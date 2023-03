Mar. 22—The Schedule 2 drug known as Zaza was found in an second convenience store in Lebanon last Friday.

After the Lebanon Police Department executed a search warrant at Geri's Market (located at 638 Leeville Pike), 38 bottles of Zaza were seized. Charges are pending in an ongoing investigation.

"There was someone cooperating," LPD Public Information Officer Richard Clark said. "They had multiple undercover buys that led to the search warrant."