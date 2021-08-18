New Zealand Cases Rise Amid Link to Australia: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand found six additional cases of Covid-19 as it began a nationwide lockdown, all connected to a single delta infection discovered Tuesday with a link to Australia. The country’s finance minister said he didn’t expect a “very prolonged” outbreak.

Australia’s New South Wales state saw a surge in infections as the virus spreads throughout Sydney despite the nation’s largest city being in lockdown for almost two months. South Korea wants to have 70% of its population vaccinated by the end of September, the premier said, speeding up one of the lowest inoculation rates among major Asian economies.

The U.S. plans to extend mask requirements for travelers on airplanes, trains and buses, and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18. The rule was set to expire next month. Separately, U.S. authorities are poised to begin offering booster shots as soon as next month.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tested positive for Covid-19 in a breakthrough infection.

Key Developments:

N.Z. Finance Minister Doesn’t Expect Very Prolonged Covid Outbreak (1:30 p.m. HK)

“A very prolonged outbreak” is not the working premise “at this time,” said New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson at a news conference in Wellington after the RBNZ rate decision. The government announced nationwide lockdown to contain outbreak of delta strain of coronavirus.

Philippines Urges Use of Surgical Masks (12:20 p.m. HK)

The Philippines’ Health Department said it’s recommending the use of surgical instead of cloth masks, as the Southeast Asian nation fights the spread of the delta variant. Cloth masks can however still be used by those who don’t have access to medical-grade masks. To speed up vaccinations, the government has allowed shots for caretakers of the elderly and of those with weak immune systems. Covid infections have reached over 1.76 million as of Tuesday, with nearly 12% of the population fully vaccinated.

RBNZ Refrains From Raising Interest Rates as Delta Spreads (11:15 a.m. HK)

New Zealand’s central bank refrained from raising interest rates during a coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown, but signaled it intends to start tightening monetary policy soon.

The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Adrian Orr, on Wednesday held the official cash rate at 0.25% but said the decision was made in light of the lockdown. Projections published by the RBNZ show the OCR lifting at least once later this year, suggesting hikes are imminent if the outbreak is contained.

New Zealand’s Delta Cases Linked to Australia’s Worsening Crisis (10:10 a.m. HK)

New Zealand began a strict nationwide lockdown as it faces an outbreak of the delta variant, which on Wednesday was linked to the worsening Covid-19 crisis in neighboring Australia as cases in New South Wales rose to a record high of more than 600.

A further six cases have been identified in New Zealand, all connected to the single delta infection discovered Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters in Wellington. That was the first community case detected in the nation since February, with genome testing of the original case showing a clear link to the outbreak in Australia’s New South Wales state.

Hong Kong’s Quarantine Flip-Flop Creates Chaos for Travelers (9:50 a.m. HK)

Hong Kong’s quarantine about-face -- coming less than two months after it eased one of the world’s toughest Covid-19 border regimes -- is upending travel plans and causing chaos for hotels just weeks before the start of the school year and the end of the summer vacation period.

Triggered, officials say, by growing concern about the delta variant, Tuesday’s reversal saw the scrapping of a new rule that allowed vaccinated residents returning from medium-risk locations to quarantine in a hotel for just one week, half the typically required time. The day before, countries including the U.S., Spain and France were classed as high risk, requiring a longer quarantine stay of 21 days.

Poland to Provide Vietnam With Vaccine Doses (9:35 a.m. HK)

Poland will provide Vietnam with more than 3.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, including a donation of 501,000 AstraZeneca Plc. shots, according to Vietnam’s government website, which cited Poland’s ambassador to Vietnam, Wojciech Gerwel.

Vietnam has received more than 19 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from various sources, of which nearly 15.3 million doses have been administered. About 1.4% of residents in the country of 98 million people was fully vaccinated as of Monday.

Australian Covid Cases Continue to Push Higher (9:15 a.m. HK)

New South Wales state recorded 633 new cases of the delta strain on Wednesday -- a 32% surge from the previous daily high recorded on Monday as the virus spreads throughout Sydney despite Australia’s largest city being in lockdown for almost two months.

