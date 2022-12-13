New Zealand imposes lifetime ban on youth buying cigarettes

15
NICK PERRY
·2 min read

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand on Tuesday passed into law a unique plan to phase out tobacco smoking by imposing a lifetime ban on young people buying cigarettes.

The law states that tobacco can't ever be sold to anybody born on or after Jan. 1, 2009.

It means the minimum age for buying cigarettes will keep going up and up. In theory, somebody trying to buy a pack of cigarettes 50 years from now would need ID to show they were at least 63 years old.

But health authorities hope smoking will fade away well before then. They have a stated goal of making New Zealand smoke-free by 2025.

The new law also reduces the number of retailers allowed to sell tobacco from about 6,000 to 600 and decreases the amount of nicotine allowed in tobacco that is smoked.

“There is no good reason to allow a product to be sold that kills half the people that use it,” Associate Minister of Health Dr. Ayesha Verrall told lawmakers in Parliament. “And I can tell you that we will end this in the future, as we pass this legislation.”

She said the health system would save billions of dollars from not needing to treat illnesses caused by smoking, such as cancer, heart attacks, strokes, and amputations. She said the bill would create generational change and leave a legacy of better health for youth.

Lawmakers voted along party lines in passing the legislation 76 to 43.

The libertarian ACT party, which opposed the bill, said many small corner stores, known in New Zealand as dairies, would go out of business because they would no longer be able to sell cigarettes.

“We stand opposed to this bill because it's a bad bill and its bad policy, its that straightforward and simple,” said Brooke van Velden, ACT’s deputy leader. “There won't be better outcomes for New Zealanders.”

She said the gradual ban amounted to "nanny-state prohibition" that would end up creating a large black market. She said prohibition never worked and always ended with unintended consequences.

The law does not affect vaping, which has already become more popular than smoking in New Zealand.

Statistics New Zealand reported last month that 8% of New Zealand adults smoked daily, down from 16% ten years ago. Meanwhile, 8.3% of adults vaped daily, up from less than 1% six years ago.

Smoking rates remain higher among Indigenous Māori, with about 20% reporting they smoked.

New Zealand already restricts cigarette sales to those aged 18 and over, requires tobacco packs to come with graphic health warnings and cigarettes to be sold in standardized packs.

New Zealand in recent years also imposed a series of hefty tax hikes on cigarettes.

The law change was welcomed by several health agencies. Health Coalition Aotearoa said the new law represented the culmination of decades of hard-fought advocacy by health and community organizations.

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand bans future generations from buying tobacco under new laws

    Future generations of New Zealanders will be banned from purchasing tobacco as part of a package of new anti-smoking laws that passed parliament on Tuesday and are among the most strict in the world. The suite of new laws include bans on selling tobacco to anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 2009, punishable by fines up to NZ$150,000 ($95,910). The legislation will also reduce the amount of nicotine allowed in smoked tobacco products and cut the number of retailers able to sell tobacco by 90%.

  • Supreme Court upholds California's ban on flavored tobacco products

    Supreme Court upholds California's ban on flavored tobacco products

  • Exclusive-China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources said, in a major step towards self sufficiency in chips and to counter U.S. moves aimed at slowing its technological advances. Beijing plans to roll out what will be one of its biggest fiscal incentive packages over five years, mainly as subsidies and tax credits to bolster semiconductor production and research activities at home, said the sources. It signals, as analysts have expected, a more direct approach by China in shaping the future of an industry, which has become a geopolitical hot button due to soaring demand for chips and which Beijing regards as a cornerstone of its technological might.

  • "Away From The Tourist Traps, The Food Was Just Off The Charts": Gordon Ramsay Shared His Favorite 3 Countries To Visit For The Best Food

    "I get to challenge my palate by traveling all over the world and finding the best locations."View Entire Post ›

  • Our democracy can’t do what’s needed — just look at our crumbling power grid

    Manchin bill would expedite critical power infrastructure via environmental deadlines and clear lines of authority to meet them, writes Common Good founder.

  • China students return home amid COVID travel spread fears

    Some Chinese universities say they will allow students to finish the semester from home in hopes of reducing the potential of a bigger COVID-19 outbreak during the January Lunar New Year travel rush. It wasn’t clear how many schools were taking part, but universities in Shanghai and nearby cities said students would be given the option of either returning home early or staying on campus and undergoing testing every 48 hours. The Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 22 this year, is traditionally China’s busiest travel season.

