New Zealand Economy Contracts, Denting V-Shaped Recovery

1 / 2

New Zealand Economy Contracts, Denting V-Shaped Recovery

Tracy Withers
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s economy contracted in the final three months of 2020, denting its V-shaped recovery from a pandemic-induced recession.

Gross domestic product fell 1.0% from the third quarter, when it expanded a revised 13.9%, Statistics New Zealand said Thursday in Wellington. Economists forecast a 0.2% gain. From a year earlier, the economy shrank 0.9% against expectations of 0.5% growth.

New Zealand now faces the prospect of a double-dip recession. The economy recovered quickly from its initial slump, driven by a wave of fiscal and monetary stimulus and the nation’s success in battling Covid-19. But the border remains closed to foreigners, crippling the tourism industry during the vital summer months, and many businesses have put investment and hiring plans on hold.

“A second recession is imminent as GDP is bound to decline in the first quarter,” said Ben Udy, Australia & New Zealand Economist at Capital Economics in Singapore. “Electronic card transactions fell in January and February, and the week-long lockdown in Auckland in March means a decline in consumption is all but confirmed.”

The New Zealand dollar dipped immediately after the GDP report before recovering to trade little changed. It bought 72.47 U.S. cents at 11.18 a.m. in Wellington.

The sustainability of New Zealand’s recovery had been questioned in light of the border closure and the slow distribution of vaccines. Six of 18 economists surveyed by Bloomberg tipped a contraction in the quarter while the Reserve Bank last month projected zero growth, saying that ongoing uncertainty is expected to constrain business investment and household spending.

The central bank has slashed interest rates and embarked on quantitative easing and term lending programs to drive down borrowing costs. That’s put a rocket under the housing market, with prices soaring to fresh records. The government is preparing a package of measures to rein in speculators, which it is expected to announce next week.

Other Details

The fourth-quarter contraction was driven by construction, manufacturing and farm output, the statistics agency said.

Manufacturing output fell 0.7% from the third quarterFarm production slowed 2%Construction dropped 8.7%, led by non-residential building and heavy engineeringHousehold consumption rose 1.1% as services spending offset a decline in purchases of goodsInvestment fell 1.4%, led by commercial construction, plant and equipmentExports fell 1.1% reflecting less tourist spending, while imports surged 9.1%GDP per capita fell 1.2%

(Updates with details throughout)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • E-commerce will soon be a trillion-dollar industry in the US

    As online sales reach new heights, retailers are having to adapt, or they risk losing customers to better-prepared competition.

  • Fed's Powell: U.S. leading global recovery, could help lift laggards like Europe

    The U.S. economy appears set to leave other developed markets in the dust this year with the largest annual growth spurt in decades, new Federal Reserve forecasts indicate, but that divergence is not worrying to the central bank's top official. If anything, Fed Chair Jerome Powell sees a greater likelihood the strong U.S. rebound from the coronavirus pandemic will help jump-start those still struggling to find their footing, such as Europe, rather than those weak showings overseas impeding the domestic recovery. "U.S. demand, very strong U.S. demand, as the economy improves, is going to support global activity as well, over time," Powell said on Wednesday in a news conference following the Fed's latest two-day policy meeting.

  • US STOCKS-U.S. stocks end higher after Powell projects stronger economy

    Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday after the Fed predicted a fast economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and said it would maintain its interest rate at close to zero. In its statement following its two-day policy meeting, the Federal Reserve projected a rapid jump in U.S. economic growth and inflation this year as the COVID-19 crisis winds down, and repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero for years to come.

  • How Safe Is Kilroy Realty and Its Dividend?

    So far, the fears of a mass exodus from office space have not panned out. That's great news for office REITs.

  • 1 Reason Simon Property Group Could Keep Winning

    This mall REIT's shares are rebounding in 2021. Here's why Simon can keep the turnaround going.

