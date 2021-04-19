New Zealand minister says country is 'uncomfortable' with expanding role of Five Eyes

New Zealand said it is "uncomfortable" with expanding the role of the Five Eyes, a postwar intelligence grouping that also includes the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada, recently criticized by China.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand pushes aside Five Eyes to focus on China

    New Zealand has broken with its “Five Eyes” intelligence partners, including the UK, as it pursues a closer alliance with China, its largest trading partner. New Zealand’s foreign minister said she would not allow the intelligence alliance to dictate the country’s dealings with China, putting it at odds with the other members of the ‘Five Eyes’ alliance: the UK, US, Canada and Australia. Tensions between Beijing and Washington have been rising in recent years, while in March Britain and China imposed tit-for-tat sanctions stemming from human rights abuses committed against Uyghur Muslims. Australia’s robust criticism of China’s human rights record in recent months has resulted in punitive levies on more than a dozen Australian exports, including wine. Intelligence sources in the UK insisted they were not concerned by comments made by Nanaia Mahuta, who was appointed New Zealand’s foreign minister following Jacinda Ardern’s re-election last year. Sources suggested there was a difference of opinion on a specific issue over the issuing of joint statements on China but stressed this was not “a fracturing of the relationship” of the Five Eyes alliance. The Five Eyes network, which was established during the Cold War as a means for the five countries to collect and share intelligence, expanded its role last year to include the promotion of “shared values” on democracy and human rights. That included issuing a statement criticising China’s suppression of protests in Hong Kong. New Zealand’s attempts to now distance itself from the Five Eyes alliance will inevitably open up Ms Ardern to allegations that her administration is ignoring abuses in Hong Kong and against Uyghur Muslims in order to preserve and grow its trading relationship with China. Recent figures show 29 per cent of New Zealand’s exports are sold to China. In her speech to the New Zealand China Council, Ms Mahuta said Five Eyes should not stray from its scope of intelligence-sharing between member nations. “We are uncomfortable with expanding the remit of the Five Eyes relationship,” she said. “We would much rather prefer to look for multilateral opportunities to express our interests on a number of issues.”

  • New Zealand says 'uncomfortable' with expanding Five Eyes

    New Zealand said it is "uncomfortable" with expanding the role of the Five Eyes, a post-war intelligence grouping which also includes the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada, recently criticised by China. China is New Zealand's largest trading partner, and Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a speech that New Zealand sought a predictable diplomatic relationship. New Zealand will find it necessary to speak out on issues where it does not agree with China, including developments in Hong Kong and the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, she said in a speech on Monday to the government-funded New Zealand China Council.

  • Police: Ex-Texas deputy wanted in deaths of 3 people is arrested

    A manhunt for a former Texas sheriff’s deputy suspected in the fatal shooting of three people in Austin ended Monday when authorities said he was arrested without incident about 20 miles from the scene of the weekend attack.

  • U.S. Republicans spotlight AOC PAC's contributions to vulnerable House Democrats

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -At least four moderate Democratic lawmakers have returned contributions from a political action committee formed by U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that Republicans said had signaled they endorsed their party's most liberal policies. The Republican Party's congressional campaign arm launched a website on Monday calling on more than two dozen Democrats, some from highly competitive districts in the U.S. House of Representatives, to give back $5,000 donations from the fundraising effort started last year by Ocasio-Cortez. At least three Democrats who were not on the list had already refunded contributions made in March by the end of the month, campaign finance records at the Federal Election Commission show.

  • Couple find litter suspect accused of throwing cups onto their lawn for 3 years

    An upstate New York couple may have finally solved the mystery of who's been tossing used coffee cups in their front yard for nearly three years.

  • Families, Travelers Reunite As Australia-New Zealand Travel Bubble Opens

    New Zealand has been closed to foreign arrivals since the start of the pandemic.

  • Australia-New Zealand ‘travel bubble’ opens

    Neither testing nor quarantine is required

  • Navalny's team calls protests amid reports of failing health

    Activists for imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Sunday called for massive protests in the heart of Moscow and St. Petersburg as Navalny’s health reportedly is deteriorating severely while on hunger strike. The 44-year-old Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most visible and persistent critic, started a hunger strike more than three weeks ago to protest prison authorities’ refusal to allow him to be seen by a private doctor for diagnosis of severe back pain and loss of feeling in his legs; the Russian penitentiary service says he is getting adequate care. There was no immediate comment from police or government officials about the call for protests, but the response is likely to be harsh.

  • ‘Give back her socialist cash’: Democrats pushed to return campaign donations from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    NRCC launches ‘Socialist Give Back’ website slamming those ‘bankrolled by radical socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’

  • Grizzly mauling near Yellowstone kills backcountry guide

    A Montana backcountry guide has died after he was mauled by a large grizzly bear that was probably defending a nearby moose carcass just outside Yellowstone National Park, officials said Monday. Charles “Carl” Mock, 40, who lived in the park gateway community of West Yellowstone, died Saturday, two days after he was attacked while fishing alone in a forested area along the Madison River several miles north of West Yellowstone, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Christine Koosman said. The moose carcass was found about 50 yards (45 meters) from the site of the attack, said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen.

