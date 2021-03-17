New Zealand Economy Contracts, Denting V-Shaped Recovery

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s economy contracted in the final three months of 2020, denting its V-shaped recovery from a pandemic-induced recession.

Gross domestic product fell 1.0% from the third quarter, when it expanded a revised 13.9%, Statistics New Zealand said Thursday in Wellington. Economists forecast a 0.2% gain. From a year earlier, the economy shrank 0.9% against expectations of 0.5% growth.

New Zealand now faces the prospect of a double-dip recession. The economy recovered quickly from its initial slump, driven by a wave of fiscal and monetary stimulus and the nation’s success in battling Covid-19. But the border remains closed to foreigners, crippling the tourism industry during the vital summer months, and many businesses have put investment and hiring plans on hold.

“A second recession is imminent as GDP is bound to decline in the first quarter,” said Ben Udy, Australia & New Zealand Economist at Capital Economics in Singapore. “Electronic card transactions fell in January and February, and the week-long lockdown in Auckland in March means a decline in consumption is all but confirmed.”

The New Zealand dollar dipped immediately after the GDP report before recovering to trade little changed. It bought 72.47 U.S. cents at 11.18 a.m. in Wellington.

The sustainability of New Zealand’s recovery had been questioned in light of the border closure and the slow distribution of vaccines. Six of 18 economists surveyed by Bloomberg tipped a contraction in the quarter while the Reserve Bank last month projected zero growth, saying that ongoing uncertainty is expected to constrain business investment and household spending.

The central bank has slashed interest rates and embarked on quantitative easing and term lending programs to drive down borrowing costs. That’s put a rocket under the housing market, with prices soaring to fresh records. The government is preparing a package of measures to rein in speculators, which it is expected to announce next week.

Other Details

The fourth-quarter contraction was driven by construction, manufacturing and farm output, the statistics agency said.

Manufacturing output fell 0.7% from the third quarterFarm production slowed 2%Construction dropped 8.7%, led by non-residential building and heavy engineeringHousehold consumption rose 1.1% as services spending offset a decline in purchases of goodsInvestment fell 1.4%, led by commercial construction, plant and equipmentExports fell 1.1% reflecting less tourist spending, while imports surged 9.1%GDP per capita fell 1.2%

(Updates with details throughout)