  • Citi Says Revlon Debacle Shows Loan Operations Need Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. said an internal analysis of its accidental transfer of $900 million to a group of lenders has reinforced the need to upgrade loan operations.The firm cited the incident in its annual proxy filing on Wednesday that details executives’ pay, noting it created a “significant franchise concern” for the company. The bank sent the payment in August to a group of lenders to the troubled cosmetics giant Revlon Inc.The firm mentioned the incident when it gave a “3” rating to Paco Ybarra, head of its institutional clients group, and Michael Whitaker, head of enterprise infrastructure, operations and technology, on their management of overall risk and control. The firm rates its executives on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 signifying “exceptional” and 5 being “not effective.”Citigroup was already upgrading systems for loan operations when the wayward payment was made. Since the incident, it has spent much of the intervening months embroiled in an embarrassing court battle trying to recoup the roughly $500 million lenders still haven’t returned.Citigroup, which earlier this month installed Jane Fraser as chief executive officer, last year also entered into a pair of consent orders with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve after both regulators found deficiencies in underlying systems and technologies.“The board has focused on a smooth transition for Jane as she takes the reins, and we believe that has put her in an excellent position to address the challenges facing the company,” the lender’s board, led by Chairman John Dugan, said in the proxy filing. “First among these, as the consent orders described above made painfully clear, is the need to fundamentally change the company’s risk and control environment.”The board created a committee to help oversee the regulatory work. The firm also announced it is now using a new compensation tool to evaluate 400 of its top executives who have the ability to expose Citigroup to material amounts of risk.Shareholder ProposalCitigroup’s board recommended that shareholders reject a proposal brought by CtW Investment Group that would require the bank to analyze how it adversely affects communities of color and other non-White stakeholders.CtW said the lender has a “conflicted history” addressing racial injustice, arguing that many checking fees and minimum account balances often disproportionately impact people of color.Citigroup last year pledged more than $1 billion to help close the racial wealth gap. The lender has also said it hopes to increase the share of U.S. Black employees in its assistant vice president through managing director levels to at least 8% from 6% in 2018.“Citi believes it is already addressing the intent of this proposal -- to help Citi identify, prioritize, remedy and avoid adverse impacts on non-White stakeholders and communities of color -- thereby rendering the proposal unnecessary,” the board said. “While we disagree with the overall approach in this proposal, we are completely aligned with its stated goal of addressing racial inequity in the financial sector.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Nasdaq Rallies; Apple Stock Up As Tech Rebounds; Moderna Pops On This

    The Dow Jones fell in mixed trading. Apple stock and Microsoft stock rose as tech rebounded. Moderna stock got a shot in the arm amid Covid-19 vaccine news.

  • Merkel Advisers Cut German Growth Forecast, Warn on Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s economy will grow less than expected this year and the recovery could be jeopardized by a renewed spike in Covid-19 infections, according to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s panel of economic advisers.Europe’s biggest economy will expand by 3.1% in 2021, the panel predicted Wednesday, trimming a forecast of 3.7% published in November. Next year, they expect growth to accelerate to 4%, underpinned by a pickup in consumer spending and strong demand for German exports, but warned that rising coronavirus cases are a significant threat.“The greatest risk for the German economy is a possible third wave of infections, if it would lead to restrictions or even closures in manufacturing,” Volker Wieland, a member of the panel, said in an emailed statement.The German economy’s prospects have deteriorated in recent weeks, with the nation experiencing an increase in virus cases and more problems with rolling out vaccines. That could delay an easing of restrictions and prompt the government to extend the current curbs into next month.The latest vaccine controversy involves safety concerns around AstraZeneca Plc’s shot, with several countries suspending its use, against the advice of the European Union’s regulator.Another member of Merkel’s advisory panel, Achim Truger, said that once Germany irons out the snags in its inoculation campaign, sectors hit by restrictions -- including stores, hotels and restaurants -- should contribute to stronger growth.Germany has weathered the latest wave of the pandemic better than other nations thanks to its reliance on manufacturing and generous government stimulus. While most shops have been shuttered since December and are only gradually reopening, factories have continued to operate.Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann has said that Germany is “sufficiently resilient to cope” and a recovery would “arguably only be postponed.” The central bank predicted in December that output will expand by 3% this year -- in line with the government’s forecast -- following a shallower-than-expected 2020 slump.Investor confidence in the outlook improved this month, according to the ZEW institute, after the government laid out a path toward ending the lockdown in an effort to offer businesses more planning certainty.However, Merkel and regional leaders may decide to extend restrictions and postpone a cautious lifting of some curbs when they hold talks on Monday, with Germany’s Covid-19 incidence rate climbing steadily again.After a 5% contraction in the economy in 2020, Merkel’s advisers expect a return to pre-pandemic levels at the turn of the year.“Industrial production in particular is pointing upwards,” they wrote. “In contrast to last spring, international supply chains have so far remained largely intact, and the demand for goods from Germany is increasing as the global economy continues to recover.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Greece sees high demand for 30-year bond, to ease debt costs

    Greece on Wednesday raised 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) in a 30-year government bond sale that saw high demand and is aimed at improving the country’s debt profile during the pandemic. The government is hoping to take advantage of current low interest rates to improve Greece’s debt sustainability and offset some of the impact of the pandemic on the public finances. It was Greece's first 30-year bond issue since 2007.