  • Lauren Boebert’s Rallying Cry To Conservatives Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

    The far-right Colorado Republican demanded conservatives "be on offense" and many critics replied with the same comment.

  • 6 killed, including 2 officers, in Australian ambush, siege

    Six people, including two young police officers, were shot and killed at a property in rural Australia after officers who arrived to investigate reports of a missing person were ambushed, authorities said Tuesday. Police said the violence began about 4:45 p.m. Monday when four officers arrived at a remote property in Queensland state. At least two heavily armed shooters opened fire on the officers at the rural property in Wieambilla, authorities said.

  • ‘Everything Everywhere’ co-director asks fans to ‘cool it on aggression’ toward film critics

    “Everything Everywhere All at Once” co-director Daniel Kwan wrote a series of tweets urging fans to “cool it on the aggression” toward film critics. Kwan, who directed the film with Daniel Scheinert, took to Twitter on Thursday after seeing outraged social media users criticize The New York Times and its film critics Manohla Dargis and A.O. Scott for not adding “Everything Everywhere All at Once” to their “Best Movies of 2022” list.

  • This Person Set Boundaries With Their Employer By Taking Files With Them When They Quit, And It's Sparked A Huge Debate On TikTok

    "So it's been less than, like, a day since I left, and what are they doing? Asking for the documents."View Entire Post ›

  • Musk's Twitter disbands its Trust and Safety advisory group

    Elon Musk's Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council, the advisory group of around 100 independent civil, human rights and other organizations that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform. The council had been scheduled to meet with Twitter representatives Monday night. The council members, who provided images of the email from Twitter to The Associated Press, spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fears of retaliation.

  • Forbes: Armed Forces of Ukraine may start fourth offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

    Forbes magazine reports Ukrainian forces may start the fourth stage of their counteroffensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Source: Forbes Details: On 9 December the Russian and Ukrainian forces launched artillery attacks at each other near the settlements of Huliaipole and Polohy in Zaporizhzhia Oblast located at a 65 miles (104.

  • Mexico's president likely to leave big projects unfinished

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador loves big projects and hates to leave them unfinished, but that is likely what he will do when he leaves office late in 2024. The president pledges his big construction projects will be done by then. Meanwhile, an oil refinery — and a string of planned industrial parks — don’t have a natural gas supply.

  • The New Landscape of the Abortion Fight

    The Supreme Court’s reversal of the 50-year-old decision in Roe v. Wade transformed the debate and politics around abortion in the United States, shifting battles to state courts and legislatures — and galvanizing a fresh wave of voters in the midterm elections who turned out more forcefully than ever to make abortion rights a winning issue. While the terms of the abortion conflict had been set for decades, the results of the elections so closely following the court’s decision now have both side

  • Pennsylvania school board member refuses to vote for 'cis White male' for president: 'wrong message'

    A Pennsylvania school board member refused to give her vote to the only white cis male on the board, for president, saying it sends the wrong message to the community.

  • From blizzards to tornadoes, US braces for wild weather week

    Much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest was braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions, while states farther to the south were warned of the risk of flash flooding and tornadoes from a massive storm blowing across the country. An area stretching from Montana into western Nebraska and Colorado was under blizzard warnings, and the National Weather Service said that as much as 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow was possible in some areas of western South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska. The National Weather Service warned that up to about half an inch (2.5 centimeters) of ice could form and winds could gust up to 45 miles per hour (72 kilometers per hour) in parts of Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota.

  • A diminished US workforce could lead Fed to keep rates high

    The nation’s labor force is smaller than when the pandemic struck. The reasons vary — an unexpected wave of retirements, a drop in legal immigration, the loss of workers to COVID-19 deaths and illnesses. The result, though, is that employers are having to compete for a smaller pool of workers and to offer steadily higher pay to attract them.

  • Returns At XMH Holdings (SGX:BQF) Are On The Way Up

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • Joel Embiid with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

    Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/11/2022

  • Convicted sex offender allowed to go on anti-Asian rant at NYC Council hearing

    A convicted sex offender who is now a member of an advocacy group was reportedly allowed to unleash anti-Asian remarks at a New York City Council hearing on Friday. Douglas Powell, who was found guilty in 2012 of an attempted criminal sex act with a victim under 15 years old in 2008, appeared at the hearing in support of a proposed law that would prevent landlords from conducting criminal background checks on potential tenants, according to the New York Post. The 59-year-old Level 2 sex offender is now part of Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY), an advocacy group that empowers people affected by HIV or AIDS, drug use and mass incarceration.