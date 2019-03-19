New Zealand's leader Jacinda Ardern wins plaudits for handling of attacks

Jacinda Ardern told New Zealand's Parliament she would deny fame for the killer by never speaking his name. She suggested others do the same.

She has vowed to cover the funeral costs. She has offered financial assistance to grief-stricken families. She has pledged swift action on gun control but also delicately consoled and embraced and mourned in a Muslim-style headscarf, known as a hijab.

Less than a week after 50 people were killed and dozens wounded in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, the country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has won praise at home and abroad for her efforts to honor the dead, comfort the bereaved, unite political opponents and stand up to right-wing extremism.

"You may have chosen us," Ardern said last week, the anger rising in her voice as she condemned the suspect in Friday's attacks. "But we utterly reject and condemn you."

On Tuesday, Ardern went further, telling New Zealand's Parliament that she would deny the man responsible for the nation's worst terror attack in modern history the one thing he likely craved: fame.

"He is a terrorist, he is a criminal, he is an extremist, but he will, when I speak, be nameless, and to others I implore you: Speak the names of those who were lost rather than the name of the man who took them. He may have sought notoriety but we in New Zealand will give him nothing – not even his name."

Ardern opened her speech to lawmakers in New Zealand by using the Arabic greeting "As-salamu alaykum." In English, this translates as "Peace be upon you."

More: No one reported New Zealand mosque shooting livestream as it happened, Facebook says

Her unflinching response to the shootings has not gone unnoticed.

Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, a professor of politics in the United Arab Emirates, described Ardern's reaction to the assault as "stoic and firm." Sadiq Khan, London's first Muslim mayor, referred to her commitment to "inclusivity and equality." The Crisis Magazine, the official publication of the NAACP, the Baltimore-based civil-rights organization, tweeted a picture of Ardern with the caption, "Dignity. Grace. Courage."

After a conversation with President Donald Trump, Ardern was asked in a press conference what Trump could do to help the situation given that, unlike her, he did not view right-wing terrorism as a growing problem.

Express "sympathy and love for all Muslim communities," she replied.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, center, leaves after a visit to the Kilbirnie Mosque in Wellington, New Zealand, on March 17, 2019. More

"The prime minister, when she came wearing her scarf, that was big for us," Dalia Mohamed, who was mourning Hussein Mustafa, her daughter's father-in-law, killed alongside more than 40 people at Christchurch's central Al Noor mosque, told media in New Zealand. Ardern met with families at the mosque over the weekend.

More: New Zealand mosque shootings: Some rights leaders say US is exporting extremism

New Zealand's leader has since announced that the nation's gun laws will be reformed.

About 1.5 million firearms are owned – legally and illegally – by civilians in New Zealand, according to police data tracked by GunPolicy.org, a website run in conjunction with the University of Sydney. This equates to about 30 firearms per 100 people. In the United States, the rate is approximately 120 firearms per 100 people, according to the site.

All gun owners in New Zealand must have a license, which they can get from age 16 (age 18 for semiautomatic weapons) but the weapon itself does not need to be registered with authorities, according to the Council of Licensed Firearms Owners, a New Zealand lobby group. Ardern said the suspect in Friday's attacks had a license and owned five guns. The majority of firearms owners in New Zealand are farmers or hunters.

According to GunPolicy.org, New Zealand is among a handful of countries where police officers are routinely unarmed when they are on patrol. Officers in Britain, Ireland, Norway and Iceland also carry firearms only in special circumstances.