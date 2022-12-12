New Zealand Defence Force to retire P-3 Orion planes 5 months early

A Royal New Zealand Air Force P3 Orion aircraft prepares to take-off from the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Pearce Base to join the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in Perth
2
Lucy Craymer
·1 min read

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand Defence Force on Tuesday said it would retire its five P-3K2 Orion aircraft five months earlier than planned due to staff shortages, leaving it short of planes to undertake search and surveillance operations in the short term.

The Orion aircraft are due to be replaced by new Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, with the first arriving in New Zealand on Tuesday. However, the retiring of the fleet leaves New Zealand with a shortage of capability until these come online.

The Orions conduct a range of tasks including aerial surveillance of New Zealand's exclusive economic zone and undertaking search and rescue in the southern Pacific. It is also key to New Zealand's response in the event of natural disasters.

A NZDF spokesperson told Reuters in an email the Air Force will endeavour to provide maritime patrol coverage with other aircraft types where it is able to do so but may also need to ask for assistance from regional partners for specific tasks during this period.

"The aim is to ensure New Zealand's maritime security and interests are maintained to the greatest extent possible," the spokesperson said.

The NZDF spokesperson said high levels of staff attrition in the Air Force meant it was not possible to safely maintain all of its current aircraft commitments while also preparing for the introduction into service of the new aircraft.

Three of New Zealand's nine naval ships are sitting idle in port as higher civilian salaries lure personnel out of the military, the Defence Force said last week.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

