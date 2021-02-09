Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are now parents of a baby girl. Here's everything you need to know about their relationship.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik at the 2016 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since late 2015.

They've shot a music video together, attended the Met Gala arm-in-arm, and even posed for a Vogue spread as a couple.

After parting ways several times, the musician and model rekindled in 2019.

In September 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, Khai, together.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have come a long way from their early days of dating in November 2015.

Although their relationship hasn't always been straightforward, the supermodel and musician have consistently returned back to each other's sides. And in September 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, Khai, together.

Here's a look back at their journey - from recording music videos and snapping photo shoots to starting their own family.

Kristin Salaky contributed to an earlier version of this story.

August 2015: Malik broke things off with fiancée Perrie Edwards.

Zayn Malik became single in 2015. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A few months after he split from One Direction, the singer ended his four-year-long relationship with his fiancée Perrie Edwards, a member of the group Little Mix. She claimed that he ended things over text, but Malik later refuted that he did so.

Their breakup led to Little Mix's revenge anthem "Shout Out to My Ex," which includes some digs at Malik.

November 2015: Joe Jonas and Hadid broke up due to their busy schedules.

Joe Jonas and Gigi Hadid dated for five months. AP

The couple ended their relationship in November 2015. At the time, they cited scheduling conflicts for their troubles.

"Nothing serious happened...it wasn't a dramatic breakup. It was just hard to make it work with their schedules. They will definitely remain friends," a source told People.

November 2015: Malik and Hadid left an after-party together, and a source told Us Weekly that they were casually dating.

Malik and Hadid began spending time together in 2015. Mark Davis/Getty Images

Hadid and Malik were photographed leaving Justin Bieber's American Music Awards after-party together, leading to speculation that the model and musician were dating.

"It's a very new thing. They're just seeing where it goes," a source told Us Weekly.

Another source told the outlet, "I wouldn't call them boyfriend and girlfriend. But seeing each other? Definitely. He's chuffed."

November 2015: They were photographed holding hands.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid showed PDA. AP

The duo was spotted holding hands while leaving a late-night spot in Los Angeles weeks after Hadid's reported breakup with Jonas.

After the photos came out, Jonas made a comment about his ex's budding relationship with Malik.

"I think it's interesting that she moved on so quickly, I mean it was definitely very quick," he told Mirror.

Jonas unfollowed both Hadid and Malik on social media, and deleted a photo of him and Malik on Twitter and Instagram.

December 2015: They made their Instagram debut as a couple.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik became Instagram official. Zayn Malik/Instagram

The couple confirmed their romance with a black-and-white Instagram photo, which Malik posted on Instagram. The photo has since been deleted.

January 2016: Hadid showed a photo of Malik holding her kitten.

Zayn Malik held Gigi Hadid's kitten. Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The supermodel posted a black-and-white Instagram photo of Malik holding her kitten. Although she didn't show the musician's face, his tattoos made it easy to determine that it was him in the photo.

January 2016: She shared a photo of herself wearing a "Z" necklace.

Gigi Hadid paid tribute to Zayn Malik with a necklace. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hadid shared a filtered Instagram photo of herself wearing "Z" necklace on Malik's birthday.

She captioned the photo, "ZDAY."

January 2016: They appeared in Malik's music video for "Pillowtalk."

Fans were shocked when Malik dropped the video. Screengrab/YouTube

Malik and Hadid surprised everyone when they appeared together in a steamy music video for his debut solo single "Pillowtalk." The couple also flirted on Twitter after the video's release.

The day after the video dropped, Malik wrote, "you seen the video babe ?" adding that she looked fantastic.

"nah musta missed it," she responded, adding, "Jokes.. I wasn't looking at myself, trust me."

February 2016: Hadid posted another photo of Malik with her cat, and he also mentioned the model in an interview on the "Zach Sang Show."

Zayn Malik laid down with Gigi Hadid's cat. Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Hadid showed Malik's face in the black-and-white photo and added a pink heart.

He also seemingly confirmed the relationship during an interview on the "Zach Sang Show," saying that it was "cool" to have his girlfriend in the "Pillowtalk" music video.

April 2016: They appeared as a couple in a Vogue spread.

