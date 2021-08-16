New Zealand Poised to Hike Rates to Cool Overheating Economy

Tracy Withers
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

New Zealand is set to raise interest rates this week, the first advanced economy in the Asia-Pacific to begin normalizing policy, as a powerful recovery unhindered by delta outbreaks shows signs of overheating.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will lift the official cash rate by a quarter percentage point to 0.5% at its review Wednesday in Wellington, according to 20 of 24 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. One economist predicts a half-point increase and three see no change. Markets also expect a hike as concerns mount that labor shortages will unleash wage-push inflation.

“It is clear the New Zealand economy no longer requires extreme monetary stimulus,” said Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland. “Signs of overheating are evident across the board, and the risks of a boom-bust cycle are high and rising.”

Governor Adrian Orr unexpectedly ended quantitative easing in July, a sign that the RBNZ was already concerned about the potential for overheating from its stimulus settings. Since then unemployment has tumbled to 4% and private wage gains have surged to a 13-year high.

New Zealand is set to be first to move in the region, ahead of the Bank of Korea, which has flagged its commitment to normalize policy in the coming months. The BOK meets next week, with a possible rate rise on the agenda.

The RBNZ Monetary Policy Committee, chaired by Orr, releases its decision at 2 p.m. in Wellington. The central bank will also publish a quarterly monetary policy statement, including new forecasts, and Orr will hold a press conference at 3 p.m.

Most economists expect Wednesday’s move to be the first in a series of rate hikes. Investors agree, fully pricing in a quarter-point increase this week and a 60% likelihood of the OCR reaching 1% by year’s end.

Higher borrowing costs would potentially ease pressure on policy makers to rein in house prices, which soared 31% in the year through July. The RBNZ doesn’t target the property market, but it is required to assess the effect of its decisions on the government’s policy to support more sustainable house prices.

New Zealand has managed to successfully eliminate the coronavirus from the community, in large part by acting early to close its border to most foreigners and requiring citizens returning home to undergo quarantine. Its virus-free status contrasts with much of Asia, where the delta variant is exposing the limitations of other nations’ “Covid zero” policies and highlighting sluggish vaccine rollouts.

This is particularly so across the Tasman Sea, where Sydney and Melbourne are under stay-at-home orders and rolling lockdowns have been imposed along the east coast, Australia’s most populated area. Its economy is expected to contract in the current quarter.

New Zealand’s tough border policy has also shut out migrant workers, creating labor shortages, and as a result the economy is running hot as demand surges.

Yet considerable risks remain. Like much of the region, a slow vaccination roll-out has left New Zealand vulnerable should Covid-19 breach its defenses, pushing it off the top of the Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last week announced an acceleration of the inoculation program, citing the risks from the delta variant. She is targeting a phased reopening of the border from the first quarter of 2022.

Still, New Zealand’s strategy has given its recovery a head-start. While a smattering of central banks -- from Iceland to Chile -- have raised borrowing costs in recent months, most of New Zealand’s developed-market peers remain cautious. Canada has signaled its rate will stay as low as possible until the second half of 2022 and Australia doesn’t expect to raise rates before 2024.

Economists tip New Zealand’s jobless rate could drop toward 3.5% next year as labor shortages become more acute. Inflation last quarter surged to 3.3% -- the first time it has exceeded the RBNZ’s 1-3% target since 2011. A report last week showed inflation expectations increased to a seven-year high.

“The RBNZ’s inflation and maximum sustainable employment targets have been met and look to stay met for the foreseeable future,” Bank of New Zealand Head of Research Stephen Toplis said. “All the above says get to neutral as fast as possible.”

(Updates economist survey in second paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wisconsin begins process of drawing new political map after census data released

    The long and likely court-intensive process of drawing Wisconsin’s next political map is underway.

  • Malaysian PM Tells Colleagues He Will Resign, Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin told his party he plans to resign on Monday, a cabinet member said, potentially fueling further political and economic challenges in the pandemic-hit country.Muhyiddin, 74, told members of his ruling Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia that he plans to meet the king on Monday and submit his resignation letter, Mohd Redzuan Yusof, a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, told Bloomberg News. He had earlier disclosed the information to rep

  • Rich nations dip into COVAX supply while poor wait for shots

    An international system to share coronavirus vaccines was supposed to guarantee that low and middle-income countries could get doses without being last in line and at the mercy of unreliable donations. In late June alone, the initiative known as COVAX sent some 530,000 doses to Britain – more than double the amount sent that month to the entire continent of Africa. Under COVAX, countries were supposed to give money so vaccines could be set aside, both as donations to poor countries and as an insurance policy for richer ones to buy doses if theirs fell through.

