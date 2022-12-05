New Zealand announces review of its handling of COVID-19 pandemic

FILE PHOTO: A COVID-19 lockdown remains in place as an outbreak of cases affects New Zealand
4
Lucy Craymer
·1 min read

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said on Monday it would launch an inquiry into the country's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic so future governments could learn from the experience.

A Royal Commission, a public inquiry of the highest level in New Zealand, would look at the overall response, the government said in a statement. That would include considering economic measures, such as fiscal and monetary policy responses but without reviewing particular central bank decisions.

The aim would be identifying lessons that could be applied in a future pandemic.

"It had been over 100 years since we experienced a pandemic of this scale, so it's critical we compile what worked and what we can learn from it should it ever happen again," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.

A one-time poster child for tackling the coronavirus, New Zealand's swift response to the pandemic and its geographic isolation kept the country largely COVID-19 free until the end of 2021, winning Ardern strong domestic support.

But anger over vaccine mandates for people working in sectors such as health and education and strict border closures prompted protests earlier this year. The government's financial response is also now being blamed by some political opposition parties for contributing to three-decade high inflation.

The review will be concluded in mid-2024, the government said.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • Editorial: Continued caution will reduce risk to you, others from COVID, flu and RSV

    With Palm Beach's older population, it is wise to get boosters, and take precautions to stay healthy during this 'tripledemic'

  • Pentagon chief: US faces pivotal years in countering China

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s speech at the Reagan National Defense Forum capped a week where the Pentagon was squarely focused on China’s rise.

  • AP Top Stories December 4 P

    Here's the latest for Sunday, Dec. 4: Avril Haines: Russia Ukraine is running at a reduced tempo ; 4 dead in Louisville home by murder-suicide; 1,700 dead seals found on Russia's Caspian coast; World Cup fans add colorful twist to traditional Qatari attire.

  • An Indigenous reservation has a novel way to grow food – below the earth’s surface

    Underground greenhouses are helping people to take back control of their nutrition and ease farming amid the climate crisis

  • China reports 2 new Covid deaths as some restrictions eased

    China is the last major country trying to stop transmission completely through quarantines, lockdowns and mass testing.

  • West African leaders plan peacekeeping force to counter 'coup belt' reputation

    West African leaders said on Sunday they would establish a regional peacekeeping force to intervene in member states to help restore security and constitutional order in a region that has witnessed several coups in the past two years. West and Central Africa has made strides in the past decade to shed its reputation as a "coup belt", but the Economic Commission for West African States (ECOWAS) wants to do more to boost constitutional government in its member states. "The leaders of ECOWAS have decided to recalibrate our security architecture to ensure that we take care of our own security in the region," the leaders said in a communique after an annual summit in Nigeria's capital Abuja.

  • Tampa police chief on leave after golf cart traffic stop

    The police chief of Tampa has been placed on leave after a video emerged of her flashing her badge from the passenger seat of a golf cart to get out of a traffic ticket. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor placed Chief Mary O'Connor on administrative leave Friday pending an investigation of the Nov. 12 traffic stop in Oldsmar, a city northwest of Tampa.

  • COVID confusion in China as authorities row back curbs

    A patchwork easing of the world's toughest COVID-19 curbs sowed confusion across China on Monday, spurring hopes for more clarity as officials shift tone on the dangers posed by the coronavirus in the wake of last month's unprecedented protests. Three years into the pandemic, China's zero-tolerance measures, from shutting its borders to stifling lockdowns, provide a stark contrast with the rest of the world, which has largely opened up in its efforts to live with the virus. The strict approach has battered the world's second-largest economy, put mental strain on hundreds of millions and last month prompted the biggest show of public discontent in mainland China since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012.

  • Thousands of Congolese churchgoers join nationwide marches against eastern violence

    Tens of thousands of Christians took to the streets across Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday to protest violence in eastern regions, as church leaders accused the international community of hypocrisy over Rwanda's alleged role in the fighting. After Sunday services, churchgoers in the capital Kinshasa and other major cities heeded a call from the conference of Catholic bishops to march against the conflict with the M23 rebel group, which Congo accuses Rwanda of supporting. Rwanda denies this.

  • Spain coach Luis Enrique opens up at World Cup

    Luis Enrique, not long ago seen as one of the most uptight coaches in soccer, has opened up at the World Cup. While the matches go on, the 52-year-old Luis Enrique has been going out of his way to connect with fans and talk about the most varied - and controversial - subjects. Luis Enrique has clearly put in the effort to change his image.

  • Loved ones raise funds to bury Independence high schooler killed in Kansas City shooting

    Devohn Dudley-Reese was a student at William Chrisman High School. He was 16 years old.

  • Clayton County police investigate shooting death of 15-year-old at high school party

    A teen is dead after they were shot and killed at a party on Saturday night, Clayton County police said.

  • ‘Emancipation’ Producer Joey McFarland Apologizes for Bringing Photo of Enslaved Man to Premiere

    “Emancipation” producer Joey McFarland has apologized after facing criticism for bringing a photograph of the enslaved man known as “Whipped Peter,” which served as an inspiration for the film, to the Los Angeles premiere. “I wholeheartedly apologize to everyone I have offended by bringing a photograph of Peter to the ‘Emancipation’ premiere,” McFarland wrote in […]

  • 4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

    Saving for retirement isn't easy, especially as it becomes more expensive to retire comfortably. The average worker expects to need around $1.7 million to retire, according to a 2022 survey from Charles Schwab, and less than half of survey participants believe it's very likely they'll meet their saving goal. Fortunately, it's simpler than you might think to supercharge your retirement savings.

  • COVID-19 cases spike all across Florida after Thanksgiving holiday

    The Florida Department of Health reported 18,761 new cases in the past week following the recent Thanksgiving holiday. The highest percent spike has been reported here in Northeast Florida.

  • Protests in Malta as parliament debates abortion amendment

    VALLETTA (Reuters) -A large picture of an unborn baby was placed outside the office of Malta's prime minister on Sunday as demonstrators called on the government to halt plans to amend the country's strict anti-abortion laws. The protest, the biggest in years, attracted several thousand people including Malta's top Catholic bishop and the leader of the conservative opposition, but was led by a former centre-left president, Marie Louise Coleiro Preca. "We are here to be the voice of the unborn child," said 19-year-old university student Maria Formosa, one of the speakers at the rally.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Focuses on Ending Iran Weapons Flow to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there’s no sign Russia’s Vladimir Putin wants meaningful talks on a settlement, while French Presi

  • The TSA's facial recognition technology, which is currently being used at 16 major domestic airports, may go nationwide next year

    The TSA has used various biometric technologies since the 9/11 terror attacks but its facial identification system is still a pilot program.

  • The Supreme Court will hear Biden's student-loan forgiveness case in February. Here's what that means for millions of borrowers waiting for relief.

    Student-debt cancellation remains blocked, but the Supreme Court agreed to take up the case early next year. Here's what that means for borrowers.

  • Mapletree Industrial Trust (SGX:ME8U) insiders placed bullish bets worth S$1.4m in the last 12 months

    It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it...