“What the data is telling us in the last few days is that we haven’t seen the worst of it,” New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

The outbreak is spreading away from the outbreak’s epicenter in Sydney into other areas of the nation, forcing more than half of Australia’s 26 million people into lockdown. They include Melbourne, which recorded 24 new cases on Wednesday, national capital Canberra, and more remote regions with high Indigenous populations. The surge in cases is increasing pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to ramp up the nation’s tardy vaccination roll-out.

L.A. to Require Masking at Outdoor ‘Mega’ Events: (9:00 a.m. HK)

Los Angeles will require universal masking at outdoor mega events regardless of vaccination status, according to health officials. Masks are required to be worn by everyone at all times except when actively eating or drinking at these events, said the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in a statement. Outdoor mega events are outdoor events with crowds greater than 10,000 attendees.

Thailand Reports Another Record Daily Rise in Covid-19 Deaths (8.55 a.m. HK)

Thailand reported 312 fatalities, a fresh record single-day tally, as the nation’s total death toll passed the 8,000 level. There were 20,515 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours pushing total infections to 968,957, according to government data.

Qantas Demands All Staff Get Vaccinated or Risk Getting Fired (8:45 a.m. HK)

Qantas Airways Ltd. demanded all staff get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or risk being fired as authorities across Australia struggle to suppress fast-spreading outbreaks of the delta variant.

Front-line workers including cabin crew, pilots and airport workers must be inoculated by Nov. 15, Qantas said in a statement Wednesday. The deadline for the rest of the workforce is March 31 next year.

South Korea Premier Sees 70% First-Shot Vaccination by End-Sept (8:00 a.m. HK)

South Korea wants to have 70% of its population vaccinated by the end of September, the premier said, speeding up one of the lowest inoculation rates among major Asian economies as cases surge to record highs.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, at the forefront of the government’s pandemic policy, said Tuesday that South Korea would keep funneling aid to small businesses hurt by strict social distancing measures aimed at stemming a record Covid-19 wave powered by the delta variant. Kim indicated Seoul would do all it can to avoid a lockdown.

Myanmar Outbreak Seen Worse Than Numbers Show (7:50 a.m. HK)

Myanmar’s runaway virus outbreak is presenting wealthy nations donating Covid-19 vaccines and supplies with a tough choice: work with the generals that overthrew the civilian government, or let the situation spiral further out of control.

Since the military took over in a coup more than six months ago, virus infections and deaths have soared. The country has officially disclosed a few hundred fatalities each day for the past month, though doctors say the real numbers are exponentially higher. The true scope of the catastrophe is unknown, as many citizens avoid healthcare facilities that have recently been the target of military attacks.

Discussions on Mask Mandate in Some U.S. States (6:50 a.m. HK)

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered use of face masks in all public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, as hospitalizations in the state is at a six-month high.

In Colorado, Denver ordered mandatory mask use in schools and childcare settings for those 2 years and older, effective Wednesday. Meanwhile, in Florida, the state board of education directed the education commissioner to “take all legal steps” to enforce Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’s ban on mask mandates in schools.

U.S. Vaccinations at Highest Since May (6 a.m. HK)

The number of people getting a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine has risen to almost half a million a day, a level last seen at the end of May when the U.S. vaccination campaign was still in full swing in much of the country.

Unlike the spring rollout, however, the new bump in vaccinations has been driven by counties in the South, which earlier in the year were among the most resistant to getting the shots and still have lower rates of vaccination than many other places.

Those regions, however, have been hit by a fast-moving wave of Covid infections that have sent thousands of people to the hospital.

Idaho Hospital Staff Shortages (5:50 a.m. HK)

Idaho hospitals are “completely stressed” and “overwhelmed” by staffing shortages due to Covid-19 infections, virus exposure and burnout, Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the state Division of Public Health, said during an online briefing. A hospital in Northern Idaho has 500 job openings, more than twice as high as normal times, Shaw-Tulloch said.

Texas Governor Tests Positive (4:50 p.m. NY)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement from his office.

The Republican leader of the second-largest U.S. state is isolating in the governor’s mansion and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, according to the statement. Abbott already was fully vaccinated and so far has been asymptomatic.

U.S. to Give $47 Million for Shots in Poorer Nations (4:43 p.m. NY)

The Biden administration will provide about $47 million dollars to a nonprofit that provides health services to developing nations to expand access to Covid-19 and influenza vaccines.

