New Zealand central bank's Orr does not expect recession

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr is pictured during an interview at the bank in Wellington
  • Adrian Orr
    Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr said on Wednesday that while growth would slow he did not expect a recession, adding that the central bank believed it was on top of inflation, which has hit three-decade highs.

"Through our projection period ahead, whilst we do not forecast at all a recession ... we do forecast low GDP growth, below (the) potential growth rate," Orr told a media briefing after the RBNZ hiked interest rates by 50 basis points.

The RBNZ signalled in its policy review it would continue its aggressive tightening, which has seen the cash rate rise by 275 basis points to 3% in less than a year.

"We are adamant that we are in a very strong position to be on top of inflation," Orr added. "As you can see from our projections, we have inflation down back within the target range over the 18-month period, and it's all slowing inflation from here."

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

  • NZ central bank signals aggressive tightening pace after 50-bps hike

    New Zealand's central bank on Wednesday delivered its seventh straight interest rate hike and signalled a more hawkish tightening path over coming months to restrain stubbornly high inflation. The aggressive tone of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) statement warning of future hikes being brought forward lifted the local dollar and pushed swap rates higher. The RBNZ raised the official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points to 3.0% as expected, a level not seen since September 2015, and crucially, it now sees rates at 4.0% by early next year, compared to a previous projection of 3.7%.

