New Zealand Hikes Rate By Half-Point, Signals More Tightening

Matthew Brockett
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates by half a percentage point for a third straight meeting and said it will continue to tighten policy “at pace” until it’s sure inflation is contained.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee increased the Official Cash Rate to 2.5% from 2% Wednesday in Wellington, as expected by all 20 economists in a Bloomberg survey.

“The Committee agreed to maintain its approach of briskly lifting the OCR until it is confident that monetary conditions are sufficient to constrain inflation expectations and bring consumer price inflation to within the target range,” the RBNZ said in a statement. “Once aggregate supply and demand are more in balance, the OCR can then return to a lower, more neutral, level.”

The RBNZ is ahead of most other central banks in lifting borrowing costs to tame inflation, today taking its benchmark rate above neutral, which it deems to be 2%. The extent to which it applies the brakes on New Zealand’s economy will be watched closely by investors around the world, who view it as the canary in the coal mine as recession risks mount.

The New Zealand dollar fell after the decision. It bought 61.18 US cents at 2:45 p.m. in Wellington, down from 61.29 cents beforehand.

Wednesday’s decision was an interim review rather than a quarterly Monetary Policy Statement, so the bank didn’t issue new forecasts and there was no press conference with Governor Adrian Orr.

More Hikes Coming

The RBNZ said it remains “comfortable” with the projected path of the OCR outlined in its most recent forecasts in May. Those projections show the benchmark rate rising to about 4% next year.

The central bank is in the midst of its most aggressive tightening cycle since the OCR was introduced in 1999. Starting in October last year, it has now lifted the rate by 225 basis points.

When it unexpectedly raised by 50 basis points in April, it presaged a shift to more aggressive tightening by other central banks.

The US Federal Reserve hiked by 50 points in May and 75 points in June, and could deliver another jumbo move at the end of this month. The Bank of Korea also raised by 50 points today and the Bank of Canada may opt for 75 later Wednesday.

New Zealand inflation is running at 6.9%, the fastest in 32 years. The RBNZ’s May forecasts show it slowing to 3% in the second half of 2023 from a peak of 7% this year. It is not seen returning to the 2% midpoint of the bank’s 1-3% target band until 2025.

The RBNZ noted Wednesday that the decline in the New Zealand dollar is driving up import prices.

“There is a near-term upside risk to consumer price inflation and emerging medium-term downside risks to economic activity,” it said.

While unemployment is at a record low of 3.2% amid a labor shortage, economists say the risks of a recession in 2023 are mounting as higher borrowing costs hurt consumer and business confidence and house prices decline.

The RBNZ said its projected path for interest rates is consistent with achieving its objectives “without causing unnecessary instability in output, interest rates and the exchange rate.”

In May, it projected modest rate cuts starting from the second quarter of 2024.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • This Wealth Management SPAC Is Merging With a Broker-Dealer Aggregator

    Kingswood Acquisition a special-purpose acquisition company, is merging with Wentworth Management Services, in a move slated to take the broker-dealer aggregator public. Under the deal announced late last week, Kingswood Acquisition and Wentworth Management will become wholly-owned subsidiaries of a new entity, Binah Capital Group. The combined public company is expected to have more than 1,900 advisors, $25 billion in assets under management, and more than $285 billion in affiliated assets under management, according to a press release.

  • Schonfeld Asia Hedge Fund Spinoff Raises More Than $750 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- A hedge fund spinoff from Schonfeld Strategic Advisors that focuses on Greater China stocks has raised more than $750 million within a few months, a rare feat in a year when slumping returns have deterred investors.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Mar

  • Japan PM’s Support Rate Soars After Abe Shooting, Election

    (Bloomberg) -- The support rate for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida jumped in polls taken after former premier Shinzo Abe was fatally shot Friday, two days before their ruling Liberal Democratic Party swept to victory in an election.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession A

  • Asian shares bounce, markets on edge ahead of U.S. inflation data

    Asian stocks gained on Wednesday, taking back some of their recent losses, while the euro hovered just above parity against the dollar ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. inflation report later in the global day. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.65%, snapping two straight days of losses, after having slumped to its lowest in two years the day before. Taiwanese stocks led the gains, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp a regional and local index heavyweight rallying 4%, after Taiwan's finance ministry said on Tuesday it would activate its stock stabilisation fund.

  • Energy Crisis Is Hastening End of Fossil Fuel Era, India Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The global energy crisis is accelerating a shift to renewable sources and hastening the end of the dominance of fossil fuels, according to India’s Power and Renewable Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapRenewab

  • The past three years for New Zealand King Salmon Investments (NZSE:NZK) investors has not been profitable

    As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But you have a problem if you face massive losses more than once in a while...

  • Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2022) - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that it has awarded incentive stock options pursuant to its stock option plan, to various directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,110,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.57 per share and will expire five years ...

  • China’s Plunging Markets Flash Fresh Warning Signs on Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese financial markets are flashing warning signs that another round of Covid shutdowns could create more turmoil for the economy. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapThe Hang Seng China Enterprises Index of stocks has lost almost 9% since

  • 'Self-inflicted' problems at Gap keep analysts away from the stock

    The fundamental disaster that is retailer Gap triggers cautious commentary by Wall Street.

  • Markforged acquires Digital Metal for $40M as 3D printing space continues to evolve

    Metal and carbon fiber company Markforged (best known for its Digital Forge platform) announced today that it acquired Digital Metal to further increase its lineup of machines that can produce metal parts. The acquisition highlights Markforged's push into additive manufacturing for industrial customers, and with Digital Metal's powder-binding jetting machine lineup, the company unlocks large-scale, high-volume metal part production capabilities.

  • Stock Allocation Rules

    Find out more about the disputed long-standing rule of thumb that says that your stock allocation should equal 100 minus your age.

  • Have ETFs Reached ‘Peak Passive’?

    The growth of passives and the concentration of assets among just a few market players have raised concerns about the future direction of the market.

  • Daily Gold News: Tuesday, July 12 – Gold Hovers Near its New Low, as Dollar Gains

    Gold is 0.1% lower this morning, as it is trading along the $1,730 level. What about the other precious metals?

  • How To Trade A Bearish Call Spread On Netflix

    Netflix is already 75% off its highs but has traded sideways for a few months. A bear call spread can profit as time passes.

  • China to Repay Bank Scam Victims After Protests Turn Violent

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities will start repaying most of the victims in the nation’s biggest bank scam after hundreds of angry customers took to the streets again over the weekend to ratchet up pressure on the government.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Thirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the Wo

  • Starbucks to close six Los Angeles stores, citing safety problems

    Starbucks cited safety issues including drug use and threatening behavior in saying it would close 16 stores in major cities across the U.S.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney ends hearing with bombshell: Donald Trump called a witness in the House January 6 investigation

    Rep. Liz Cheney said the House January 6 committee informed the Justice Department of Trump's call to a witness.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • The convicted Capitol rioter who is testifying before the House January 6 committee warned 'Civil War will ensue' if Trump got robbed on 2020

    Stephen Ayres also promoted Donald Trump's "Be there, will be wild tweet" in the days before he breached the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

  • Why Wednesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release June data from the closely watched Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices of a basket of daily goods and services. Investors use the CPI as one way to measure inflation, which has hit a 40-year high this year and forced the Federal Reserve to become increasingly hawkish in terms of monetary policy. While CPI data comes out every month, the reading on Wednesday will be watched more closely than normal, as are the current high levels of inflation.