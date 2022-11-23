New Zealand increases funding for Vanuatu wharves

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta speaks during a session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva
1
Lucy Craymer
·1 min read

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand said it would invest a further NZ$10 million ($6.15 million) to help fund wharf construction in Vanuatu, where a Beijing-funded wharf had raised concerns about China seeking to establish a military base in the Pacific island nation.

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement on Wednesday that building climate-resilient wharves and establishing reliable and regular shipping services would help the prosperity and wellbeing of the people of Vanuatu.

"This work will improve inter-island connectivity, support greater access to health services, educational opportunities and markets for ni-Vanuatu living in rural and remote parts of the country."

The project is part of the Vanuatu Inter-Island Shipping Support Project, which has among a number of projects, has completed two wharves. New Zealand, alongside the government of Vanuatu and the Asian Development Bank, has been a co-financier of the project since 2012.

"With New Zealand's support, a redesign for the South Paray Wharf in Port Vila has also been completed and work on South Paray and two other wharves is now progressing," Aupito William Sio, Associate Foreign Minister said.

Foreign investment in wharves in Vanuatu came into the spotlight in 2018 following media reports China wanted to establish a military base in Vanuatu after funding a wharf big enough to handle large warships. Both China and Vanuatu denied the reports.

($1 = 1.6260 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Dead to Me' Ending Explained: What Happens to Judy and Jen In Season 3?

    What happened in the series and Season Three finale of Dead To Me? Here's how the Netflix show ends and why fans' hearts are breaking for the character Judy.

  • Ukraine grid operator: damage from Russian attacks 'colossal'

    Ukraine's national power grid operator said on Tuesday the damage dealt to Ukrainian power generating facilities by Russian missile attacks was "colossal" but dismissed the need to evacuate civilians. Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chief executive officer of Ukrenergo, told a briefing that Ukrainians could face long power outages but that the grid operator wanted to help provide the conditions for people to remain in the country through winter. Ukraine had enough fuel reserves after building them up before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, he said, and was working hard to repair damaged infrastructure but was hoping to secure some spare parts abroad.

  • Russian envoy urges restraint by Turkey in Syria - media

    "We will call on our Turkish colleagues to show certain restraint in order to prevent an escalation of tension, not only in the northern and northeastern regions of Syria, but throughout the entire territory," the envoy, Alexander Lavrentyev, said according to Russia's RIA state news agency . Turkish warplanes carried out strikes in Syria and Iraq on Sunday, destroying 89 targets linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the YPG, which Ankara says is a wing of the PKK.

  • 'Easy to bully': A corporate landlord in Cincinnati is aggressive in trying to evict tenants, critics say

    VineBrook Homes, which has over 3,000 single-family homes in greater Cincinnati, is among the most aggressive local landlords in bringing eviction proceedings, legal aid lawyers say.

  • Sequoia Capital Regrets Backing FTX But Defends Vetting Process

    (Bloomberg) -- Top partners at the powerful venture capital firm Sequoia Capital apologized to their investors in a conference call Tuesday for backing FTX, a pair of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchanges that had allegedly been mismanaged by Sam Bankman-Fried, according to people familiar with the meeting.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Excee

  • South Korea's Yoon suspends media briefing amid row over banning broadcaster

    South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday suspended his near-daily media briefings amid a spat over banning a major TV broadcaster's reporters from boarding the presidential plane for what he called "malicious" and "fake" news. Yoon's office barred a crew from MBC from riding in the plane with him during a Southeast Asia visit earlier this month, alleging biased coverage of recent controversies. The end of the free-wheeling briefings came three days after an MBC reporter shouted a question to Yoon asking what was "malicious" about their reporting, to which Yoon walked off without an answer.

  • Occupiers enhance patrolling in Mariupol

    The Russian occupiers enhanced patrolling in the occupied city of Mariupol. Spot checks of the residents are being conducted in the city. Source: Petro Andiushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram Quote: "The occupiers have enhanced patrolling in Mariupol.