Fans couldn't get enough of this daring photo-shoot. Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Malik and Hadid traveled to Naples, Italy to shoot photos for Vogue. In the photos, which were taken by Mario Testino, the couple kisses on a balcony, rides a scooter, and embraces in bed.

April 2016: They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala.

Malik and Hadid walked the carpet together. Neilson Barnard / Getty

The theme of the 2016 Met Gala was "Manus x Machina: Fashion in An Age of Technology." Hadid wore Tommy Hilfiger, and Malik wore Versace.

June 2016: The couple briefly split but got back together.

Hadid and Malik rekindled after their split. Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

People reported that Malik and Hadid broke up. However, a source told the outlet that "it seems like it's not totally over."

Weeks later, the duo appeared to be back together as they showed PDA while out in New York City. A source told People that the couple rekindled after Malik "kept incessantly apologizing and wanted another chance."

According to the source, Hadid and Malik had "been working on their communication and being honest with each other."

The source also explained that the breakup came after "they were fighting all the time and Gigi caught Zayn in a handful of lies and couldn't take the mystery anymore, so she dumped him."

June 2016: The model showed that she had a Nutella jar with Malik's name on it.

Gigi Hadid showed her kitchen in a Snapchat. Gigi Hadid/Snapchat

Hadid posted a Snapchat of her kitchen, which featured matching Nutella jars with her and Malik's names on them.

October 2016: The couple was seen together at Paris Fashion Week.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid both went to Paris Fashion Week. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

They were photographed together at the Givenchy runway show.

December 2016: Zayn collaborated on a song with Taylor Swift, one of Hadid's best friends.

The song was a total hit for "50 Shades Darker." AP

Hadid and Malik were spotted getting dinner with Swift in Paris. Soon after, Malik and Swift announced their new song "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" for the movie "50 Shades Darker."

December 2016: Malik revealed how he asked Hadid out for the first time.

Malik and Hadid began seeing each other in 2015. Getty Images/Darren Gerrish

During an interview on Sirius XM's "Morning Mash Up," Malik was asked about how he landed Hadid as a girlfriend.

"I just asked her. It was pretty straight up," he said, adding, "I just asked her if she wanted to go on a date. I was in New York."

January 2017: Fans wondered whether or not Malik and Hadid were engaged after they spotted the model wearing a diamond ring.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2015. Getty Images/Dominique Charriau

When fans spotted Hadid wearing a gold band on her ring finger, they wondered if Malik had proposed to her. However, they weren't engaged.

People also noticed Malik's new hand tattoo, which said "Love" across his knuckles, and wondered if the ink was a tribute to Hadid.

January 2017: She described her and Malik's ideal date night.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been romantically linked since 2015. AP

During an interview with British Vogue, Hadid spoke about what she and Malik prefer to do when they're not working.

"When I'm in L.A. I mostly stay in because it's my time off and I like being with my boyfriend and doing art and cooking," she said, adding, "We like late night movies, and we order from this amazing place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies. I need coffee to stay up."

Hadid also admitted that she has a habit of falling asleep during their movie nights.

"I'm always like, 'Babe, let's go to a movie.' Then I fall asleep halfway through and he's like, 'You've seen the first half of every movie out there and you have no idea how any of them end,'" she said.

April 2017: He called the supermodel his "everything" in an Instagram post.

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 22nd birthday with Zayn Malik. Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Malik drew attention to his girlfriend on her 22nd birthday in a since-deleted Instagram post.

"Happy birthday to my everything," he wrote.

July 2017: The couple appeared on the cover of Vogue together.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik posed together for Vogue. Vogue/Facebook

Hadid and Malik appeared in Vogue, and this time they graced the cover. Although the magazine gained a lot of attention, people were not happy that the magazine referred to the couple as being "part of a new generation embracing gender fluidity."

Neither Malik nor Hadid has identified as gender fluid, so people thought it was inappropriate that they claimed that title. The magazine eventually apologized for misusing the term.

September 2017: Hadid's mom called him "part of the family."

Yolanda Hadid shared a photo of the couple. Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

Yolanda Hadid, a former supermodel, gushed over the sweet couple in an Instagram post, calling them her "family."

"Summer Loving ... #Family," she captioned the black-and-white photo.

Malik also joined the Hadid's family for Eid Mubarak.

