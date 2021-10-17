New Zealand Inflation Surges to Fastest Pace in 10 Years

Matthew Brockett
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand inflation jumped more than expected in the third quarter to the fastest pace in 10 years, reinforcing bets that the central bank will keep raising interest rates and sending the currency higher.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The annual inflation rate surged to 4.9% from 3.3% in the second quarter, Statistics New Zealand said Monday in Wellington. Economists forecast 4.2%. Consumer prices advanced 2.2% from three months earlier, exceeding the 1.5% median estimate.

The Reserve Bank, which seeks to keep inflation around the midpoint of a 1-3% target band, raised the official cash rate earlier this month and signaled more increases are coming as supply disruptions and a labor shortage stoke price pressures. At the same time, largest city Auckland has been in lockdown for two months as it battles a coronavirus outbreak, weighing on activity.

The New Zealand dollar rose after the report. It bought 70.82 U.S. cents at 10:51 a.m. in Wellington, up from 70.72 cents beforehand. Investors are now fully pricing in another quarter-point rate hike from the RBNZ on Nov. 24, up from around a 90% chance last week.

The annual inflation rate is the highest since 2011, when prices were boosted by an increase in the goods and services tax in late 2010.

Statistics New Zealand said the 2.2% quarterly gain was the biggest since the fourth quarter of 2010. If the quarters impacted by the GST increase were excluded, it was the biggest move since 1987, the agency said.

Price rises were widespread, with 10 of the 11 main groups in the consumers price index basket increasing in the quarter. The main drivers were housing-related costs, such as construction of new homes and local authority rates, the statistics agency said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This Central Bank Chief Says He’s WIth ‘Team Transitory’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasAs policy makers globally remain divided on whe

  • Bailey Says Bank of England ‘Will Have to Act’ on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasBank of England Governor Andrew Bailey moved to

  • Cushman Investment in WeWork Rests on Successful Stock Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Cushman & Wakefield Plc agreed to invest $150 million in WeWork Cos., contingent on the flexible work company successfully completing its forthcoming stock listing, a person familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in T

  • Netflix's 'Squid Game' estimated to be worth about $900 million - Bloomberg News

    In comparison to its estimated net worth, the show cost just $21.4 million to produce, Bloomberg said. Netflix had earlier announced the show had amassed 111 million fans, but Bloomberg said those figures were based on slightly older data. Los Gatos, California-based Netflix estimated that 89% of people who started the show watched more than one episode, the news agency said, and 66% of the viewers finished watching the series in the first 23 days.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Selling Cars in the Era of the Chip Shortage: Online Chats and No More Haggling

    Salespeople who once spent days walking dealership lots offering test drives now scout for online leads and explain the chip shortage to frustrated customers.

  • Jamie Dimon is just one finance leader not buying the bitcoin hype as it heads back to its record high. Here are 18 other skeptics.

    Jerome Powell, Michael Burry, and Jack Ma are among financial leaders who agree with Dimon and don't have a good word to say about crypto.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • 2 Innovative Semiconductor Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022

    Semiconductor returns might not be as solid in 2022 as they've been so far in 2021, so investors should stick to high-quality opportunities.

  • Want $1 Million? Invest $100,000 Into These Stocks and Wait 15 Years (or Less)

    If there's one lesson the stock market teaches time and again, it's the importance of patience and seeing your investment thesis through over the long run. It signifies a sustainable shift in the way care is being administered.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    Cathie Wood's Ark Invest owns more than 150 stocks, but here are three you want to buy and hold for the next decade.

  • Here's Why Warren Buffett Isn't Buying Many Stocks Right Now

    Warren Buffett likes to drink Cherry Coke. The legendary investor has become one of the wealthiest people in the world by buying and holding stocks for his beloved Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Berkshire ended the second quarter with a cash stockpile (including cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments) totaling $140.7 billion.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    It's an understatement to say Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about investing. Few if any CEOs have generated such high returns as consistently and for as long as Buffett has. Although his total returns have actually lagged well behind the S&P 500 for the past decade, that's really a more recent phenomenon and a result of the pandemic dramatically dragging down his holdings.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Set to Shine in 2022

    The stock market has been strong in 2021, but not for all companies. However, a select few are set up for big things next year.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Poised for a 2022 Rebound

    On the contrary, a growth stock rebound could be in store for 2022. Three Fool.com contributors think Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) are thus worth a serious look right now. Nicholas Rossolillo (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): Though it may rank low on the list of most household names in technology, Taiwan Semi is a monster powering all sorts of high-end computing we use every day.

  • The Safest Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    For the first time in over 10 months, the stock market is showing signs of fatigue. It's a drop in the bucket compared to the index's gains since the March 2020 bear-market bottom, but it's a potentially stern reminder that a stock market crash or double-digit correction could be around the corner. According to data from market analytics company Yardeni Research, there have been only three instances since the beginning of 1995 where margin debt jumped 60% or more in a single year.

  • If I Could Buy Just One Investment, This Would Be It

    This investment alone would provide diversification and a good chance at earning a reasonable return.

  • 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement

    Admittedly, the average cash yield for dividend stocks in the S&P 500 is only 1.3%, and companies can theoretically end payouts anytime. Such conditions may not appeal to income investors when advisors like Charles Schwab believe retirees should save enough to withdraw 4% of their account value per year in retirement. Three examples which fit that bill are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) -- and they also pay rising dividends that even exceed Schwab's 4% recommended return.

  • Ethereum Is One to Watch Amid Speculation for Next Crypto ETF

    Cryptocurrency market leaders are convinced that it is only a matter of time before an Ethereum ETF emerges.