  • Arizona, 14 other states ask court to keep border restriction used to rapidly expel migrants

    The states, all with Republican attorneys general, filed a motion to intervene late Monday in hopes of impeding the end of Title 42.

  • Putin channels his criticism of Russian Army through Prigozhin and Kadyrov, expert says

    Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and Wagner PMC owner Yevgeny Prigozhin – both staunchly loyal to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin – criticize the Russian military, reflecting the Kremlin’s own dissatisfaction, Russian political scientist Ivan Preobrazhenskyi said in an interview with NV Radio on Nov. 19.

  • Man bombs home with 7 Molotov cocktails after setting hotel on fire, Florida cops say

    A family was inside the home at the time, a sheriff’s office said.

  • Only 3 countries in the world protect the right to bear arms in their constitutions: the US, Mexico, and Guatemala

    Only Mexico, Guatemala, and the US have a constitutional right to keep and bear arms. The US is the only country without any constitutional limits.

  • Saudi denies oil output hike discussion, says OPEC+ may cut if needed

    The Wall Street Journal earlier on Monday reported an output increase of 500,000 barrels per day was under discussion for the next meeting of OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, on Dec. 4. The report cited unidentified OPEC delegates. "It is well-known that OPEC+ does not discuss any decisions ahead of the meeting," Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was quoted by state news agency SPA as saying, referring to the group's next meeting in December.

  • Herschel Walker accuser details 6-year relationship with Senate hopeful, pregnancies, abortion

    At a press conference on Tuesday, a woman accusing Georgia Senate candidate Hershel Walker of pressuring her into receiving an abortion read correspondence she claims to have had with Walker during a 6-year relationship. Walker has publicly denied any relationship with the accuser.

  • NotedDC — McCarthy plays up focus on Biden DHS chief

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who hopes to secure a majority vote in January to be the chamber’s next Speaker, is ratcheting up his focus on Alejandro Mayorkas, President Biden’s Homeland Security secretary. McCarthy visited El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday to tour the border where he called on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) chief to resign or…

  • Famed 'Goonies' house for sale in coastal Astoria, Oregon

    Good news for fans of “The Goonies:” the old Victorian home featured in the film is on sale in Astoria, Oregon, and potential buyers are considering making it more accessible to the public. “We have a few interested parties right now,” said realtor Jordan Miller, the listing agent for the property. Since the movie hit theaters in 1985, fans have flocked to the home in northwestern Oregon's historic port of Astoria.

  • Predictive value of 'good' cholesterol level varies by race, U.S. study finds

    The widely-held concept that levels of "good" cholesterol in the blood can indicate heart disease risk is not equally true for Blacks and whites, and the measure itself may be of less value than previously thought, according to a U.S. study published on Monday. Various types of cholesterol are thought to have either healthy or unhealthy effects. Low levels of so-called "good" high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol were linked with higher odds for developing cardiac problems in the long-term study - but only in white participants, the study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found.

  • Smart decisions on military fighter jets will boost economies of Fresno & Lemoore

    Commentary by former congressman John Doolittle.

  • What to know: The Charlotte helicopter crash that killed 2 on I-77

    The crash happened around noon on Tuesday.

  • Early voting kicks off in Georgia's Senate runoff as legal challenges on access mount

    Early voting in Georgia's Dec. 6 runoff kicked off Tuesday in at least one of the state's 159 counties as Democrat-led efforts to expand the election's early vote options have continued. General election vote certification on Monday by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger allowed some voters to cast their ballots for Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock or Republican candidate Herschel Walker a few days ahead of schedule. Early voting in the runoff election could not start until the results for the Nov. 8 general election were certified, and the decision to allow early in-person voting happens at the county level.

  • Senator Warner talks TikTok’s security risks, China, social media misinformation, FTX

    Virginia Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the threat social media platforms such as TikTok pose to personal and national security, misinformation impacting the intelligence community, and the crypto fallout following FTX's collapse.