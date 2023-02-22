New Zealand Delivers Half-Point Rate Hike, Still Sees 5.5% Peak

Tracy Withers
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates by half a percentage point, slowing its pace of tightening, but signaled further hikes will be needed to tame inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee lifted the Official Cash Rate to 4.75% from 4.25% Wednesday in Wellington, as expected by 20 of 23 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The bank’s forecasts show the OCR peaking at 5.5% this year, unchanged from its previous projections though taking slightly longer to get there.

“While there are early signs of demand easing it continues to outpace supply, as reflected in strong domestic inflation,” the RBNZ said in a statement. “The Committee agreed that monetary conditions need to tighten further.”

Slower-than-expected inflation and a softening labor market had fueled bets the RBNZ would step back from a repeat of the jumbo 75 basis-point hike it delivered in November. Indications that economic growth will take a near-term hit from the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle also warranted a less-aggressive approach, although the potential inflationary impacts from the disaster still need to be assessed.

The currency rose after the decision and traded at 62.35 US cents at 2:23 p.m. in Wellington.

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. local time.

New Zealand is still responding to the shock of Cyclone Gabrielle, which destroyed infrastructure, flooded homes and displaced thousands as it cut across the upper North Island last week. Orchards and food producing regions were devastated, suggesting near-term shortages and price spikes.

Storm’s Impact

New Zealand’s Treasury Department yesterday said the rebuild of homes and infrastructure will add demand to an already capacity constrained construction industry and lead to general, nationwide inflation pressure. That could result in the RBNZ keeping interest rates higher for longer, it said.

The RBNZ said it’s too early to accurately assess the monetary policy implications of the storm. The timing, size, and the nature of the government’s fiscal response are also yet to be determined, it said.

The Committee’s current assessment is that over coming weeks, prices for some goods are likely to spike, activity will be weaker than previously expected and export revenues will be negatively impacted.

“Monetary policy is set with a medium-term focus, and the Committee will look through these short-term output variations and direct price effects,” the central bank said. “In time, the infrastructure and community rebuild will add to activity and inflationary pressures, especially given existing capacity constraints in the economy.”

The RBNZ’s updated forecasts are little changed from those it presented in November. They show the OCR rising to 5.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023 — previously it was in the third — then gradually declining from the third quarter of 2024.

Recession

The central bank reiterated it expects a recession starting in the second quarter of this year, but the economy is seen bouncing back a little sooner next year.

Inflation will accelerate to 7.3% in the current quarter from 7.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022, the new projections show. Inflation will be slightly firmer than previously expected through the second half of 2023 but return to the top of the central bank’s 1-3% target range by the third quarter of 2024, unchanged from the previous forecast.

The RBNZ’s switch to a more moderate OCR increase brings it closer to global peers that have slowed the pace of tightening as rate-sensitive sectors of their economies start to weaken. Still, the half-point move puts New Zealand at the upper end of recent increases.

The Federal Reserve earlier this month raised by a quarter-point, slowing from a 50 basis-point hike in December and four consecutive 75 basis-point increases before that. Australia’s central bank down-shifted to quarter-point moves in October, although it turned hawkish in February after having considered a pause in December.

(Updates throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan’s Key Yield Rises Above 0.5% BOJ Ceiling for Second Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s benchmark yield climbed back above the central bank’s ceiling amid a global bond selloff and as traders prepared to hear from the new central bank governor nominee.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineWorld’s Largest Fou

  • Investors Watch Japan’s Spring Wage Talks to Gauge BOJ Moves

    (Bloomberg) -- For more than half a century, Japan’s corporate giants have held annual negotiations with labor unions to decide pay increases for the year ahead. Never have those talks meant so much to so many beyond the workers themselves.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsPutin Halts Nuke Pact Wi

  • Employers tried a 4-day workweek program. Employees said they were healthier and happier.

    The majority of employers that participated in a trial billed as the world’s largest four-day workweek pilot said they'll continue with the schedule.

  • Hybrid RIA NewEdge Advisors Launches Employee Model

    Others desire more freedom and opt to work as independent contractors. To compete and retain talent, more wealth management firms are offering advisors multiple affiliation choices. NewEdge Advisors is the latest industry player to do so.