Mississippi, Alabama Hospitals Divert to Kentucky (4:17 p.m. NY)

Hospitals in Mississippi and Alabama are sending patients across their borders to Kentucky even as Bluegrass State officials warn their hospitals are running short on available staff and beds.

“We’re very close to having all of our hospitals full,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, a Democrat, said Tuesday in Frankfort. “By the end of this week we expect to have more people in the hospital battling Covid than we’ve ever had in this pandemic.”New infections in Kentucky, population 4.5 million, have risen to 2,000 or more per day from a low of fewer than 150 cases per day in June, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Helping other states’ overwhelmed hospitals no longer may be possible, because this week Kentucky will exceed its record for intensive care unit patients, around 1,200 patients, and several Kentucky hospitals are deciding to limit or stop non-emergency care to preserve stretched staff, Beshear said.

Chicago Mandates Masks Indoors (4:15 p.m. NY)

Chicago is reinstating its indoor fmask mandate starting Aug. 20 given the recent jump in cases, the city’s department of public health said on Tuesday. The city’s average number of new daily cases has topped 400 due largely to the delta variant and “the time to act is now to prevent further spread,” Allison Arwady, the city’s commissioner of public health, said in a statement. The daily average number of cases was under 50 two months ago, according to city data.

Masks will be required for anyone over the age of 2 regardless of vaccination in all indoor public settings, including bars and restaurants when not actively eating or drinking, gyms, common areas of condos and private clubs, according to the new rules. Masks remain mandatory on public transportation, schools and congregate settings.

U.S. to Extend Travel Mask Mandate: Reuters (3:20 p.m. NY)

The U.S. plans to extend mask requirements for travelers on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18, Reuters reports, citing three unidentified sources.

Apple Steps Up Staff Testing (1:15 p.m. NY)

Apple Inc. will increase testing of both corporate and retail employees and has reversed course on rebooting in-store classes in the U.S. this month.

This week, the iPhone maker informed staff participating in the company’s at-home testing program with Quest Diagnostics Inc. that they will now receive testing kits twice per week instead of weekly. The company told employees in the program that they are expected to get tested on Mondays and Thursdays.

Morgan Stanley Asks Workers for Vaccine Proof (1:05 p.m. NY)

Morgan Stanley is stepping up efforts to ensure employees comply with its rule that they be vaccinated to enter its buildings.

The firm told vaccinated workers to provide documentation of their shots by Oct. 1, after previously letting them attest to their status, according to an internal memo. The extra step is meant to “provide greater comfort for those working in the office,” it wrote.

Masks Required in U.S. National Parks (12:35 p.m. NY)

The U.S. National Park Service said it is requiring masks for crowded outdoor spaces and buildings “regardless of vaccination status or community transmission levels.”

Greece Sees Biggest Case Jump Since April (11 a.m. NY)

Greece reported 4,205 new cases, the highest daily increase since April 6 and the third-biggest one-day jump since the start of the pandemic. Greek authorities are worried by the situation on the island of Crete, which is a popular vacation destination for foreigners and Greeks alike. The Heraklion area of the country’s largest island saw the third-biggest increase in new cases nationwide after Thessaloniki and central Athens.

U.K. Authorizes Moderna for Adolescents (9:15 a.m. NY)

Britain’s drug regulator authorized Moderna Inc.’s shot for children as young as 12, though few are likely to receive it in the near term as the country remains an outlier in its policy on vaccinating kids.

The vaccine is the second after Pfizer Inc.’s to be authorized in the U.K. for use in older children, though Britain is currently only offering shots to those aged 16 and up, and to vulnerable kids aged 12 to 15 who have underlying health conditions or who live with immunosuppressed adults.

Swiss Cases Jump; Vaccine Demand Weak (8:20 a.m. NY)

Switzerland recorded 3,150 new infections within the last 24 hours, the biggest daily increase in months. Since early July, the number of hospitalizations has risen 10-fold, Patrick Mathys of the Federal Office of Public Health said.

The government has redoubled efforts to get more people vaccinated with a publicity campaign this week. Just 56% of the public has received at least one dose. With demand for vaccinations weak, the government agreed take delivery of just half the 1 million doses it was due to receive from Moderna.

