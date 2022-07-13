New Zealand Hikes Rate By Half-Point, Signals More Tightening

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates by half a percentage point for a third straight meeting and said it will continue to tighten policy “at pace” until it’s sure inflation is contained.

The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee increased the Official Cash Rate to 2.5% from 2% Wednesday in Wellington, as expected by all 20 economists in a Bloomberg survey.

“The Committee agreed to maintain its approach of briskly lifting the OCR until it is confident that monetary conditions are sufficient to constrain inflation expectations and bring consumer price inflation to within the target range,” the RBNZ said in a statement. “Once aggregate supply and demand are more in balance, the OCR can then return to a lower, more neutral, level.”

The RBNZ is ahead of most other central banks in lifting borrowing costs to tame inflation, today taking its benchmark rate above neutral, which it deems to be 2%. The extent to which it applies the brakes on New Zealand’s economy will be watched closely by investors around the world, who view it as the canary in the coal mine as recession risks mount.

The New Zealand dollar fell after the decision. It bought 61.18 US cents at 2:45 p.m. in Wellington, down from 61.29 cents beforehand.

Wednesday’s decision was an interim review rather than a quarterly Monetary Policy Statement, so the bank didn’t issue new forecasts and there was no press conference with Governor Adrian Orr.

More Hikes Coming

The RBNZ said it remains “comfortable” with the projected path of the OCR outlined in its most recent forecasts in May. Those projections show the benchmark rate rising to about 4% next year.

The central bank is in the midst of its most aggressive tightening cycle since the OCR was introduced in 1999. Starting in October last year, it has now lifted the rate by 225 basis points.

When it unexpectedly raised by 50 basis points in April, it presaged a shift to more aggressive tightening by other central banks.

The US Federal Reserve hiked by 50 points in May and 75 points in June, and could deliver another jumbo move at the end of this month. The Bank of Korea also raised by 50 points today and the Bank of Canada may opt for 75 later Wednesday.

New Zealand inflation is running at 6.9%, the fastest in 32 years. The RBNZ’s May forecasts show it slowing to 3% in the second half of 2023 from a peak of 7% this year. It is not seen returning to the 2% midpoint of the bank’s 1-3% target band until 2025.

The RBNZ noted Wednesday that the decline in the New Zealand dollar is driving up import prices.

“There is a near-term upside risk to consumer price inflation and emerging medium-term downside risks to economic activity,” it said.

While unemployment is at a record low of 3.2% amid a labor shortage, economists say the risks of a recession in 2023 are mounting as higher borrowing costs hurt consumer and business confidence and house prices decline.

The RBNZ said its projected path for interest rates is consistent with achieving its objectives “without causing unnecessary instability in output, interest rates and the exchange rate.”

In May, it projected modest rate cuts starting from the second quarter of 2024.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.