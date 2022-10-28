New Zealand leader Ardern makes rare trip to Antarctica

NICK PERRY
·2 min read

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appeared awestruck Thursday to be standing in the Antarctic hut of explorer Ernest Shackleton.

“I think when you’re a kid and you read stories about Shackleton, you’d never imagine you’d have the opportunity to come. So, I feel pretty lucky,” she said from inside the hut that was built more than a century ago. “It’s a cool place.”

Ardern this week is making a rare visit by a world leader to Antarctica, to see firsthand the research taking place on global warming and to mark the 65th anniversary of New Zealand’s Scott Base, which will be demolished in a few years to make way for a rebuild.

Ardern's visit comes as delegations from 26 nations and the European Union meet in Australia to decide the future of Antarctica’s pristine waters.

Conservationists say new marine protected areas and rules to prevent overfishing in Antarctica are desperately needed, but that Russia could use its veto-like powers to once again block progress.

Russia last year rejected the toothfish catch limits proposed by the commission’s scientists, and the U.S. says this year that Russia and China have been blocking progress on creating new marine protected areas, although the U.S. aims to work toward a resolution with China. The motivation for Russia, which did not respond to requests for comment this week, remains unclear.

Ardern's trip has highlighted some of the challenges of visiting the icy continent. Her first flight in a military cargo plane was turned around after about two hours on Tuesday due to strong winds and deteriorating weather, making her part of what's informally known as the “boomerang club.”

She made it to Antarctica the next day, accompanied by a single pool journalist whose photos and videos can take many hours to transmit overnight due to the tenuous internet capacity. She is due to return home Saturday.

Ardern said the scientists and crew on Antarctica have noticed the effects of global warming over the past five years, including observing sea ice cracking and moving, and glaciers and icebergs changing.

She said it was important for New Zealand to maintain a leadership role on the continent.

“We’re in a period where internationally you see that parts of the world are becoming increasingly contested, and Antarctica is part of that, too,” Ardern said.

Standing in the hut, Ardern said that Irish-born Shackleton and his British expedition had tried to reach the South Pole, but that he was remembered more for his extraordinary leadership and saving the lives of his men. She said she didn't exactly draw parallels with her own leadership.

“I don’t think I can quite compare government with the hardship and endurance of Antarctic exploration,” she said, adding with a laugh: “But some days.”

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto could be at risk from EU's new 'kill switch'

    The EU is planning regulation to protect consumers from rogue artificial intelligence but cryptocurrency advocates warn it could undermine blockchain technology.

  • Amazon shoppers adore this 'fantastic' weighted blanket — and it’s nearly 50% off

    Get your sleep back on track with the help of this cozy essential.

  • Russia uses conscripts to conserve professional troops, Ukraine says

    Russian commanders in southern Ukraine put “expendable” mobilized units on the front lines, pulling elite regiments away from harm’s way, Ukrainian Southern Operational Command spokesperson Nataliya Humeniuk told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Oct. 26.

  • ‘Living paycheck-to-paycheck has become the norm’: Inflation takes its toll on American finances as emergency funds run dry

    Inflation is taking its toll on people’s emergency funds. The share of workers who say they are living paycheck-to-paycheck has surged among middle- to high-income earners — 63% and 49%, respectively — up from 57% and 38%, respectively, a year ago, according to an independent survey of almost 4,000 workers released this week by online loan specialist LendingTree. Overall, 65% percent of employed consumers were living paycheck-to-paycheck in September 2022 — up from 60% a year ago.

  • Nicaragua's Ortega says US sanctions will make more migrants

    Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said Thursday that new sanctions imposed on his government by the United States this week would only serve to drive more migrants to the U.S. border. Speaking at an anniversary ceremony for the country Interior Ministry, Ortega said the United States has imposed more sanctions around the globe than any other country, “causing the greatest harm” and “then complaining about immigrants.”

  • Volleyball Teams Forfeit Games Rather Than Face Trans Player

    Girls' volleyball teams in Cherokee County, N.C., will not play again these season against a school that has a trans girl on its team.

