New Zealand Inflation Accelerates to Fastest Pace Since 1990

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand inflation accelerated to the fastest pace in more than 31 years in the fourth quarter, reinforcing bets that the central bank will keep raising interest rates.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The annual inflation rate jumped to 5.9% from 4.9% in the third quarter, Statistics New Zealand said Thursday in Wellington. Economists forecast 5.7%. Consumer prices advanced 1.4% from three months earlier, exceeding the 1.3% median estimate.

Policy makers worldwide are being forced to bring forward tightening plans as supply chain disruptions fan inflation, with the Federal Reserve saying it will soon be appropriate to raise rates. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which seeks to keep inflation around the midpoint of a 1-3% target band, raised its cash rate twice in the fourth quarter and has signaled further increases.

The New Zealand dollar was little changed after the inflation report. It bought 66.53 U.S. cents at 11 a.m. in Wellington. The yield on the 10-year government bond dropped to 2.67% from 2.7% immediately beforehand.

RBNZ policy makers meet on Feb. 23 with a quarter-point hike to 1% fully priced in by investors. In November. the central bank projected inflation would reach 5.7% in the quarter, but then ease to 3.3% by the end of 2022 as sharp rises in fuel prices drop out of the annual calculation.

The annual inflation rate is the highest since the second quarter of 1990 when it peaked at 7.6%.

Price rises were widespread, with 10 of the 11 main groups in the consumers price index basket increasing in the quarter. The main drivers were housing-related costs, such as construction of new homes, fuel and new cars, the statistics agency said.

Story continues

Other Details

Prices for construction of new houses were up 4.6% for the quarter and 16% for the year

Gasoline prices rose 7.7% in the quarter and 31% for the year

Food prices fell in the quarter but rose 4.1% for the year

Tradables prices rose 1.3% from the previous quarter and 6.9% for the year

Non-tradable prices, which are less influenced by the currency, increased 1.5% from the previous quarter

Non-tradables prices rose 5.3% from a year earlier

Consumer prices excluding food, fuel and energy rose 5.4% from a year earlier, up from 4.8% in the previous quarter. The RBNZ publishes its own core measure later Thursday

(Updates with details from report.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.