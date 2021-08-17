New Zealand’s Bonds Surge, Currency Sinks as Virus Case Found

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s benchmark bond yield tumbled by the most since March and the kiwi slumped as investors pared bets on an imminent rate hike following the discovery of a virus case in the community in the largest city Auckland.

The 10-year government bond yield fell as much as 10 basis points to 1.72%, while the New Zealand dollar slid 1%. The Ministry of Health said it identified the infection early Tuesday afternoon without specifying if it was the delta variant. The last case of community transmission was in February.

The news sent shockwaves across markets as it undermined bets on a hike of the official cash rate, which was expected to be announced at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s review on Wednesday in Wellington. An outbreak of the highly infectious delta strain of the virus could alter the outlook of the economy, which has been overheating.

“This case is unlikely to be an isolated event, so the prospect of more cases is likely to grow,” said Prashant Newnaha, a senior Asia-Pacific rates strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. “This Covid case will clearly put the projection on the official cash rate and other forecasts into question.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the country should expect a swift lockdown response if there were signs that delta had got into the community.

Bets Slashed

Positioning ahead of the RBNZ policy decision was rocked by the virus report, with New Zealand dollar bulls cutting long positions, according to Asia-based traders. Investors now see a less than 80% chance of the RBNZ raising rates on Wednesday, down from more than 100% yesterday, swaps data show.

Health officials said ministers will meet this afternoon once additional information is gathered to confirm a response, adding a link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established. Ardern is expected to hold a press conference at 6 p.m. in Wellington.

“If confirmed and if it is of the delta variant, it casts tomorrow’s RBNZ decision in a different light,” said Patrick Bennett, head of macro strategy for Asia at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in Hong Kong. “The government’s response could range from lockdowns to further tightening of the border, if possible.”

New Zealand has run a successful elimination strategy, defined as having zero tolerance for new cases, which has limited the South Pacific nation to fewer than 2,600 confirmed cases and just 26 deaths. The country passed 2.5 million vaccination doses earlier this week. Ardern yesterday said 40% of those aged 16 or more have had at least one dose.

