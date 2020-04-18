New Zealand King Salmon Investments Limited's (NZSE:NZK) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

New Zealand King Salmon Investments''s (NZSE:NZK) stock is up by a considerable 17% over the past month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on New Zealand King Salmon Investments' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

See our latest analysis for New Zealand King Salmon Investments

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for New Zealand King Salmon Investments is:

9.1% = NZ$17m ÷ NZ$187m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each NZ$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made NZ$0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learnt that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of New Zealand King Salmon Investments' Earnings Growth And 9.1% ROE

At first glance, New Zealand King Salmon Investments' ROE doesn't look very promising. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 8.1%, we may spare it some thought. Even so, New Zealand King Salmon Investments has shown a fairly decent growth in its net income which grew at a rate of 15%. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared New Zealand King Salmon Investments' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 12%.

NZSE:NZK Past Earnings Growth April 18th 2020 More

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is New Zealand King Salmon Investments fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is New Zealand King Salmon Investments Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

New Zealand King Salmon Investments has a three-year median payout ratio of 41%, which implies that it retains the remaining 59% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.