N.Z. Economy Bounced Less Than Expected in Fourth Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s economy grew less than economists expected in the final three months of 2021 as it bounced back from a contraction caused by a lockdown in largest city Auckland.

Gross domestic product rose 3% from the third quarter, when it fell a revised 3.6%, Statistics New Zealand said Thursday in Wellington. Economists anticipated a 3.3% increase. From a year ago, the economy expanded 3.1%.

The slightly weaker than expected recovery is unlikely to derail expectations for more interest-rate hikes as price pressures build. While an omicron wave has taken hold and there is global geopolitical uncertainty, the Reserve Bank has signaled it needs to tighten monetary policy further amid expectations that inflation will exceed 7%.

The New Zealand dollar was little changed after the data. It bought 68.35 U.S. cents at 11:15 a.m. in Wellington.

While the RBNZ is optimistic the economy will continue to expand steadily, bank economists are more cautious as borrowing costs increase and the housing market slows. In the near-term, omicron cases have soared and customer-facing industries such as retailing and hospitality face dwindling sales as more people isolate or work from home.

The government this week reduced fuel taxes to temper the impact of soaring gasoline prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Consumer spending may also be bolstered by a social assistance package for lower income families taking effect on April 1.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced the re-opening of the border to foreign visitors from April 12, which will help to revive the ailing tourism industry.

The RBNZ last month increased the official cash rate to 1% and signaled it will tighten more than it previously expected. Inflation surged to 5.9% in the fourth quarter and is tipped by some banks to exceed 7% this quarter, while the unemployment rate has dropped to 3.2% and is projected to fall further.

Other details

The fourth-quarter recovery was led by services and goods-producing industries, while output from the primary sector fell, the statistics agency said.

Manufacturing output increased 6.5% from the third quarter, led by machinery and equipment

Construction gained 8.7%, led by civil engineering

Farm output fell 3.6% as poor weather curbed milk production

Household consumption increased 5.2%, led by purchases of clothing and other durable goods

Investment jumped 11.1%, led by transport equipment and new construction

Exports fell 1.7% after a further drop in tourist spending, while imports increased

GDP per capita rose 2.3%