  • What Does More CFP Professionals Mean for the Industry?

    Each year, thousands of freshly certified financial planner (CFP) professionals enter the industry. In 2022, more than 9,600 new certificates were issued, which was a gain of 5% in a single year. As the CFP designation has grown in popularity, … Continue reading → The post What Does More CFP Professionals Mean for the Industry? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Spice maker McCormick sees 'pushback' from retailers on price increases -CEO

    McCormick & Company Inc is looking to hike prices on its spices and hot sauces at retailers like Walmart Inc and Kroger Co but is getting "pushback" on the increases, CEO Lawrence Kurzius said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday. Kurzius, speaking on the sidelines of the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference, said the "pushback on this is in line with the pushback (on) the last round" of price hikes the Frank's RedHot sauce maker introduced last year. Retailers including Walmart, the world's largest, have said they are concerned about further price increases from consumer products companies, after largely passing them on following once-in-a-generation levels of inflation.

  • Toyota to accept full union demand for wage hike for 3rd straight year - Asahi

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp, the world's biggest automaker, will accept a union demand in full for a rise in wages and bonus payments for a third consecutive year, the Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday. Toyota will disclose its decision at the first round of wage negotiations scheduled on Wednesday, the paper said. As one of the country's biggest employers, Toyota has long served as a bellwether of the spring labour talks.

  • ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Pours Money Into These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They May Be Worth Buying

    Michael Burry’s fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry’s success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn’t been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either. In addition to some recent enigmatic tweets that hint at looming disaster, Burry

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 40% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    The semiconductor industry is becoming more important to everyday life. Since semiconductor hardware is becoming more complex, quality control is increasingly crucial to the production process. With Cohu stock down 40% from its all-time high, here's why now is a great time to buy in at the discount.

  • Down More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Old school investors will tell you that ‘buying low and selling high’ is the key to market success. The advice may be cliché, but it’s based on mathematical truth. The hard part, however, is understanding when prices are low, because that’s not always an absolute number. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. Using TipRanks’ platform, we pinpointed two beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. In fact, despite their h

  • How Much Income Could You Make This Year Investing $30,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 3 Dividend Stocks?

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) doesn't pay a dividend. Perhaps it never will. That doesn't mean, though, that Warren Buffett doesn't like dividend stocks. Actually, he appears to love them.

  • Investors Stung by Treasuries Rout Brace for Next Fed Blow

    (Bloomberg) -- A swift reassessment of how high the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year rocked the bond market once again Tuesday. The problem for those burned by the now weeks-long slump is that an even bigger threat looms: the growing belief that rates will stay elevated even after the Fed’s inflation fight is over.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds o

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is 'In Jeopardy' but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations tumble — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Watch Out, Investors: Warren Buffett Appears to Be Betting on a Recession

    Buffett hasn't said he thinks a recession is on the way. But actions often speak louder than words.

  • I Have $200,000 to Invest. How Can I Turn It Into $1 Million?

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shopify’s stock upgraded as analyst cheers ‘nearly boundless’ opportunity

    Shopify's stock nabbed an upgrade Tuesday as a D.A. Davidson analyst sees an "attractive entry point" into a name that's been crunched in the wake of earnings.

  • Tim Ferriss asked Warren Buffett how to invest $1 million. Park it in an index fund, 'forget it and get back to work' was his advice.

    Buffett warned Ferriss against paying hefty fees and commissions to professional money managers claiming they can beat the market.

  • It's Illegal to Be a 'Money Mule,' Whether You Know It or Not

    In 2022, BioCatch, a software company that delivers advanced fraud protection, estimated that there are approximately two million mule accounts in the U.S., and about $3 billion in fraudulent transfers a year. The same research estimates that scammers are lowering their transaction amounts to mules to an average of $1,500 to avoid detection by traditional means. They are also upgrading their methods by using hybrid bots that allow them to open multiple mule accounts at scale.

  • Home Depot sees home-improvement market declining if consumer demand keeps shifting to services from goods

    Home Depot says if consumer demand keeps shifting to services from goods, the home-improvement market could fall in the low-single-digit percentage range.