October 2017: They dressed up as Spider-Man and Felicia Hardy for Halloween.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid dressed up together. Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The musician wore a head-to-toe Spider-Man outfit, while Hadid dressed up as Black Cat.

"Spidey's girl," she captioned the Instagram photo, adding, "HAPPY HALLOWEEN from #FeliciaHardy, The Black Cat xx."

March 2018: Malik and Hadid mutually announced their break up.

They confirmed the news after several news outlets reported on their split. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Jordan Strauss/AP

On March 13, 2018, The Sun reported that the pair had split because of work conflicts. The same day, the pair confirmed the news shortly after on their separate social media accounts.

"Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years .. not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be. xG," she tweeted.

Malik also released a statement about the breakup.

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ," he wrote.

April 2018: TMZ reported that the couple was spotted kissing in New York City.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid broke up in March 2018. Gotham/Getty Images

The report came a month after the couple announced their split.

May 2018: A source told E! News that Malik wanted to get back together with Hadid, but the model was "hesitant."

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have had an on-again, off-again relationship for years. James Devaney/Getty Images

"Zayn really wants to be with Gigi and has made it clear. He misses her and can't stand being apart," the source told E! News, adding, "Gigi's a little bit more hesitant."

The source explained that the couple broke up because "it wasn't working and nothing has really changed" but said that Hadid "does love him, but she isn't completely sure this is where she wants to be right now."

June 2018: Malik said that he and Hadid aren't putting a "label" on their relationship.

Zayn Malik spoke about Gigi Hadid during an interview with GQ. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"We're adults. We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations," he said during an interview with GQ.

Malik continued, "I had a very negative outlook on things. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the fuck was running through my body at the time. She's helped me to look at things from a positive angle."

July 2018: Hadid responded to claims that she and Malik were dating for publicity.

Gigi Hadid said that she and Zayn Malik weren't dating for publicity. John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx via AP

After an Instagram user called out Malik for not following Hadid, the model stepped up to defend their relationship, according to E! News.

"Whatever zigi does for promo. Fact is that, Zayn is not going to follow gigi or ever going [to] post her picture on his Instagram again," the account reportedly wrote.

"Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day … pls stop.. it's just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect a relationship between two people that you don't even know and that you do not see 99% of," Hadid wrote.

She added, "For someone who is virtually inactive on the app, I don't need his follow- my eyes are tattooed to his chest. The energy you put into this does not serve you our your life in any way kids…. truly 'beating a dead horse.' You guys can call it promo but I just post about my boyfriend like anyone else, whether I support z or he supports me is out of love and excitement for one another. There's nothing to figure out all the time… give it a break."

October 2018: The model seemingly confirmed that they were back together by posting an Instagram photo with Malik.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid got back together. Gigi Hadid/Instagram

She captioned the since-deleted Instagram photo, "flyin home to my happy place."

January 2019: Malik and Hadid broke up once again.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid called it quits in January 2019. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Taylor Hill/Getty Images

A source told Us Weekly that the couple broke up once again and said, "They could get back together, but it's over for now."

Another source told the outlet that Hadid "tried hard to make it work," but said that Malik has "a lot of his own issues that she couldn't help him get through."

The source continued, "She cut herself off from all her friends every time they were together. She focused all her time and energy on him, but it just got to be too much."

Entertainment Tonight also spoke to a source about the on-again, off-again couple's breakup.

"Gigi and Zayn have broken up, but not because they don't love one another. After trying for a long time, the couple just couldn't make it work. Zayn has been dealing with personal things for a while and Gigi has become a comfort blanket for him," the source told Entertainment Tonight.

August 2019: Hadid was spotted with Tyler Cameron, a contestant on season 15 of ABC's "The Bachelorette."

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron had a brief fling in 2019. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Hadid was first seen spending time with Cameron at DUMBO House in New York City. They were seen on multiple dates around New York City, and Cameron even accompanied Hadid to her grandmother's funeral in the Netherlands.

By September, the couple had reportedly called it quits, and Hadid was single once again.

November 2019: Malik and Hadid began talking again.

Zayn Malik and Gigi were in touch after breaking up. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images; Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

A source told E! News that Hadid "has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together."

"They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently. She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it's been casual," the source said.

December 2019: Hadid tagged Malik's mom in her Instagram story.

