantry or the car glove compartment.

Jordan Green covers trending business news for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached via email Jordan.Green@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @_green_jordan_

