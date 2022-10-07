Zcash May Be Getting Spammed, but the Blockchain is Doing Just Fine, the Company Behind it Says

Frederick Munawa
·1 min read

The Zcash (ZEC) blockchain is experiencing a sudden increase in size due to higher transaction volumes, prompting concerns of a potential spam attack.

Jameson Lopp, co-founder and CTO of bitcoin storage company Casa, claims the Zcash blockchain has tripled in size to over 100GB in a matter of months.

The Electric Coin Company (ECC), the organization behind Zcash, issued a statement on Twitter addressing the concerns and assured users that Zcash was functioning normally.

“The vast majority of Zcash users are unaffected by the increased size of the blockchain, but users of shielded wallets are reporting slower than normal sync times due to a high volume of transactions with a high number of outputs. While Zcash is functioning as designed, the ECC engineering team is focused on improving performance,” the statement read.

The price of ZEC is holding steady, trading at $55.29 at the time of publication.