  • Jason Bateman and Jude Law to follow the Black Rabbit in mysterious Netflix drama

    Two famous actors are getting together for a thing we know very little about, which means we all get to experience the excitement of seeing their names and faces next to each other—even if we get very little else out of it. The two famous actors are Jason Bateman and Jude Law, and Deadline says they’re going to executive produce and star in a new limited series for Netflix called Black Rabbit. Bateman will also direct, and the series will be written by Kate Susman and King Richard screenwriter Z

  • Approval of oil leases in New Mexico prompts legal challenge

    The Biden administration’s approval of oil leases in a corner of New Mexico that has become a battleground over increased development and preservation of Native American sites has prompted a legal challenge. Environmental groups are suing the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. At issue are leases that span more than 70 square miles (180 square kilometers) in northwestern New Mexico.

  • Mexico scraps daylight savings time except along border

    Mexico’s Senate approved a bill Wednesday to eliminate daylight saving time, putting an end to the practice of changing clocks twice a year. The Senate approved the measure on a 59-25 vote, with 12 abstentions. The law would go into effect Sunday, when Mexico is scheduled to turn clocks back for the last time.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Questions Putin’s Nuclear Denials

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, asked whether Russian leader Vladimir Putin was sincere in saying he has no intention of using nuclear or chemical weapons in Ukraine, said: “If he has no intention, why’s he keep talking about it?” Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sit

  • 2- and 10-year Treasury yields hit two-week low as traders reassess Fed’s most likely path forward

    Most Treasury yields fell on Thursday, while rates on 3- and 6-month Treasury bills swung in both directions, as traders considered the possibility that central banks may be approaching the limit of their abilities to keep aggressively hiking rates.

  • After Musk takeover, India says it expects Twitter to comply with local rules

    Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter will not change India's expectation that it will comply with the country's rules for such companies, a government minister told Reuters on Friday, adding that India's new IT rules would be out in days. Twitter in July asked an Indian court to overturn some government orders to remove content from the platform.

  • Will post-Sandy repairs be enough for the next big storm?

    After Superstorm Sandy struck the northeast U.S. in 2012, an unprecedented effort began to fortify the densely populated coastline against the next big storm. Tunnels near New York’s harbor were equipped with giant flood doors. Flash floods killed at least 58 people from Maryland to Connecticut when the remnants of Hurricane Ida blew into the northeast after first striking the Gulf Coast.

  • Defense Team for Ex-Black Panther Discover Evidence Withheld from Trial

    Mumia Abu-Jamal is petitioning for a re-trial regarding his sentencing in the 1981 killing of Philadelphia officer Daniel Faulkner. After multiple appeals to overturn his conviction were denied, the former Black Panther’s case will be heard once again due to new evidence that may prove his innocence, per ABC 6 News.

  • UN warns there's currently 'no credible pathway' to keep temperature rise under 1.5C

    Compared with current policies, the UN says a further 45 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions is needed to get on track and stay under the to 1.5C threshold.

  • Amazon, Intel Pressed to Slash Costs After Years of Bulking Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech giants like Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Intel Corp., which have long touted their ambitious growth plans, are now being judged by a different measure: how quickly they can make cuts.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handguns and

  • Pumpkin pancakes are the perfect easy, seasonal fall breakfast

    The squash that toes the line between sweet and savory is the perfect base for a stack of seasonally inspired pancakes. Chef and cookbook author Ariel Fox shared her simple recipe that boasts all the flavors of pumpkin pie in breakfast form.

  • Florida Judge Orders DeSantis to Submit Migrant-Flight Documents

    A Florida judge ordered Ron DeSantis to submit documents related to the migrant flights his administration authorized to Martha's Vineyard in September.

  • 80 years ago, British paratroopers flew into a ‘bloodbath’ – and transformed the art of war

    As dawn broke on March 8 1943, the British paratroopers defending a hilltop in Tunisia started to sense that they were in trouble. They had occupied their position in darkness, but as it became light, Private Bill Bloys, one of the soldiers recalled “being in the front trench of the battalion; it was rather worrying”.

  • Rishi Sunak brings back fracking ban in first PMQs

    The ban for England had been lifted by Liz Truss, but Rishi Sunak made it one of his first reversals as PM.