Gigi Hadid tagged Zayn Malik's mom in her Instagram story. Gigi Hadid/Instagram

"Sunday in the kitchen about to marinate one of my favorites!!! @mammamalik's Chicken Curry Pasta Salad," she wrote on her Instagram story, adding, "Hopefully she'll share the recipe with the world one day."

January 2020: The duo was spotted linking arms while out together in New York City.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were spotted together. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

They stepped out with the model's sister Bella Hadid and pop star Dua Lipa, who's dating Hadid's brother Anwar Hadid.

February 2020: Hadid defended Malik after YouTuber Jake Paul tweeted insults about him.

Jake Paul said that he almost fought Gigi Hadid's boyfriend Zayn Malik. Matt Sayles/Invision for the California Fire Foundation/AP Images, Alessandro Garofalo/REUTERS, Lucas Jackson/REUTERS

Paul took to Twitter to insult the musician and said he almost got into a fight with Malik.

"Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f--- off for no reason when I was being nice to him," he tweeted, adding, "Zane ik you're reading this... stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big a-- hotel room hahaha."

He has since deleted the tweet, however Hadid replied to Paul's message to defend Malik.

"Lol cause he doesn't care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..?" she tweeted, continuing, "Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly a--. Go to bed ..."

April 2020: Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday with her "quarantine family," which included Malik.

Zayn Malik celebrated Gigi Hadid's 25th birthday. Gigi Hadid/Instagram

"Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world!" she wrote on Instagram along with a picture of her and Malik.

The supermodel also shared photos with her sister Bella and her mother Yolanda.

April 2020: TMZ reported that the couple is expecting their first child together.

The couple is reportedly expecting their first child together. Mike Coppola/Getty

News broke that the 25-year-old model and the 27-year-old singer were expecting their first child together. Sources close to the family confirmed the news to TMZ, Entertainment Tonight and Us Weekly.

Hadid was reportedly 20 weeks pregnant when the source revealed the pregnancy news.

"Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she's only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed," sources told ET.

The next day, TMZ reported that the couple is expecting a baby girl.

April 2020: Yolanda Hadid confirmed her daughter's pregnancy.

Yolanda Hadid expressed her excitement about becoming a grandmother. Stuart C. Wilson/Stringer/Getty Images

The former supermodel confirmed that her daughter was pregnant to Dutch media outlet RTL Boulevard. People translated the interview.

"Of course we are so excited," she said, adding, "I'm excited to become an Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life: One soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."

April 2020: Hadid confirmed that she's pregnant during an at-home episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Jimmy Fallon and Gigi Hadid chatted about her pregnancy. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube

After outlets reported that the supermodel was pregnant, she confirmed the news while chatting with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show."

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support," she said, adding that she's appreciating the time at home with Malik and her family.

"Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it day by day," Hadid shared.

The model also admitted that she's been craving everything bagels during her pregnancy.

"My craving has been everything bagels, I eat an everything bagel a day," she said.

July 15, 2020: Hadid showed her baby bump on social media.

Gigi Hadid showed her stomach during an Instagram Live. Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The supermodel gave fans a glimpse of her baby bump during an Instagram Live.

After outlets claimed that Hadid was hiding her pregnancy, she unbuttoned her shirt and turned to the side.

"There's my belly y'all," she said.

Hadid continued to thank her fans for their support during her pregnancy.

"I'm just like, taking my time with sharing my pregnancy, and you guys will see it when you see it," she said, adding that she didn't want to focus on herself while Black Lives Matter protests and the coronavirus were affecting many people's lives.

"I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic, like obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world," she said.

Though she hasn't posted about the baby on social media, she promised fans that she's been documenting her journey.

August 8, 2020: Hadid said she stopped horseback riding during her pregnancy.

Gigi Hadid grew up riding horses. Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Hadid has ridden horses her entire life and often posts about her love for the animals.

A fan asked the model if she was still riding horses during her pregnancy on Twitter.

She replied, "Early on I did (only walking tho) but not anymore. Missing it!!"

August 19, 2020: She was seen arriving to New York City, and many people wondered if she was having the baby there.

Gigi Hadid is a supermodel. Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Hadid left her family's farm in Pennsylvania, where she spent the majority of her pregnancy, to return to her $5.82 million apartment in New York City, as seen in photos published by The Daily Mail.

