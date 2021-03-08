New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination of vaccinators in Auckland
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SYDNEY (Reuters) - New Zealand will buy additional COVID-19 vaccines, developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech, which will be enough to vaccinate the whole country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

The government has signed an agreement to buy an extra 8.5 million doses, enough to vaccinate over 4 million people, Ardern said, adding the vaccines were expected to reach the country in the second half of the year.

"This brings our total Pfizer order to 10 million doses or enough for 5 million people to get the two shots needed to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19," Ardern said in a statement.

The government's original agreement with Pfizer was for 1.5 million doses, enough to vaccinate 750,000 people.

Ardern said the decision to make Pfizer the country's primary vaccine provider was taken after it was shown to be about 95% effective at preventing symptomatic infection.

New Zealand started its national rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine last month and expects to inoculate its entire population by the end of the year.

With just over 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths, New Zealand largely contained the pandemic compared with other developed countries, helped by speedy tracking systems, border closures and snap lockdowns.

Auckland, New Zealand's biggest city, emerged on Sunday from a strict week long lockdown imposed after a community cluster of the more contagious British coronavirus variant.

It reported no new cases on Monday.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Michael Perry)

Recommended Stories

  • European Union turns to US for Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

    The EU is aiming to bridge supply shortfalls and is turning to Washington for help to ensure the free flow of shipments of key ingredients needed in European production.

  • People who've had COVID-19 might only need one vaccine jab - and saving shots on them could free up millions of doses for others

    Some experts advocate waiving second vaccine shots for those who have had COVID-19 - but others think the approach is too risky.

  • Today in History for March 7th

    Highlights of this day in history: Civil rights marchers attacked in Selma, Alabama; Nazi Germany's dictator Adolf Hitler sends troops into the demilitarized Rhineland; Movie director Stanley Kubrick dies. (March 7)

  • We're almost done with COVID curbs, Netanyahu says as Israel reopens restaurants

    Israel has almost emerged from its COVID-19 closures, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on the campaign trail, said on Sunday as restaurants reopened under an exit plan fueled by fast-paced vaccinations. But health officials cautioned that rising contagions could trigger another lockdown - a possible dampener on Netanyahu's hope of parlaying his pandemic policies to victory in a March 23 ballot. "Restaurants are coming back to life," Netanyahu said after he and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion clinked mugs and tucked into pastries outside at a park cafe.

  • Russia scores points with vaccine diplomacy, but snags arise

    Russia's boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism at the time because of its insufficient testing. Six months later, as demand for the Sputnik V vaccine grows, experts are raising questions again — this time, over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from the countries that want it. Slovakia got 200,000 doses on March 1, even though the European Medicines Agency, the European Union's pharmaceutical regulator, only began reviewing its use on Thursday in an expedited process.

  • Sixers are showing interest in trading for Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr.

    The Philadelphia 76ers are interested in Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr.

  • Florida Official Calls On FBI To Investigate 'Red Carpet' Vaccines For State's GOP Donors

    “If this isn’t public corruption, I don’t know what is," said Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, referring to reported vaccine distribution by Gov. DeSantis.

  • Atari Setting Up Crypto Casino to Tap Into Nostalgia and NFTs

    (Bloomberg) -- Entertainment software company Atari SA plans to start an online casino next month, the latest step in Chief Executive Officer Frederic Chesnais’s effort to revitalize the firm.The casino, developed in partnership with Decentral Games on the Ethereum blockchain, will include Atari-themed games and Atari non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which can be leveraged to earn more digital currency. The companies expect to see bets of $150 million in 2021 and $400 million over two years, according to their joint statement.The collaboration “can move the Atari gaming experience onto the blockchain,” Chesnais said.Casinos on the blockchain have attracted a mix of skepticism and enthusiasm, with crypto fans seeing them as the future of gambling and conducting hundreds of millions of dollars in transactions on networks like Justin Sun’s Tron. NFTs have risen to wider popularity in recent months as an alternative investment vehicle, marking pieces of digital art as unique and trading on the expectation that enforced scarcity will make them more valuable over time.Read more: The NFT Phenomenon Is for Real: Leonid BershidskyChesnais has been trying to make Atari more modern and relevant, including previous cryptocurrency-related forays. Atari’s predecessor companies raised a whole generation of gamers with arcade and home titles like Asteroids and Pong in the 1970s and 1980s, but the firm has long been sidelined by stronger, bigger rivals.Decentral Games is backed by Digital Currency Group, whose main subsidiary Grayscale Investments LLC manages the largest traded Bitcoin fund.(Updates with additional details from announcement)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US officials believe Russia launched a disinformation campaign against the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to boost the status of its own: Report

    US intelligence officials believe this effort to undermine the Pfizer vaccine is a way to bolster the status of Russia's vaccine.

