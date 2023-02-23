Zaxby’s worker gets doused in hot grease during co-worker’s attack, SC cops say

A Zaxby’s employee was doused in hot grease when a co-worker unleashed an attack at a South Carolina fast-food restaurant, officials told news outlets.

The attack sent the injured worker to a burn center with “skin missing from his face, eye, hands, shoulder and back,” the Walhalla Police Department said in an arrest report obtained by WYFF.

Now, the man accused of hurling the grease at his co-worker is facing multiple charges. News outlets didn’t list attorney information for the man, whom police identified as 49-year-old Thomas Lamar Cobb.

Zaxby’s didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment Feb. 23.

The case dates to Feb. 17, when Walhalla officers reportedly were called to a fight at the chicken restaurant’s location on Blue Ridge Boulevard, roughly 45 miles west of Greenville.

Police said Cobb told them he was drinking at work and started arguing with a co-worker. He said he threw something at other people but didn’t know the substance was hot, according to the report obtained by news outlets.

Cobb is accused of throwing hot grease in a co-worker’s face, causing serious injuries. He also grabbed another worker by the throat and hit a third colleague, police told WHNS.

Officers said Cobb was taken to the Oconee County jail. He was charged with “two counts of third degree assault and battery and one count of first degree assault and battery,” WSNW reported.

The Walhalla Police Department didn’t immediately share information with McClatchy News on Feb. 22 or 23.

