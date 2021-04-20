New Zealand airport worker tests positive day after bubble opens

·2 min read
Aircraft landing in Auckland
The Tasman travel bubble remains in place

An Auckland airport worker has tested positive for Covid-19 a day after New Zealand opened a reciprocal travel bubble with Australia.

The case appears to be unrelated to the travel bubble though, and flights with Australia have not been suspended.

Thousands of passengers flew between the two nations on Monday for the first time in more than a year.

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said the infected person had been cleaning planes from "high risk countries".

She told reporters that the worker had been fully vaccinated, adding that while the jab did not fully eliminate the risk of getting infected, it meant that positive cases "won't get sick and they won't die".

Ms Ardern said she had not yet spoken to her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, but that she didn't expect the case to affect the travel arrangement between the two countries.

"When we opened, on both sides, we of course knew we would continue to have cases connected to our border... We accept that's going to be part of our journey together, I think Australia accepts that," she said.

The long-awaited travel bubble means visitors no longer needed to quarantine on arrival.

Jetstar crew worker holds sign saying we&#39;ve missed you
Jetstar is one the airlines that have resumed flights

Under the New Zealand government's guidelines for the bubble, the travel arrangement would only be paused if a Covid case came from an unknown source.

If there were multiple cases of an unknown source, triggering a regional lockdown in the affected area, the travel bubble would then be suspended.

Both New Zealand and Australia have contained Covid-19 outbreaks and have won praise for their handling of the pandemic.

Strict border controls and snap lockdowns are among the measures that have kept infection rates low.

Australia has recorded 910 deaths, and New Zealand 26 deaths.

Both countries closed their borders in March 2020 and introduced quarantine for returning nationals.

Since October, travellers from New Zealand have been allowed to enter most Australian states without quarantine, though this had not been reciprocated amid concerns about sporadic Covid outbreaks in Australia.

To fly under the new bubble's rules, passengers must have spent 14 days before departure in either Australia or New Zealand.

They must not be awaiting the results of a Covid test, nor have any Covid symptoms, amongst other criteria.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia-New Zealand travel bubble launches with lopsided demand

    A testing and quarantine free travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand launched with lopsided demand, according to airlines and data firms, with an unusually high number of the travellers departing from Australia. The initial results from Asia's first restriction-free travel bubble since the pandemic hit, which opened on Monday, showed that travel patterns can depart from their norms after such a long closure and may take time to return to normal. "Right now, it's one-way traffic, with almost three times as much travel going to New Zealand as in the opposite direction," said Olivier Ponti, vice president insights at travel data firm ForwardKeys.

  • Flights land in New Zealand-Australia travel bubble

    New Zealand welcomed the first passengers from Australia on Monday as the travel bubble between the two countries began.It's a pandemic milestone that allows quarantine-free travel between the countries for the first time in over a year.Hundreds of passengers like this Australian grandmother touched down in New Zealand, eager to see loved ones."Oh it's very emotional, I haven't been back in so long."Most Australian states have allowed quarantine-free visits from New Zealand since late last year, but until now, New Zealand has enforced isolations for its neighbors, citing concerns over sporadic outbreaks there.But on Monday, scores of Australians filled international departure terminals and emotional scenes erupted on their arrival, welcomed by a Maori greeting.A choir sang Dave Dobbyn's “Welcome Home” at the Auckland airport.New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters, "The bubble marks a significant step in New Zealand's reconnection with the world and it is one that we should all take a moment to be very, very proud of.”She added Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison would visit New Zealand in the "not too distant future."Despite excitement this week, both Morrison and Ardern warned that the travel bubble was under “constant review” depending on swings in COVID-19 outbreaks.

  • China trials mixing of CanSinoBIO's and Zhifei Longcom's COVID-19 vaccines -data

    Chinese researchers are testing the mixing of COVID-19 vaccine doses developed by CanSino Biologics and a unit of Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products, according to clinical trial registration data. Earlier this month, the director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the country was "formally considering" giving people COVID-19 vaccine doses developed with different technologies as a way of further boosting efficacy. A trial expected to involve 120 participants will test the safety and ability to trigger immune response of a dose of CanSinoBIO's Ad5-nCoV treatment, followed by a dose of ZF2001 from Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical at a 28-day or 56-day interval, according to clinical trial record site ClinicalTrials.gov, which is maintained by a department under the National Institute of Health of the United States.

  • LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS Returns with Season Two Trailer

    Netflix's Emmy-winning adult animated anthology series from Tim Miller and David Fincher, Love Death + Robots, returns with a volume two trailer. The post LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS Returns with Season Two Trailer appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Just more than half of U.S. adults have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose: CDC

    That figure makes up about 50.4% of the total adult U.S. population, according to the CDC, marking a milestone for the country that has seen over 560,000 deaths from the pandemic, the highest for any single nation, as the government ramps up the pace of vaccination. The United States had administered 209,406,814 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 264,505,725 doses, the CDC said on Sunday. Those figures are up from the 205,871,913 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by April 17 out of 264,499,715 doses delivered.

  • Covid: Delhi announces lockdown as India's cases surge

    With record daily spikes all last week, the Indian capital is now the worst-hit city in the country.

  • Montana man dies following attack by grizzly bear

    Investigators later shot and killed male bear near site of mauling

  • Idaho woman charged in ‘egregious’ case surrounding missing grandchild’s death

    Police say they found the child’s body in a car in Emmett.

  • Could Europe's most powerful soccer clubs effectively kill the World Cup?

    Things are complicated in the world of European soccer at the moment. The continent's most powerful clubs — Manchester United, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and several others from England, Italy, and Spain — are attempting to form their own "Super League," much to the chagrin of their domestic leagues and UEFA, the sport's European governing body. Basically, it comes down to money; the venture would be lucrative for the clubs, and not so lucrative for the UEFA, leaving the two sides in an apparent standoff. The whole thing may wind up being a bluff by the clubs to get more money from UEFA's Champions League, an annual continent-wide competition featuring the best teams from several domestic leagues, but right now it's unclear just how serious either side is. If no one blinks, the world's most famous competition, the FIFA World Cup, may wind up in the middle of the dispute. On Monday, UEFA's president Aleksander Čeferin confirmed that any players who participate in the Super League "will be banned" from playing in the World Cup or the European Football Championship. "They will not be allowed to play for their national teams," he said, adding that sanctions against the clubs and players would come "as soon as possible," per Italian soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano. FIFA has also previously said the players would be ineligible for international competitions, suggesting players from non-European countries would be affected. The World Cup would go on as planned, but if the threat is ultimately realized, many of the world's greatest players would be absent, which, it's safe to say, is not a desirable outcome and could potentially greatly diminish the event. That scenario would have consequences for the U.S. men's national team, as well, considering several of its young stars, most notably 22-year-old Cristian Pulisic (who plays for Chelsea, a would-be Super League participant), would be subject to the ban. Read a full explainer of the situation at CBS Sports. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFauci flubs the freedom question

  • 1,000-year-old petroglyphs damaged by climbing bolts in Utah, photos show

    The climber thought the petroglyphs were graffiti.

  • Remembering the lives lost to COVID-19: Terrence James, 49, of Galveston, Texas

    Terrence James, 49, of Galveston, Texas, died on Feb. 19, 2021, after becoming ill with COVID-19. He is among the more than 565,000 Americans who have succumbed to the disease since the first known fatality in the United States in early 2020. His wife, Ebony James, told Yahoo News that her husband was a man of faith who loved God and his family fearlessly and that he was also passionate about helping people. “If someone were to tell him about an issue or concern that they had, he would always listen. He never missed an opportunity to say, ‘OK, let's pray for it right now,” Ebony said, adding that her husband “always made an effort to let people know that he cared.”

  • Biden administration: US must catch up to China on renewable energy to create jobs

    China holds "a third of the world’s renewable energy patents. If we don’t catch up, America will ... lose out on countless jobs," Blinken says.

  • ‘Give back her socialist cash’: Democrats pushed to return campaign donations from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    NRCC launches ‘Socialist Give Back’ website slamming those ‘bankrolled by radical socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’

  • Justice department files complaint against unproven Covid treatment promoted by Steve Bannon

    First scheme to be investigated under Covid-19 Consumer Protection Act

  • LaMelo Ball’s broken wrist is healed, a major step to him playing again for Hornets

    LaMelo Ball, the NBA’s top rookie the first three months, has been out since March 20

  • Derek Chauvin defence team seeks mistrial over Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ comments — but judge rules it out

    If a mistrial is declared, a defendant is neither convicted nor acquitted

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • Derek Chauvin: Prosecutor defends police while condemning officer who ‘abandoned his values’

    Mr Schleicher said the defendant engaged in assault, not policing

  • Federal ethics agency won’t certify Kanye West’s financial disclosures from failed presidential campaign

    ‘Birthday Party’ candidate claims exemption from listing Kim Kardashian’s assets, citing ‘no knowledge’ of them

  • LaMelo Ball’s broken wrist is healed, a major step to him playing again for Hornets

    LaMelo Ball, the NBA’s top rookie the first three months, has been out since March 20