Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid, Yolanda Hadid

Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to harassing ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid and her mother, Yolanda, during a fierce fight in their Pennsylvania home last month.

The former One Direction Star was hit with four criminal offenses and entered his plea on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by TMZ on Friday.

The charges stem from a dispute between the former power couple, which unfolded on Sept. 29 inside the mansion they share in Bucks County. The 28-year-old singer allegedly called Yolanda a “f----ing Dutch sl—” and demanded that she “stay away from [my] f----ing daughter.”

Malik, who shares a 1-year-old named Khai with his model ex, also reportedly made a comment about “the f----ing sperm that came out of [my] f---ing c----.”

The crooner from there, allegedly shoved 57-year-old Yolanda into a dresser, causing her “mental anguish and physical pain,” according to court documents. He then turned his ire toward Gigi, who was in Paris at the time and arguing with him on the phone, TMZ reported.

“Strap on some f----ing balls and defend your partner against your f----ing mother in my house,” he allegedly shouted at her.

A security guard on the scene also got caught up in the chaos.

“Get the f--- out of my f----ing house copper,” Malik yelled, before allegedly trying to fight with the officer.

He has denied that any physical contact occurred during the confrontation.

As part of his plea, Malik was fined and ordered to serve 90 days of probation for each count for a total of 360 days. He must also complete an anger management course and a domestic violence supervision program. The former boy bander is also forbidden to have any contact with Yolanda or the security guard.

If all conditions are met after six months with no violations, the judge can terminate his probation.

Hadid and Malik started dating in 2015, then broke up and got back together a few times in the following years. Their most recent break up reportedly occurred shortly after the explosive argument last month.