  • If This Is Open Near You, Expect COVID Numbers to Climb, CDC Warns

    In the rollercoaster ride that is COVID case tracking, we’ve just experienced an exhilarating free fall. Numbers plummeted from an all-time high in January, signaling much needed hope for our nation’s recovery. But experts warn that case numbers are now stagnating and even rising as states begin to loosen restrictions and reopen. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there’s one way to predict which areas will see a surge in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. If restaurants are opening near you, the CDC warns, you can expect COVID numbers to rise. Read on to learn about the CDC's warning, and for more on the pandemic's trajectory, This Is When We Can Expect the Next COVID Surge, Experts Say.A CDC study released on Mar. 5 reviewed two community safety measures that seemed to impact COVID case rates over time: mask mandates and restaurant re-openings. The authors of the report found that both had a statistically significant impact on community spread. “Allowing on-premises restaurant dining was associated with an increase in daily COVID-19 case growth rates 41–100 days after implementation and an increase in daily death growth rates 61–100 days after implementation,” the health authority reported.Over the course of the study period, restaurants were allowed to reopen for on-premises dining in 3,076 (97.9 percent) of U.S. counties, the report states. The researchers found that on-premises dining—which included indoor and outdoor accommodation by the CDC’s definition—was associated with a 2.2 percentage point increase in deaths between 61-80 days after reopening, and a 3.0 percentage point increases in deaths between 81–100 days after reopening.Though the CDC observed that the increase in cases and deaths became statistically significant after 41 days and not sooner, the researchers noted that there could be several explanations that still support the case for caution.Addressing those first weeks following eased restrictions, they wrote, “Even though prohibition of on-premises restaurant dining was lifted, restaurants were not required to open and might have delayed reopening. In addition, potential restaurant patrons might have been more cautious when restaurants initially reopened for on-premises dining but might have been more likely to dine at restaurants as time passed. Further analyses are necessary to evaluate the delayed increase in case and death growth rates,” the CDC reported.Regardless, it’s safe to say that what we do in the coming weeks and months could determine our case count trajectory. “We are at a critical nexus in the pandemic,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, told The Wall Street Journal on Mar. 5, noting that the nation’s seven-day average is up. So, for those of us who prefer the rush of the free fall to the daunting climb, that may mean a few more weeks—or months—of takeout before finally gracing a restaurant in person. Read on for more on insights from Walensky, and if you're eager for things to get back to normal, This Is When the COVID Pandemic Will Be Completely Over, Experts Say. 1 The next few months are crucial. "I think the next two or three months could go in one of two directions," Walensky told NPR host, Ari Shapiro, in a Mar. 3 interview. "If things open up, if we're not really cautious, we could end up with a post-spring break surge the way we saw a post-Christmas surge. We could see much more disease. We could see much more death."Walensky also offered up an “alternative vision" in which we buckle down now for a big summer payoff. "[If] we really hunker down for a couple of more months, we get so many people vaccinated and we get to a really great place by summer," she said. And for the latest COVID news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 2 Current re-openings are at odds with the CDC’s recommendations. Of course, Walensky’s rosier projection is only achievable if there’s widespread buy-in, and several states have recently announced mass re-openings—including the return to full-capacity dining—which could thwart the progress she imagines."The CDC squarely recommends routine masking, routine social distancing right now, right as we're at this nexus, this critical time, this tenuous point. So it squarely does not fit within the guidance that we are recommending," said Walensky, referring to these announcements. And for one rule the CDC says it can relax, The CDC Is About to Announce This Major COVID Guideline Change. 3 The current infection rates are too high to reduce public health measures. Walensky cautioned that pandemic fatigue during this crucial time could easily contribute to a surge in new cases. "We are all exhausted," she acknowledged.That’s exactly why now is such an essential time to double down on precautions: avoiding the temptations of large gatherings, on-premise dining, and the desire to go mask-free. "What worries me the most is that we're really stabilizing now, teetering at around 60,000 to 70,000 cases a day, and that is too many cases to try and put an end to this pandemic," Walensky told NPR. 4 The vaccine rollout is the light at the end of the tunnel. However cautiously, Walensky expressed optimism when asked about the vaccine rollout, referring to it as the “light at the end of the tunnel.”"I think the supply is going to increase more and more in the weeks ahead. I think end of March looks better, end of April looks even better than that," Walensky said. "So I think really we're talking in the four to eight week range where we're really going to start seeing a real step-up of supply," she added. And if you're looking for crucial vaccine news, Dr. Fauci Just Confirmed You Can Do This After Getting Vaccinated.

  • Biden team plots the country’s first national Covid testing strategy

    The widespread testing envisioned by the Biden program is sorely needed to help bring the pandemic to an end.

