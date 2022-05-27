New Zealand and California sign climate agreement
New Zealand and California pledged to work together to confront climate change by sharing technology and importing Calfornia electric vehicles into New Zealand (May 27)
Top officials from California and New Zealand signed a pledge Friday agreeing to help fight climate change by sharing ideas and best practices, including how to put millions more electric vehicles on the road. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke about the agreement at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. “We have a natural connection and I’m so pleased we’ve put pen to paper today to confirm that and continue our cooperation on one of the great challenges from our generation,” Ardern said.