  • North Ireland protocol is solution, not problem, says EU envoy to UK

    The Northern Ireland protocol painstakingly negotiated between Britain and the European Union is the solution and not the problem for the province as it deals with the difficult fallout from Brexit, the EU's envoy to the United Kingdom said. Some in Northern Ireland are calling for the protocol to be scrapped on the grounds that it creates trade barriers between the province and the rest of the United Kingdom in order to protect the European single market. "This protocol is a result of long and complex negotiations ... I tend to say that the protocol is the solution and not the problem," Joao Vale de Almeida said on BBC radio.

  • Gold Forecast – Fed Decision Could Trigger Bullish Breakout

    The markets are trading sideways ahead of today’s 2 PM Fed announcement. Chairman Powell begins speaking at 2:30 PM. I imagine he will be fielding some tough questions regarding interest rates and inflation.

  • Gold settles lower, then climbs after the Fed policy decision

    Gold futures settle lower on Wednesday, pressured in part by strength in U.S. Treasury yields, then move up after the Federal Reserve said it doesn't plan to raise interest rates until the end of 2023.

  • It’s Fed Day—and Tech Stocks Are Terrified

    Uber extends worker status to its U.K. drivers, Moderna begins testing vaccines on children, Google to cut commissions for small app developers, and other news to start your day.

  • ETFs to Follow If Tax Hike Comes After $1.9-T Biden Stimulus

    The passage of the $1.9-rillion stimulus bill has strengthened the expectation of enactment of Biden's other proposals at the time of election campaigning.

  • ViacomCBS, Discovery shares decline after recent records

    Shares in ViacomCBS and Discovery Inc tumbled on Wednesday, pausing a rally that has seen the stocks soar this year on increased appetite for value names, newly launched streaming services and an unwinding of bearish investor bets. ViacomCBS Class B shares last traded down 4.4% at $92.02 after hitting a record of $101.97 on March 15. ViacomCBS and Discovery have gained 146% and 142% year-to-date, respectively, as investors piled into undervalued names on expectations of a broader reopening of the U.S. economy while also eyeing direct-to-consumer streaming services that could help the more traditional media companies compete against newer rivals.

  • 3 Stocks that Pay You Each Month

    Looking for a monthly dividend check? These three REITs help keep the cash flowing and all have solid futures ahead of them.

  • A Top Real Estate Fund Looks Beyond REITs. Here’s Why That’s Paying Off.

    When Jeffrey Kolitch was a kid, he wanted to be a professional athlete. Another 19% was in casinos, such as (WYNN) (WYNN); 7% in internet infrastructure companies like (GDS) (GDS), which owns data centers in China; and 7% in real estate service companies like (OPEN) (OPEN), which allows home buyers to tour and purchase houses virtually.

  • Protesters in Myanmar fight back amid violent crackdown

    Protesters in Myanmar fired slingshots and threw Molotov cocktails toward lines of security forces after apparently coming under fire Wednesday in a rare incidence of anti-coup demonstrators fighting back against a relentlessly violent crackdown. At least two people were shot dead during protests Wednesday in Kalay in northwestern Myanmar, according to press and social media posts that included photos of the victims. Smoke and fires were seen in Kalay and Yangon Wednesday night, reportedly from the authorities burning down barricades protesters had set up during the day.

  • Brazil health service in 'worst crisis in its history'

    Brazil's health service is on the brink of collapse amid a surge of coronavirus cases and deaths.

  • The genial, earnest Superman of the small screen is the hero we need right now

    Over the better part of a decade, The CW’s DC Universe—once referred to as the Arrowverse and now, the CWverse—has expanded from grim-faced vigilantes lurking in abandoned warehouses to primary-color-sporting super-folks zooming through broad daylight. It took a bit of time (and a certain speedster) to push them over the edge, but the network has truly embraced the stranger, wackier, more earnest (read: fun) aspects of its DC Comics adaptations, a far cry from the stiff-lipped “no tights, no flights” credo of Smallville from 20 years ago.