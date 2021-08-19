New Zealand house price 'madness' to leave affordability stretched for years: Reuters poll

A newly built housing estate can be seen next to another under construction in a suburb of Auckland in New Zealand
Vivek Mishra
·3 min read

By Vivek Mishra

BENGALURU (Reuters) - New Zealand's runaway housing market, which has accelerated rapidly during the pandemic, will cool next year, according to a Reuters poll of property market analysts, but affordability will stay stretched or worsen over the next few years.

House prices have nearly doubled in the last seven years thanks to super-low interest rates, slashed from 3.50% to 0.25% over that period, leaving first-time homebuyers and low-income earners behind as prices climbed beyond their reach.

After soaring 30% in just the past 12 months, the most among OECD nations, home prices were forecast to jump another 20% this year, according to a Reuters poll of 10 property market analysts taken Aug. 11-19.

With a series of Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) interest rate rises set to start in the coming months, that blistering pace of house price appreciation was expected to slow dramatically to 2.5% next year and in 2023.

"While we think the annual (house price rise) is very close to its peak, the ratio of house prices to incomes is simply off the chart," said Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ. "Properties available for sale remain very low, and the only real solution to this madness is to build more houses.

"But the scary thing is, even if we assume house price inflation from here to the end of time is zero, and that income growth can run at the very solid pace of 5% per annum, it would still take six years for this ratio to return to pre-COVID-19 levels," Zollner added. "Without outright house price falls, it's a slog."

Only two analysts in the poll forecast a fall in prices, and one of them said not until 2023. All but one who answered a question about affordability over the next two to three years said it would stay the same or worsen.

CONSIDERABLE TIME

Measures introduced this year by the government and the RBNZ - with rates still at record lows - so far have failed to cool the market.

"Nationwide affordability continues to worsen," said Brad Olsen, principal economist at Infometrics. "(For) house price to income ratios to fall back from around 7 to the more affordable ratio of 3 would require a 56% fall in house prices or a 130% increase in incomes, meaning improved affordability will take a considerable time."

Earlier this month, the Human Rights Commission announced an inquiry into New Zealand's property market, saying the housing crisis is having a "punishing impact" on marginalized communities and is leaving many people homeless.

However, all respondents in the poll to an additional question said central bank and government measures to cool property prices would have a significant impact, including one who said very significant.

Asked what was the biggest downside risk, analysts said higher interest rates or tighter monetary policy.

"The house always wins ... We expect that house prices will continue to rise over the coming year, but that the pace of increase will slow as mortgage rates lift from their recent lows," said Michael Gordon, chief economist at Westpac.

"That's likely to take some of the steam coming out of the housing market," Gordon added. "And combined with changes to the tax system, the middle part of the decade is likely to see some modest price declines."

(Reporting by Vivek Mishra; Polling by Md. Manzer Hussain; Editing by Ross Finley and David Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Macy’s Inc. Rebound Continues in a Quarter of Surprises

    To attract more shoppers and sustain momentum, the venerable retailer is bolstering its contemporary fashion offerings, rolling out Toys "R" Us assortments and seeking more third-party partnerships.

  • 21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

    Gainers Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares rose 86.5% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Wednesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics recently reported its financial results for the three months ended June 30th , 2021 and issued a business update. Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) rose 32% to $0.87 in pre-market trading. Eros STX Global shares jumped around 28% on Wednesday following a Deadline report titled 'Eros STX And Amazon Prime Video Expand Output De

  • Toyota Cuts Shows Covid Ravaging Even Best Supply Planners

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp.’s efforts to stockpile enough chips and other key components to ride out supply disruptions only protected the company so long before it too succumbed to the shortages eviscerating automakers.The manufacturer will suspend output at 14 plants across Japan for various lengths of time through next month. The impact of these cuts will be harshest in September, with Toyota slashing its production plan by 40%, though risks will carry forward beyond next month.It’s the

  • China marks Tibet anniversary with call to accept Communist Party rule

    China on Thursday marked the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Tibet Autonomous Region on the roof of the world, with a call to accept the rule of the Communist Party. Beijing has ruled the remote western region since 1951, after its People's Liberation Army marched in and took control in what it calls a "peaceful liberation". "Tibet can only develop and prosper under the party's leadership and socialism," Wang Yang, who heads a national organisation responsible for uniting all races and all parties under the leadership of the Communist Party, said at the event in the region's capital, Lhasa.

  • 97 percent of small business owners won't pay more income taxes under Biden plan - U.S. Treasury

    Just three percent of the nation's small businesses would see a tax increase under U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to tax the nation's highest earners to help fund a $3.5 trillion spending bill, a new U.S. Treasury analysis shows. The Biden administration is expected to tout the findings of the report in a virtual meeting on Thursday with a Pennsylvania small business. The White House has sought to harness the political popularity of the nation's some 30 million small businesses and their agitation over the current corporate tax structure, which small businesses view as generous to larger, billion-dollar corporations like Walmart Inc and Amazon.com Inc over Main Street establishments.

