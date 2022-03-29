New Zealand, Fiji agree to work together on security, economy, other areas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lucy Craymer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nanaia Mahuta
    New Zealand politician

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand and Fiji signed a partnership statement on Tuesday that will see the two countries work more closely together in areas such as security, protecting shared interests and economic resilience.

The announcement between the two countries came days after the Solomon Islands government confirmed it was "diversifying" its security relationships beyond Australia, which prompted alarm in Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

"Aotearoa New Zealand is committed to working alongside Fiji and supporting common goals — both in Fiji and in the Pacific region," New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement after the agreement was signed.

The partnership statement outlines a broad range of priorities such as pursuing greater understanding and coordination on foreign policy priorities; building economic resilience; supporting capability to uphold sovereign authority, according to a New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade statement.

"This strategic cooperation is timely, as our region paves its way forward to progressive socio-economic recovery," said Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand's Ardern says Solomon Islands-China deal 'gravely concerning'

    New Zealand is gravely concerned about the possible militarization of the Pacific following a decision by the Solomon Islands government to form a security partnership with China, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. Confirmation on Friday by the Solomon Islands government that it was "diversifying" its security relationships beyond Australia has prompted alarm in Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

  • Fed’s Powell Is Trusting the Wrong Yield Curve, Citi Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in relying on the steep slope of the short-term Treasury yield curve to justify possible half-point rate hikes, “is ignoring that forward curves are deeply inverted,” signaling recession risk, according to Citigroup.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles I

  • Australia, New Zealand worried by China deal with Solomons

    The Australian and New Zealand prime ministers have voiced concerns about the potential for a Chinese military presence on the Solomon Islands

  • Up Close: What's next as Russian invasion of Ukraine enters 2nd month?

    In this episode of Up Close, we have the latest details on crisis in Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the country enters its second month.

  • House passes bill to honor Ginsburg and O'Connor with Capitol statues

    The House cleared legislation on Monday to honor former Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O'Connor with statues in the Capitol.The bill, passed on a largely bipartisan basis by a vote of 349-63, now heads to President Biden for his signature. While a majority of House Republicans overall voted with Democrats in support of the measure, the 63 votes in opposition were all from GOP members."The United States Capitol is a...

  • Oil drops on Ukraine peace talk hopes, China demand fears

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous day as Ukraine and Russia headed for peace talks and on fears of a drop in fuel demand in China after the financial hub of Shanghai shut down to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases. Brent crude futures were trading down $1.18, or 1.1%, at $111.30 a barrel at 0348 GMT, having dipped as low as $109.97. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures hit a low of $103.46 in an early trade and were down $1.09, or 1.0%, at $104.87.

  • Ukraine: Medical students back in India left in the lurch

    Students face an uncertain future as completing their medical degree remains a challenge.

  • Pentagon may need more budget funding to help Ukraine

    The Pentagon may have to ask Congress for additional money to support Ukraine's battle against Russia’s invasion, including to replenish America's arsenal for weapons sent to Kyiv, officials said. Rolling out the Defense Department's $773 billion request for fiscal 2023, Pentagon leaders said Monday the budget was finalized before the invasion so it has no specific money for the war. Congress approved a $13.5 billion emergency funding package in early March.

  • Washington honors Alaska's fiery, tireless defender in House

    The late Rep. Don Young is being remembered for all of that and more as the country pays its respects to the only congressman Alaska has had for nearly a half-century. Young died on a flight to Alaska earlier this month. President Joe Biden is expected to pay his respects in the afternoon.

  • Pentagon sends Growler electronic warfare aircraft to Germany

    Six U.S. Navy Growler aircraft will arrive in Germany on Monday to bolster electronic warfare capabilities on NATO's eastern flank, according to Pentagon press secretary John Kirby. The EA-18G Growler planes, along with about 240 Navy personnel, will fly from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., to Spangdahlem Air Base where they be temporarily based, Kirby told reporters. The Boeing Co.-built planes specialize in flying electronic warfare...

  • All You Need To Know About Collecting Social Security While Still Working

    Social Security retirement benefits are meant as a supplemental income source, to be used in conjunction with personal retirement savings or pensions. As such, many "retirees" continue to work...

  • This will be the most famous Oscars clip for the rest of your life

    Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage.

  • Raiders WR Bryan Edwards asks fans if they’d donate money for his jersey-number change

    Raiders WR Bryan Edwards asks fans if they'd donate money for his jersey-number change

  • Walmart ending cigarette sales in some stores

    Walmart, the nation's largest retail chain, says it will no longer sell cigarettes in some of its stores.

  • 1 dead, 2 injured after crash on SR 203 in Duvall

    A portion of State Route 203 is blocked in Duvall following a collision that left one person dead and two others injured Monday evening.

  • Evacuation order issued for avalanche-stricken Anchorage suburb

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) -Residents of a suburb of Anchorage in Alaska were ordered on Sunday to evacuate a mountainous area after one massive avalanche buried a road and another huge slide was considered imminent. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson issued the evacuation order, citing "a grave and immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens" in the affected area at Eagle River, on the city's outskirts. The avalanche roared down a mountainside shortly before midnight local time on Thursday (0800 GMT) covering the main road with a snow layer up to 80 feet (24 metres) deep.

  • Changes in Women's NCAA Tournament already making a difference

    The changes the NCAA has made to the Women's NCAA Tournament are already making a big impact, but the NCAA has not yet accounted for disparate conditions between women's and men's facilities. CBS Evening News associate producer Ariana Freeman, a former college basketball player at Louisville and Colorado, joins CBS News to discuss.

  • Congress Eyeing ‘Dumpster Fire’ of Hate Talk in Spy Agency Chat Rooms

    Yuichiro ChinoBy Jeff Stein and Howard AltmanThe House and Senate intelligence oversight committees are looking into hate speech that has flourished in spy agency chat rooms over the past five years, spokespersons there tell SpyTalk. The House Armed Services Committee is also “aware of these allegations and we are working with the relevant agencies to assess the claim,” said Caleb H. Randall-Bodman, the panel’s spokesman.Dan Gilmore, who worked in an administrative group overseeing internal chat

  • Selling or leasing real estate without a license can be a felony in New Mexico

    Conducting such activities without the benefit of a real estate license could be illegal and a felony.

  • ‘Ascension’ Review: Oscar-Nominated Doc Will Change the Way You Look at China

    No matter what your image of modern China, it’s nowhere near complete until you’ve seen it through New York-based, China-observing director Jessica Kingdon’s eyes. Working in the mold of photographers Lauren Greenfield (“Queen of Versailles”) and Edward Burtynsky (“Manufactured Landscapes”), the Tribeca Film Festival winner trains her camera on the impacts of China’s fast-exploding economy […]