  • Saudi and Iran held talks aimed at easing tensions, say sources

    The April 9 meeting in Iraq, first reported https://www.ft.com/content/852e94b8-ca97-4917-9cc4-e2faef4a69c8 by the Financial Times on Sunday, did not lead to any breakthrough, the Iranian official and one of the regional sources familiar with the matter said. The regional source said the meeting focused on Yemen, where a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi group since March 2015. "This was a low-level meeting to explore whether there might be a way to ease ongoing tensions in the region," the Iranian official said, adding that it was based on Iraq's request.

  • McCarthy to introduce resolution to censure Maxine Waters

    The congresswoman encouraged protesters in Minnesota to "get more confrontational."

  • Alexei Navalny moved to prison hospital after huge outcry during hunger strike

    Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, has been transferred to a prison hospital, Russian prison authorities said on Monday, amid growing fears for his life. Several doctors who were able to see his latest blood tests, including Mr Navalny’s personal physician, warned at the weekend that the politician was in critical condition because of “catastrophically high” potassium levels that might lead to heart failure. The doctors arrived at the prison in which Mr Navalny is being kept on Sunday but were not allowed in. Mr Navalny’s allies and family - including his mother, wife and teenage daughter - took to social media over the weekend to plead the Kremlin to let a civilian doctor examine him. Local prison authorities said in a statement on Monday that Mr Navalny’s condition was “satisfactory” and that he had been taken to a hospital ward in another prison. Mr Navalny’s family and team raised the alarm about his health last month when the Kremlin’s most outspoken critic went on hunger strike to protest the prison administration’s refusal to let him see a civilian doctor following pains in his back and legs.

  • Man Attacks Undercover Asian Cop, Gets Released Without Bail in New York

    A man accused of trying to shove an undercover Asian cop onto subway tracks in Queens has been released without bail on Sunday. Ricardo Hernandez, 32, allegedly used anti-Asian slurs against the officer before threatening to beat him up. “That’s why you people are getting beat up,” police quoted Hernandez as saying, according to the New York Post.

  • Former Eagles CB Rasul Douglas agrees to deal with the Raiders

    Former Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas signs with the Las Vegas Raiders

  • White House reassigns Betsy Weatherhead, climate change report coordinator under Trump

    The White House has removed Betsy Weatherhead, an experienced atmospheric scientist, from her role leading the U.S. National Climate Assessment and reassigned her to the U.S. Geological Survey, The Washington Post reports. Weatherhead was put in charge of the U.S. government's definitive report on the effects of climate change last November by Kelvin Droegemeier, director of President Trump's White House Office of Science Technology Policy (OSTP). Officials at President Biden's OSTP made the decision to return her to USGS, the Post reports. Weatherhead's appointment surprised many science policy experts, but pleasantly so, because she accepts the scientific consensus that climate change is happening and poses a serious threat to the planet and the economy, the Post reports. Despite her long experience in the field and mainstream views, the Post says, Weatherhead had clashed with other federal officials in the 13 agencies involved in the U.S. Global Change Research Program, which coordinates the report. Weatherhead wanted to bring in more authors from the private sector, include more viewpoints, and increase the number of chapters on options to mitigate and adapt to climate change, the Post says, and she has also "historically placed great emphasis on communicating scientific uncertainty." One of Weatherhead's previous bosses in the private sector, Juniper Intelligence CEO Rich Sorkin, called her "one of the world's experts on uncertainty," speculating that may have been what resonated with the Trump administration. The Biden administration has yet to pick a replacement for Weatherhead or a new director of the Global Change Research Program. Trump removed the previous director, career appointee Michael Kuperberg, in November and replaced him with David Legates, who rejects the consensus on climate change. Droegemeier, who is not a climate change skeptic, reassigned Legate and another Trump political appointee, Ryan Maue, in January after they contributed to unapproved papers casting doubt on climate change, and both men resigned from the government a few days before Biden took office. More stories from theweek.comDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFauci flubs the freedom question

  • George Floyd news: Jury retires in Chauvin trial as judge says Maxine Waters could overturn verdict

    Follow latest updates from the Hennepin County Courthouse

  • It’s smoothie season. Cool down with one of these 10 blended drinks in Charlotte.

    Try a Get Low, Sunset or Islander to celebrate spring.

  • India coronavirus: Delhi announces lockdown as Covid cases surge

    With record daily spikes all of last week, the Indian capital is now the worst-hit city in the country.

  • Castro era officially ends in Cuba

    The Castro era ended in Cuba on Monday after six decades, with Raúl Castro handing over the reigns of a party founded in 1965 by his brother Fidel.Why it matters: Miguel Díaz-Canel, 60, now assumes the challenge of maintaining Communist rule while grappling with growing discontent over Cuba's economic stagnation.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Born after the revolution, Díaz-Canel contrasted with his predecessor at Monday's party conference, wearing a suit rather than military fatigues.Díaz-Canel has emphasized continuity since becoming president in 2019, and he signaled today that he'd do the same as party chief.But he has already overseen an increase in internet access on the island and made it easier to start a business. More economic reforms along those lines could be forthcoming.One key question is how closely President Biden will engage. There's little indication that outreach to Cuba will be a priority for the new administration as it was in former President Obama's second term.What to watch: Cuba is facing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, but it hopes to soon be able to fight the outbreak with a homegrown vaccine.That would be a major point of pride for Cuba, which has long overachieved in the medical field for an island of its size and relative poverty.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.