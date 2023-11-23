ZCHS student arrested after photo surfaces online

Nov. 23—A Zionsville Community High School senior was arrested last week after police said he threatened an assistant principal via social media.

Jakob M. Collier, 18, shared a selfie in a group chat with other students in which he appeared to be holding a handgun, Zionsville Police Detective Thomas Beard wrote in a probable cause affidavit, adding that text on the selfie reads, "I'm coming for Mr. Williams."

Assistant Principal Jared Williams was involved in disciplinary action against Collier when he was expelled from the school in August for reasons Beard did not detail in the affidavit.

The district still allowed Collier to remain an online student so he could graduate, and he earned the credits needed in October but wanted to retake some classes that would require him to attend in person, according to the affidavit.

The district would not allow it, and Williams was the administrator who said "no," Beard reported.

Police were investigating an unrelated case that involved another ZCHS student in mid-November when they came across the image Collier shared online, Beard reported.

Collier was 17 at the time he posted the photo but is charged as an adult in Boone Superior Court I with intimidation, a level 5 felony, and intimidation, a level 6 felony.

He was arrested Nov. 17, bonded out of the Boone County Jail on Nov. 20, and is tentatively scheduled for a February trial.