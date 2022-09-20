Zaxby’s store manager allegedly held man with machete at gunpoint with stolen weapon, records show

FOX13 has learned new details about another person connected to a standoff at a local fast food restaurant involving a man armed with a machete.

The incident unfolded Monday evening near a McDonald’s in the 3800 block of Hacks Cross and a Zaxby’s next door.

According to an arrest affidavit, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Zaxby’s just after 8:30 p.m. for an armed party call.

They encountered the store manager, identified as Kendall Hamilton, 38, holding a man with a machete at gunpoint.

Records show the man with the machete was cornering Hamilton and another person, a female, while Hamilton pointed a gun at him.

Deputies ordered the men to drop their weapons, and only Hamilton complied, records show.

The man with the machete’s attention was drawn to the deputies, allowing Hamilton and the woman to escape.

Hamilton then put the gun, a blue Taurus pistol, in his vehicle, according to the affidavit.

While a deputy was canvassing the area during the incident, he noticed the gun was later missing from the car.

Hamilton said he had moved the weapon because he is a convicted felon, according to the affidavit.

He said he went into the restricted crime scene, removed the weapon, and gave it to a fellow employee.

Hamilton was detained while deputies searched for the employee. He was located in the 7900 block of Centennial and the gun was found in his waistband, records show.

The gun was shown to be stolen, but SCSO could not find any felony convictions for Hamilton, according to the affidavit.

The employee’s mother arrived, and he was released without charges.

Hamilton was taken to 201 Poplar.

He’s charged with Tampering With/Fabricating Evidence, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Theft of Property $1,000 - $2,500.