  • Doctors Warn "Do Not Get" COVID Vaccine if You Have This Condition

    The coronavirus vaccines are here and with them the light at the end of the tunnel. If enough people get one, we can reach herd immunity and return to some form of normal again. Most experts agree that the vaccine is “safe and effective,” in the words of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. But even he says you should not get the vaccine if you have this one particular condition. Read on to see if you have it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Who Should Not Get the COVID-19 Vaccine? “People with a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) to any component of the COVID-19 vaccine should NOT receive the vaccine,” says the Yale Health website. “People with a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) to any vaccine or injectable (intramuscular or intravenous) medication should consult with their health provider to assess risk prior to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.” Read on to see who else should or should not get one. 2 Can People With Other Allergies Get Vaccinated? “Everyone else with severe allergic reactions to foods, oral medications, latex, pets, insects, and environmental triggers may get vaccinated,” says Yale. “People with severe allergies require a 30-minute observation period after vaccination, while all others must be observed for 15 minutes. Vaccine clinics have safety protocols in place to respond to any adverse reactions.” 3 Dr. Fauci’s Take on Vaccines and Allergic Reactions “People who have a propensity to an allergic reaction, particularly anaphylactic reaction, have a greater likelihood of getting an allergic reaction to a vaccine,” says Dr. Fauci, who said a few months back: “We are very carefully monitoring these things. And when we see something like an allergic reaction, you modify the recommendation and you say that someone who has a history of a severe allergic reaction, that those individuals don't get vaccinated now with this product, or if they do get vaccinated, they do it in a location that has the capability of responding to an allergic reaction. You just don't want to go and get in a place that has no capability.” The vaccine admins now should be able to deal with such a situation, should it occur. 4 And What if You Are Pregnant or Breastfeeding? “A pregnant or breastfeeding person may choose to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends that the COVID-19 vaccine should not be withheld from pregnant or breastfeeding individuals,” reports Yale. “There are limited data about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for people who are pregnant. Pregnant people are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 and may be at risk for adverse pregnancy outcomes. If you are pregnant and your work places you at a high risk for COVID-19 infection you should discuss the benefits and risks of the vaccine with your healthcare provider.”RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. Fauci 5 How to Stay Safe During the Pandemic Follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Satisfied Biden doesn't think COVID-19 relief bill compromises 'altered the essence' of initial proposal

    President Biden was unsurprisingly pleased after the Senate passed his administration's COVID-19 stimulus plan Saturday, but the final version of the bill — which will be up for one more House vote next Tuesday before it reaches Biden's desk — looks a little different than the initial proposal. There's a lower cap on direct payment eligibility, and $300 weekly jobless benefits, rather than $400. Plus, a gradual minimum wake hike is absent. Biden, though, told reporters Saturday that he doesn't think those compromises "fundamentally altered the essence of what I put in the bill in the first place." The president said he also doesn't believe congressional progressives are "frustrated" with scaling back parts of the bill, pointing out that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called the plan "the most significant piece of legislation to benefit working people in the modern history of this country." Biden didn't go into detail about why he's ok with all of the changes, but he did argue that the smaller weekly unemployment payments even out because they were extended further into the year. Following remarks in the State Dining Room, President Joe Biden tells reporters none of the compromises reached in passing the administration's Covid-relief bill through the Senate "have in any way fundamentally altered the essence of what I put in the bill in the first place." pic.twitter.com/TPjkvFj68c — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) March 6, 2021 More stories from theweek.comRead the words that will appear on the exterior of Obama's presidential library in Chicago7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chilling

  • Psaki: Biden's 'Neanderthal' comment was a 'reflection of his frustration'

    Psaki defended President Joe Biden's comments comparing some Republican governors' decision to lift mask mandates to "Neanderthal thinking," calling it a "reflection of his frustration" about Americans refusing to follow public health guidance.

  • Moderna and Pfizer's Second-Gen Coronavirus Vaccines: What Investors Need to Know

    Right now, the vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and the joint effort of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) appear to be at least partially effective against the variants. This could be significant for investors: The new vaccines might just lead to significant differences in revenues for Moderna, Pfizer, and BioNTech. Moderna is examining three different booster shot strategies, including a variant-specific booster, a third dose of its current candidate, and a multivalent booster that combines its current candidate with variant-specific material.

  • Take whatever COVID vaccine you can get. All of them stop death and hospitalization.

    Waiting for a more effective vaccine is actually the worst thing you can do to lower your risk of getting severely ill and dying of COVID-19.

  • Goldman Digital Asset Lead Sees Mergers Ahead for Crypto Infrastructure Providers

    As institutional appetite for bitcoin grows, "incumbent banks" will look for ways to satisfy that demand, a Goldman Sachs industry lead says.

  • California counties don't want COVID-19 vaccine efforts run by Blue Shield

    Blue Shield of California's takeover of the state's vaccine delivery system lack buy-in from counties, with none of California's 58 counties having signed the Blue Shield contract yet.

  • Florida COVID update for Saturday: 4,690 new cases, 98 deaths. Positivity dips below 5%

    Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 4,690 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 107 total new deaths. Of those who died, 98 were residents.

  • 3,000 at Romania anti-vaccination protest amid COVID-19 rise

    Around 3,000 anti-vaccination protesters from across Romania converged outside the parliament building in Bucharest on Sunday as authorities announced new restrictions amid a rise of COVID-19 infections. It has been less than six weeks since COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed in Bucharest, but rising infections have prompted authorities to reimpose tighter restrictions for a 14-day period effective as of Monday. The restrictions will see bars, restaurants, theaters, gambling venues, and cafes close indoor spaces as the capital’s infection rate rose above three cases per 1,000 inhabitants over a 14-day rolling period — effectively entering a “red scenario,” which the authorities use as a threshold to manage both restrictions and the spread of the virus.