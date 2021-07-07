New Zealand health regulator approves use of Janssen COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Exterior of Johnson and Johnson's subsidiary Janssen Vaccines in Leiden
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Wednesday that its health regulator Medsafe has given provisional approval for a coronavirus vaccine developed by Janssen, the pharmaceutical unit of Johnson & Johnson.

The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine was approved for individuals 18 years of age and older, COVID-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said in an announcement.

"The medical evidence shows Janssen is a very safe and effective vaccine. It is a great addition to our vaccine options," Hipkins said, adding that the country had secured 2 million doses of the Janssen vaccine through an advance purchase agreement last year.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