She is reportedly due in September, so many fans speculated that she returned to her apartment so she could deliver the baby in Manhattan.

August 26, 2020: Hadid exposed her baby bump in a series of black-and-white photos she shared on Instagram.

Gigi Hadid showed a behind-the-scenes moment from her photo shoot. Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Though the supermodel previously kept details about her pregnancy off social media, she posted a series of maternity portraits to her Instagram.

The black-and-white photos were taken by fashion photographers Luigi and Iango, who are represented by 2b Management. Gabriella Karefa-Johnson styled her, and Erin Parsons did her makeup.

In the captions of the photos, Hadid said she was "growin an angel" and revealed that the shoot happened on July 26, roughly two months before her September due date.

She also wrote: "cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ♡ will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!"

The following day, a fan asked about her experience modeling while pregnant.

Hadid responded via Twitter and wrote: "I loved it, I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and L&I really made it happen for me."

She added that the shoot was "definitely more tiring than working normally" and "got through the second look" before she told the crew she could "only do two more."

August 31, 2020: She shared several additional portraits from the maternity shoot and revealed that she was 33 weeks pregnant when the photos were taken.

Gigi Hadid is a supermodel. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Hadid posted more portraits along with behind-the-scene videos from the photo shoot to her Instagram.

She also captioned one of the posts, "33 weeks," revealing that she was 33 weeks into her pregnancy when the photos were taken on July 26.

September 23, 2020: Malik announced that he and Hadid had welcomed their first daughter.

Zayn Malik shared a photo with his daughter. Zayn Malik/Twitter

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he wrote on Twitter.

He continued, "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Malik also shared a black-and-white photo of the baby's hand wrapped around his finger.

September 23, 2020: Hadid also shared her first photo of their daughter.

Gigi Hadid announced the arrival of her daughter. Gigi Hadid/Instagram

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love," the supermodel wrote on Instagram.

Hadid also posted a black-and-white photo of the baby holding Malik's thumb.

December 1, 2020: The supermodel posted a throwback photo taken the month before their daughter was born.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have a daughter together. Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Even though the couple already welcomed their daughter, Hadid reminisced on her pregnancy journey by sharing memories from August 2020 on Instagram.

One of the photos was a close-up selfie of Malik resting his head above the supermodel's stomach.

"August, waiting for our girl," she captioned the post.

January 21, 2021: Hadid revealed that she and Malik named their daughter Khai.

Gigi Hadid waited four months to reveal her daughter's name. Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Four months after giving birth, the supermodel shared her daughter's name: Khai.

Hadid announced the moniker by updating her Instagram bio to "Khai's mom."

The Evening Standard reports that Khai means "the chosen one," "royalty," or "nobility" in Arabic. Hadid's father, Mohamed Hadid, is of Palestinian origin, and Malik's father, Yaser Malik, is British Pakistani.

The name could also be a nod to some of the women in the Hadid family. Hadid's paternal grandmother was named Khairia Daher Hadid, and Hadid's younger sister is named Isabella Khair Hadid.

Neither Hadid nor Malik have confirmed the meaning behind the name, however.

And even though the former One Direction member hasn't addressed the tattoo on the inside of his wrist, many fans are convinced it's his daughter's name in Arabic.

February 4, 2021: Hadid gave a detailed account of her natural at-home birth in a Vogue profile.

Gigi Hadid in New York City. Raymond Hall/Getty Images

The supermodel spoke about her experience giving birth for the first time during an interview with Vogue.

Hadid said that she and Malik intended to have the baby in a New York City hospital but learned that COVID-19 regulations would prohibit other family members from being in the delivery room.

So, they shuffled around plans and gathered at their farm in Pennsylvania with Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid, a midwife, and the model's assistant.

After watching the 2008 documentary "The Business of Being Born," Hadid said she and Malik decided on a natural birth.

"We both looked at each other and were like, I think that's the call," she said.

Hadid said she was in labor for 14 hours, during which she and the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer listening to the audio of their favorite children's book, "The Indian in the Cupboard."

When she did deliver Khai, Malik caught her in his arms.

"It didn't even click that she was out," she said, adding, "I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he's holding her. It was so cute."

Hadid continued, "Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, 'We can have some time before we do that again.'"