  • Florida's most populous school districts defy DeSantis on anti-mask order

    School boards in Florida's Hillsborough and Miami-Dade Counties voted during emergency meetings on Wednesday to require face coverings inside school buildings, defying Gov. Ron DeSantis's order blocking institutions from making masks compulsory.

  • Mike Lindell Melts Down When Expert Tries To Claim His $5 Million Cyber-Bounty

    The MyPillow guy's disastrous "Cyber Symposium" could cost him.

  • Former SEAL Who Says He Shot Bin Laden Appears To Muse About Insurrection

    "Did you see how the Taliban rolled through the streets and took back their county [sic]?" Robert O'Neill tweeted Thursday.

  • Deranged MAGA Supporter Who Livestreamed Capitol Bomb Threat Is Taken Into Custody

    FacebookA diehard Trump supporter who allegedly claimed he had a bomb and livestreamed anti-government rants while parked outside the Library of Congress on Thursday has been taken into custody after five tense hours of negotiations, police said.“Moments ago, Floyd Roy Roseberry from North Carolina was taken into custody without incident,” U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said in a 2:30 p.m. press conference.At about 9:15 a.m., Capitol police responded to reports of a black pickup truc

  • Outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo puts in for retirement. Here's how much his pension may be

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ready to retire — at least in order to start collecting his public pension.

  • ‘Flip or Flop’ Star Christina Haack Buys $10.3 Million Dana Point Mansion

    To say Christina Haack’s year has been action-packed would be putting it mildly. The longtime HGTV star, 38, finalized her divorce from second ex-husband Ant Anstead, sold their $5.4 million Newport Beach home and bought a $2.5 million vacation property in Nashville. She also got into a widely-reported verbal spat with her first ex-husband Tarek […]

  • The Taliban have access to US military aircraft. Now what happens?

    Numerous photos have surfaced on social media of Taliban fighters posing with Black Hawk helicopters, A-29 attack planes and other aircraft from the Afghan air force fleet.

  • Manhattan DA Sneers at Pardon and Charges Trump Pal

    Amber De Vos/Patrick McMullan/GettyKen Kurson, a Trump family pal and former editor of the New York Observer, may have thought he was in the clear in January when Trump wiped away charges related to Kurson’s divorce meltdown.But Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has other ideas. On Wednesday, Vance’s office filed felony charges for eavesdropping and computer trespass against Kurson, 52, a close friend of Jared Kushner and one-time Trump speech writer who advised Rudy Giuliani on his failed 20

  • Feds seized $2.7 million in cash from Florida travelers. There’s just one reason why

    Before boarding his flight in May from Fort Lauderdale to Panama, Lisandro Cadenas claimed he was only traveling with $3,000.

  • Tour the Bonkers New Florida Home of Mets Owner Steven Cohen

    Steven A. Cohen, the $1.2-billion-SEC-insider-trading-fine-paying, $150-million-Picasso-purchasing, Mets-team-owning hedge funder also boasts quite the property portfolio. Just this month the billionaire, whose net worth comes in at about $16 billion, closed on a giant mansion in the swanky Stone Creek Ranch subdivision in Florida’s Delray Beach, a 31,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom estate that went for $21.6 million. But first, a quick […]

  • Ducey, others, call for resignation of Homeland Security Secretary after comments leaked

    Gov. Doug Ducey called for Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to resign after comments made to Texas border patrol agents were leaked on Thursday, calling the border crisis “unsustainable,” and saying that “if our borders are the first line of defense, we're going to lose.”

  • Larry David Couldn’t Curb His Anger at Alan Dershowitz in Martha’s Vineyard Grocery

    Larry David recently ran into former Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz at the grocery store, and he didn’t hold back from criticizing the Harvard Law professor. In a heated exchange that was witnessed by a Page Six source, Dershowitz and David bumped into each other at Chilmark General Store in Martha’s Vineyard. Dershowitz confirmed the exchange he had with David to Page Six and said it started when he saw David and tried to say hi, but the comedian walked away from him. Dershowitz then said, “We

  • Video shows the moment Taliban fighters threatened a CNN crew with AK-47s

    Taliban fighters followed CNN's Clarissa Ward and her crew, taking their gun safety off and raising them as if to strike a producer.

  • Patagonia boycotts Wyoming ski resort over owners' GOP event

    The outdoor gear and clothing company Patagonia has stopped providing its merchandise for sale at a Wyoming ski resort to protest the owners' sponsorship of a Republican fundraiser featuring Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other top supporters of former President Donald Trump. Well known for decades for its outspoken support of progressive causes and environmentalism, Patagonia in the past has brought unwanted attention to Facebook and Instagram and the Outdoor Retailer shows in Salt Lake City. Now, the company's activism could spell trouble — among left-leaning skiers at least — for Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

  • Taliban face cash crisis as central banks move to block $340m transfer

    Afghanistan faces a financial crunch amid its takeover by the Taliban as the nation braces to be cut off from the next transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars from the International Monetary Fund.