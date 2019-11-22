A New Zealand man has been convicted of the harrowing murder of backpacker Grace Millane on their Tinder date, but it's still illegal to report his name

Auckland High Court via Simon Atkinson/Twitter

Warning: This story contains upsetting details of a violent crime.

British backpacker Grace Millane was killed the night before her 22nd birthday after a Tinder date in Auckland, New Zealand, last year.

Her date, a 27-year-old man from New Zealand, was convicted of her murder on Friday.

He had repeatedly denied murder, claiming that she died by accident after she asked him to choke her during consensual sex.

It is currently illegal to report the man's name due to a legal restriction put in place last year by a New Zealand judge. He will be sentenced in February 2020, at which point the restriction may be lifted.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A New Zealand man has been convicted of murdering British backpacker Grace Millane after a Tinder date last December. But it's still illegal to report his identity.

grace millane suspect More

The 27-year-old man was found guilty of strangling Millane to death on Friday, the BBC and Associated Press (AP) reported.

He had repeatedly denied murder, claiming that she died by accident after she asked him to choke her during consensual sex.

He is due to be sentenced in February 2020. He is likely to receive a life sentence, which comes with a non-parole period of at least ten years, the AP said.

Grace Millane More

Hannah Peters/Getty Images

The man's name has been suppressed by the New Zealand legal system since last year after his lawyer convinced a judge that anonymity was needed for a fair trial.

The restriction follows a principle in the law of New Zealand, which also exists in closely-related systems like those of the UK and Australia, that sometimes reporting of jury trials should be restricted in order to make sure the jurors reach their verdict only on the evidence given in court.

US courts do not have this rule.

Newspapers in New Zealand and in Millane's home, the UK, have not reported his name since. International news outlets have also respected the ban.

Earlier this year the New Zealand government criticized Google for featuring the man's name in search results. It is still possible to surface old media reports which include the man's identity.

The media ban on naming the man could be lifted when he is sentenced, but that is not guaranteed.

grace millane suspect More