  • With tropical storm looming, the race is on to find survivors of Haiti's 7.2-magnitude earthquake

    With tropical storm looming, the race is on to find survivors of Haiti's 7.2-magnitude earthquake

  • China's factory output, retail sales slow, miss expectations

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory output and retail sales both rose more slowly than expected in July from a year ago, data showed on Monday, amid signs of increasing pressure on China's economy as export growth cooled and new COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted business. China's economy has rebounded to its pre-pandemic growth levels, but the expansion appears to be losing steam as businesses have grappled with higher costs and supply bottlenecks while new COVID-19 infections in July prompted some local authorities to lock down and temporarily suspend business operations. Data earlier this month also showed export growth, which has been a key driver of China's impressive rebound from the COVID-19 slump in early 2020, unexpectedly slowed last month.

  • 10 Utilities Stocks with Over 3% Dividend Yield

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 utilities stocks with over 3% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of utility stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Utilities Stocks with Over 3% Yield. In the midst of a prolonged economic recession and threats of rising inflation and interest rates, investor circles and […]

  • Crypto is reshaping the world economy, 50 years after Nixon ended the dollar’s peg to gold. Here’s how some are playing it

    Is the global economy steering toward a Bretton Woods for the digital-currency age? Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of what has been described as the dropping of a “monetary bombshell” on the world financial system, when President Richard Nixon announced that the U.S. dollar would no longer be pegged to gold (GC00) effectively yanking America out of an international currency regime established by the Bretton Woods agreement. The international monetary system was forged in the 1940s amid the fight against fascism and global economic instability.

  • How investors, and everybody, should think about climate change

    Climate change is the other big invisible story of our time. Like COVID, it’s been hard to get doubters to believe.

  • Cardano (ADA) Crosses $2 Threshold Ahead of Smart Contract Launch

    ADA has passed the $2 mark, becoming the third-largest cryptocurrency in the world ahead of its proposed smart contracts launch

  • Mideast Stocks Gain as Egypt Extends Winning Streak: Inside EM

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks listed in Egypt led gains in the Middle East on Sunday as they catch up with regional and global markets. The benchmark EGX 30 Index extended its longest winning streak since January as earnings fueled optimism.MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:The EGX 30 rises as much as 1.6%, trading at the highest since March 18 before triming gains to 1.3% at closingCommercial International Bank +3%; Egypt Kuwait Holding Co +4.4%; EFG Hermes +2.1%; Fawry +0.7%“Egyptian stocks, until a few weeks ba

  • Joe Biden's Botched Withdrawal Plunges Afghanistan Into Chaos

    Biden's miscalculation could alter his presidency and weaken U.S. standing overseas. He supported the invasion, but he got elected on a platform of pulling troops out

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • New Lamborghini Countach debuts at Monterey Car Week

    Lamborghini debuts its all-new Countach from the Quail motorsports gathering. Chief Technical Officer Maurizio Reggiani explains what makes it so special.

  • How Long To Keep Tax Records: Can You Ever Throw Them Away?

    Once you've submitted your tax return to the Internal Revenue Service each year, the last thing you probably want to think about is how to store your tax records. But making these arrangements is...

  • Singapore Crypto Owners Are More Likely to Hold Ether Than Bitcoin

    More than a third of Singaporeans who don't hold any cryptocurrencies plan to invest in digital assets in the next year.

  • ECB's Lagarde not attending Jackson Hole conference of central bankers

    The Sunday Telegraph reported earlier that Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey would also not be attending. The newspaper cited a BoE spokesperson as saying that organisers were "focusing on a domestic invite list due to limited capacity". Speculation is mounting that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell could signal it is ready to start easing monetary support in a speech to be delivered at the annual Jackson Hole conference of central bankers.

  • Joe Biden’s Surrender Is an Ugly, Needless Disaster

    -With the Taliban retaking Afghanistan amid a frenzied U.S. exit, I am reminded that Robert Gates, Barack Obama’s defense secretary, famously said that Joe Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” That isn’t an exaggeration.Biden opposed the Persian Gulf War (later, reversing his decision and saying George H.W. Bush should have gone all the way to Baghdad) and supported the Iraq War, before opposing the surge in Iraq (not

  • Here's what happened at Mike Lindell's cyber symposium, from him storming offstage to Bolsonaro's son giving him a MAGA hat signed by Trump

    Speakers at Mike Lindell's 72-hour cyber symposium event included Ronald Watkins, Steve Bannon, and the son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

  • Man Stabbed, 2 Reporters Attacked As Violence Erupts At Los Angeles Anti-Vaccine Rally

    Critics blasted the LA Police Department for standing by.

  • This MyPillow Guy Meltdown Would Be Funny If It Weren’t So Dangerous

    “Just forget about the evidence," CEO and Trump supporter Mike Lindell said when confronted on his lies about election fraud