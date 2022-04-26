New Zealand commits to three peacekeeping deployments

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta speaks during a session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva
Lucy Craymer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Nanaia Mahuta
    New Zealand politician

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Tuesday it had extended its commitment to three deployments that support peace in the Middle East and Africa.

"New Zealand’s commitment to peace support has been an important element of our defence and foreign policy since we joined the United Nations as a founding member in 1946," Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement.

The three deployments are the United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan and the Multinational Force and Observers mission.

"Our continued deployment of New Zealand Defence Force personnel to these operations demonstrates New Zealand’s steadfast commitment to promoting peace and stability around the globe," Mahuta added.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Stephen Coates)

