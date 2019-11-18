Is New Zealand King Salmon Investments (NZSE:NZK) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that New Zealand King Salmon Investments Limited (NZSE:NZK) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for New Zealand King Salmon Investments

How Much Debt Does New Zealand King Salmon Investments Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 New Zealand King Salmon Investments had NZ$16.8m of debt, an increase on NZ$11.5m, over one year. However, it does have NZ$6.23m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about NZ$10.6m.

NZSE:NZK Historical Debt, November 18th 2019 More

How Healthy Is New Zealand King Salmon Investments's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, New Zealand King Salmon Investments had liabilities of NZ$22.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of NZ$31.1m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of NZ$6.23m as well as receivables valued at NZ$12.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total NZ$34.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded New Zealand King Salmon Investments shares are worth a total of NZ$312.7m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

New Zealand King Salmon Investments's net debt is only 0.48 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 19.9 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In fact New Zealand King Salmon Investments's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 27% in the last twelve months. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if New Zealand King Salmon Investments can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.